Event briefs: April 4

Duo Elena to perform at Carmel Valley Library April 10

April’s free family music program, sponsored by the Friends of the Carmel Valley Library, will be held on Wednesday, April 10 at 6:45 p.m. in the library’s community room.

Duo Elena harpist Elena Mashkovtseva and flutist Elena Yarritu will present a recital of works by Ravel, Mozart, Ibert, Fauré, and Tournier. Caitlin Fahey Crow, cellist, will appear a guest artist.

While Duo Elena shares the same name, they also share a passion for teaching. Their pupils are among the most talented, young musicians in San Diego and have won numerous awards locally and nationally. Mashkovtseva has enchanted audiences throughout the world with her virtuosity, grace and elegance. She is a graduate of the Moscow Tchaikovsky Conservatory where she studied with the celebrated harpist Vera Dulova. She performs as acting principal harp of the San Diego Symphony and teaches at San Diego State University.

Yarritu, a California native, studied with French flutist Isabelle Chapuis and went on to work with some of the most celebrated flutists in the U.S. and abroad in Europe. She performs principal flute with the La Jolla Symphony and records on the MSR Classics label. Her playing has been described as “fearsome and adventurous” by Fanfare Magazine while being “wholesome and jubilantly virtuosic” (American Record Guide).

For more information, call (858) 552-1668.

A classic reading of Saroyan’s The Cave Dwellers to be held at North Coast Rep

The Cave Dwellers, by accomplished playwright William Saroyan, explores the adventures of some homeless people who are camping out on the stage of an abandoned theatre that is about to be pulled down for a housing project. Humor, grace, innocence and improvisation distinguish this Broadway classic. An enchanting story. The one-night reading will be held Tuesday, April 23, at 7:30 p.m.

David Ellenstein directs. Featuring: Richard Baird, Kandis Chappelle, Ken Ruta and others.

Tickets for the one-night-only reading are $15. To order tickets, visit www.northcoastrep.org, or call the Box Office at 858-481-1055. North Coast Repertory Theatre is located at 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach, CA 92075.

Knorr Beeswax Candle and Gift Shop to hold ‘Step into Spring’ event

Knorr Beeswax Candle and Gift Shop will present “Step into Spring” Saturday, April 13, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. at 14906 Via De La Valle, Del Mar.

The event will showcase Knorr’s new arrivals for spring and Easter along with refreshments, candle rolling, spring candle colors and more.

April Family Breakfast fundraising event for local Boys Scouts to be held April 7

The Knights of Columbus at St. Therese of Carmel Catholic Parish are hosting their April Family Breakfast on Sunday, April 7 from 10 - 11 a.m. This is a fundraising event and the beneficiary are local Boy Scouts of America troops. Boy Scouts are trained in responsible citizenship, character development, and self-reliance through participation in a wide range of outdoor activities and educational programs.

This family breakfast includes scrambled eggs, bacon, pancakes, potatoes, fruit, coffee and juice. Prices are $8 for adults, $4 for children 5-12, and children under 5 are free.

St. Therese of Carmel is located in Carmel Valley at 4355 Del Mar Trails Road, San Diego, 92130. All are welcome to attendthe event for a delicious breakfast while supporting local Boy Scout troops. Any questions, call or text 619-540-7129.

2019 March of Dimes San Diego March for Babies

Thousands of families and local business leaders will join together on Saturday, April 27 at Balboa Park in San Diego for the 2019 March of Dimes San Diego March for Babies -- a 3.5-mile walk-- presented by Jack in the Box. March of Dimes gives 4 million babies born each year the best possible start. Nearly half a million of them are born prematurely or with birth defects.

Premature birth and its complications are the largest contributors to infant death in the U.S. and pregnancy-related death has more than doubled over the past 25 years. March for Babies bands communities together to raise critical funds to support the March of Dimes’ mission: to fight for the health of all moms and babies. 7 a.m. registration, 8 a.m. start.Register at bit.ly/2VcvMvc and visit marchofdimes.org

Del Mar: The Glick Collection: 19th- Century French Painting

On Monday, April 15, speaker Maria Prokocimer, San Diego Museum of Art docent, will focus on works from the Romantic, Realism, and Impressionism movements in 19th century French art. The art lecture will be held in St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, Parish Hall, Del Mar, 15th and Maiden Lane (across from the Del Mar Plaza). Registration and refreshments at 9:30 a.m. and meeting from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Free for San Diego Museum of Art, North County Chapter members. $10 for others. Information: 760-704-6436.2019

Community Resource Center English Tea 2019

Community Resource Center will hold its 24th Annual English Tea Saturday, April 13, from 1:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. at the Encinitas Community Center (1140 Oakcrest Park Dr, Encinitas, 92024). The traditional English Tea features a silent auction, raffle, short program and delightful tea.

CRC provides a safe place for domestic violence survivors and their families at Carol’s House, its 24-bed emergency shelter. CRC also provides a Therapeutic Children’s Center, education and prevention programs for children and teens, counseling, food and nutrition support, case management, a 24-hour domestic violence hotline, and legal assistance. For tickets to the event, visit crcncc.org/event/englishtea/

Spring Egg Hunt at CV Community Park April 6

A Spring Egg Hunt will be held Saturday, April 6 at Carmel Valley Community Park from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. The Egg Hunt for all ages will start at 10:30 a.m. The event will also include arts and crafts, a face painter, photo opportunities and more.

Address: Carmel Valley Recreation Center: 3777 Townsgate Drive, San Diego, 92130; 858-552-1616.

River Valley Conservancy offers ‘A Trip Back in Time’

The San Dieguito River Valley Conservancy (SDRVC) offers a trip back in time at the San Diego Archaeological Center April 13, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. The whole family will participate in artifact analysis and mapping and an Archaeology Quest in the museum, with additional museum activities afterward. New exhibits will also be available to explore where participants can check out the new museum app which offers additional information and videos.

Recommend closed-toe shoes, pants and a jacket in case of inclement weather, water and snacks. Donations gratefully accepted. This event is part of the Conservancy’s Watershed Explorers Program.

The Archeological Center is at 16666 San Pasqual Valley Road in Escondido, 92027. Questions? Contact Ana Lutz, SDRVC Education Manager, ana@sdrvc.org. Register at sdrvcsdarchcenter.eventbrite.com

Easter Eggstravaganza in Carmel Valley

An Easter Eggstravaganza will be held at Piazza Carmel on Sunday, April 7 from noon – 3 p.m. The three-hour Easter Eggstravaganza event is free at the Carmel Valley shopping center, located at 3810-3890 Valley Center Drive in San Diego, just east of I-5 and north of Ted Williams Parkway.

Starting at noon kids can decorate a free craft bag to collect Easter eggs filled with toys, candy and other treats from Piazza Carmel businesses. Kids who find any of the 50 eggs, randomly hidden at merchant locations throughout the center, will be entered in the random drawing for the chance to win prizes.

For more information about the Easter Eggstravaganza event, visit www.piazza-carmel.com

New community square dance event to be held Mondays

Couples, singles and families are invited to attend a fun, lively evening of square dancing on any Monday at 7:30 p.m.. No prior experience needed. Live caller sings and guides all dancers. Reach your fitness goal, dancing. An average dance equals 3,000 to 5,000 steps. Come join the fun, friendship and fitness at Woman’s Club of Carlsbad Hall, 3320 Monroe Street Carlsbad, 92008 — $6.

For more information, call 310-710-7530 or 858-748 4219 or visit www.sandpiperssquaredanceclub.org

Doggie ‘Spring Bonnet’ Contest and Parade benefit to be held April 14

A Doggie “Spring Bonnet” Contest & Parade will be held Sunday, April 14, from 2-5 p.m. at Witch Creek Winery in Carlsbad (2906 Carlsbad Boulevard, 92008).

Adorn your pup’s hat (and a matching one for you) with flowers, buttons and bows, sparkles, and frills. Each “couple” will have a chance to present their decorated bonnets as they stroll past the judge’s station during the parade.

There will be one winner each for most creative, most unique, most spring-like, and best pair. The festivities at Witch Creek Winery will also include finger foods and wine tasting for human guests and a special treat for the doggies.

Proceeds from this Sunday afternoon event will benefit the Spay-Neuter Action Project, serving lower-income neighborhoods in San Diego County for over 20 years, to reduce the number of homeless pets through affordable spay/neuter clinics.

Tickets at www.snap-sandiego.org, (619) 525-3047 or Witch Creek Winery.

Event to host iGIST author

Meet author L.S. Larson, the creator of new immersive YA novel iGIST, at a fun, interactive, and family-friendly event Saturday, April 13 from 4-5- p.m. at the La Jolla High School auditorium.

Described as a “stellar futuristic tale” by Kirkus Reviews, IGIST is the newest YA series sweeping the globe. At the event, Larson will share his inspiration for the world’s first immersive novel and discuss IGIST’s mission to build a better future for humanity. Fans will get a chance to meet Larson, have their books and posters signed, and take photos with the author.

This event is geared toward middle and high school students but is free for everyone to attend.

To register, visit bit.ly/2IbdsyE

Goodguys 19th Meguiar’s Del Mar Nationals

The Goodguys 19th Meguiar’s Del Mar Nationals on April 5-7 will bring together sun, surf and hot rods for a weekend of full SoCal car lovin’ fun at the Del Mar Fairgrounds. The event features over 2,500 of the finest hot rods, customs, muscle cars, trucks and classics through 1987 in the country on display both indoor and outdoor as they compete for a shot to win the coveted Goodguys 2019 Street Rod D’Elegance Award. The fun-filled weekend also features hundreds of vendor exhibits, the earth-shaking Goodguys “Nitro Thunderfest” Vintage Dragster Exhibition, the PPG Lowrider Palace display, the intense Goodguys AutoCross timed racing competition, a Swap Meet & Cars 4 Sale Corral, live music entertainment, Saturday specialty parking areas, a free Kids Zone and more.

For more information, visit www.good-guys.com/dmn-2019

NC Rep presents 'All in the Timing'

"All in the Timing" by award-winning playwright David Ives will be presented at the North Coast Repertory Theatre in Solana Beach April 13 (Opening Night) -May 5. Previews begin April 10.

Ives, described by The New York Times as "wizardly, magical, funny, and original," has penned six one-act comedies that examine various attempts at relationships and communication with hilarious results. Using inspired language and wordplay, Ives takes delight in pushing audiences’ smart buttons and teasing their brains.

Call 858-481-1055, or visit northcoastrep.org to purchase tickets.

‘Pairings with a Purpose’ benefit for Feeding San Diego

On Saturday, April 13, noon-3 p.m. (VIP 11 a.m.) San Diego’s top chefs will pair up with local breweries and wineries for the ultimate culinary competition. The signature spring fundraising event, “Pairings with a Purpose,” benefits Feeding San Diego, the leading hunger-relief organization in San Diego. The fourth annual event will be held at Bobby Riggs Tennis Club & Museum in scenic Encinitas and features exclusive tastings, a performance by New Orleans band Cowboy Mouth, games and one-of-a-kind auction items. Ages 21 and over only.

Visit feedingsandiego.org.

USO Gala

USO San Diego’s 78th Annual Stars and Stripes Gala “Stand Up for Liberty” will take place on Saturday, May 18, at the San Diego Marriott Marquis and Marina. Ernest Rady, philanthropist, businessman and entrepreneur, will receive the America Eagle Award, and Gary Sinise, Academy Award winner and founder of the Gary Sinise Foundation, will receive the Patriot Award.

For ticket information, visit www.usosandiego.org/gala-2019.

St. Thérèse of Carmel Choir to perform ‘Requiem for the Living’ at April 14 concert event

In preparation for Easter, the St. Thérèse of Carmel Choir will perform Requiem for the Living, by the contemporary composer Dan Forrest for chorus and chamber orchestra, on Palm Sunday, April 14, at 3 p.m.

Traditionally, a Requiem is a prayer for eternal rest for the deceased. However, the five movements of the Forrest’s Requiem create a narrative that speaks to the living and their own struggle with pain and sorrow as they remember the dead. This work was completed in 2013 and has already been performed around the world.

“Requiem for the Living is full of beautiful, lush and ethereal musical moments that immerse the listener in contemplation, ultimately to rest in peace and joy,” says director Stephen Coggeshall. He adds, “To my knowledge, this is the first presentation of this work in San Diego and it’s a great opportunity for the listener to experience Dan Forrest’s work.”

The concert will be performed at St. Thérèse of Carmel Church, 4355 Del Mar Trails Road in Carmel Valley. There will be a free will offering and a reception following the concert.

Author to present free talk on legal rights arriving at age 18

Author Christine Hoeffner will present a one-hour free talk at the Solana Beach Library on Tuesday, April 16, at 6:30 p.m. on her book, Finding Wisdom in the Jungle, which focuses on the legal rights young people can exercise starting at age 18 without parental consent.

The talk will generally cover “What teens and adults should know about the many legal rights that arrive at 18.”

Hoeffner will highlight some ways to make better choices when exercising these rights, which include making medical, military, financial, marriage and voting decisions, as well as others. This information should be provided well before anyone turns 18.

This event is free, all are welcome, and light refreshments will be served. The Solana Beach Library is located at 157 Stevens Ave, Solana Beach, 92075.

FACE Foundation Bags & Baubles event

On Sunday, April 28, the San Diego-based nonprofit FACE Foundation will be holding its 9th annual shopping event of the season, Bags & Baubles. Held at a sprawling private Rancho Santa Fe estate from 1 – 5 p.m., this silent auction fundraiser raises proceeds for pets in need of life-saving veterinary care.

Bags & Baubles is a one-of-a-kind event that allows guests to shop for a cause while enjoying a fantastic day with fellow fashion-minded animal lovers. Each item up for bid has been donated to FACE Foundation and 100 percent of event proceeds will benefit pets facing “economic euthanasia,” when families are unable to afford life-saving treatment for their critically-injured or ill pets and are left with only one option – euthanasia. FACE is there to provide financial assistance and resources to families in need of a helping hand during these veterinary emergencies.

Registration for the 2019 event is open at www.bagsandbaubles.org.

Del Mar National Horse Show

The Del Mar National Horse Show is steeped in tradition and has a rich history of showcasing some of the most exciting and prestigious world-class equestrian competitions in the country. Celebrating its 74th year, the 2019 event runs April 16-May 5 at the Del Mar Fairgrounds.

Experience the elegance and excitement of three weeks of thrilling competition. The Del Mar National attracts nearly 1,500 horses in three distinct disciplines: Western, Dressage and Hunter/Jumper. New this year: Hunter/Jumper Week will feature Federation Equestre Internationale (FEI) classes – a prestigious designation which tracks points for every registered rider from around the world.

For more information: 858-792-4288; delmarnational.com.

Evening of Hope Gala

Operation HOPE-North County, a nonprofit organization that serves families with children and single women who are experiencing homelessness, is hosting its first annual Evening of HOPE Gala on Saturday, April 27, at 6 p.m.at the California State University San Marcos Ballroom, 333 South Twin Oaks Road, San Marcos. The evening will begin with a reception followed by dinner, auction and paddle raise. The evening will honor partners in the community who have balanced community involvement, professional endeavors and philanthropy as Operation HOPE-North County celebrates its third year of year-round services.

Tickets are available online at www.operationhopeshelter.org. For more information about tickets or sponsorships, please contact info@operationhopeshelter.org or 760-536-3880, Extension 304.

Mainly Mozart concert in RSF

Mainly Mozart Festival presents “Two Pianos - Eight Hands! Spotlight Chamber Music” Sunday, April 28, 5-7 p.m. at the Rancho Santa Fe Garden Club (17025 Avenida de Acacias, Rancho Santa Fe).

The event offers works by Mozart, Saint-Saens and Rachmaninoff. Featuring pianists: Adam Golka, Anne-Marie McDermott, Pedja Muzijevic, Christopher O’Riley.

This performance includes a complimentary one-hour wine reception with light hors d’oeuvres.

For tickets, visit bit.ly/2JOvHMK or mainlymozart.org

Free lecture in RSF on Christian Science

A free lecture on Christian Science will be held Sunday, April 14, at 1 p.m. at Christian Science Church in Rancho Santa Fe (6165 La Flecha, Rancho Santa Fe). The event speaker will be Phillip Hockley who will discuss “...the perspective of God and reality that Christian Science opens up is one that offers freedom from whatever in our lives seems painful, debilitating, or limiting...”

For more information, visit cschurchrsf.org

ArtFest at San Diego Botanic Garden

ArtFest at San Diego Botanic Garden in Encinitas will be held April 13-14, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. The event features paintings, sculptures, jewelry, Asian art, live music, food trucks and more. Visit www.sdbgarden.org.

Hospice Resale Shop volunteers needed

Hospice of the North Coast is looking for volunteers to work in its Resale Shop at 278-B El Camino Real (Homegoods Shopping Center). One 4-hour shift is required per week. Volunteers will process customer purchases and price and sort donated merchandise. If you are interested, contact Mary Jo Barry, manager, at 760-943 9921. All profits go directly to Hospice for care and assistance to those in need.

Grammy Award-winning Chanticleer concert

The multiple Grammy award-winning ensemble Chanticleer makes a stop in La Jolla as part of a 2019–20 world tour across the United States and around the world. “Then and there; here and now” will be performed as part of the St. James Music Series on Sunday, May 19, at 4 p.m. at St. James by-the-Sea Episcopal Church, 743 Prospect Street in La Jolla. 858-459-3421, www.sjbts.org

23rd Annual Meet The Chefs

The 23rd Annual Meet The Chefs event will be held Sunday April 14, 1:30-4 p.m., at Hilton San Diego Del Mar, 15575 Jimmy Durante Blvd, Del Mar, 92014. VIP entry and reception from 12:30-1:30 p.m.

This event treats guests to sample signature dishes from over a dozen premier restaurants and chefs in San Diego, complemented by an extensive selection of wines and champagne. The event also includes auction items, opportunity drawings, and live music. All proceeds raised will directly benefit Casa de Amparo’s mission to treat, prevent and help heal children suffering from abuse and neglect. For tickets and more information, visit casadeamparo.org/event/22nd- annual-meet-the-chef

Variety Nights at North Coast Rep features Tony Award winner

Jay Johnson, who starred in the classic television series "SOAP," comes to North Coast Repertory Theater on April 15 and 16 at 7:30 p.m., as he deconstructs the ancient art of ventriloquism from its historical association with the occult to the present day. This solo show won the Tony Award for "Best Theatrical Event" on Broadway. To buy tickets call (858) 481-1055 or northcoastrep.org. North Coast Repertory Theatre is located at 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach.

Full-Moon Hike at San Dieguito Lagoon

The San Dieguito River Valley Conservancy is leading a full-moon hike on the Dust Devil Nature Trail at the San Dieguito Lagoon, April 19 from 8 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Dogs are welcome on leash. This free 1.7-mile loop trail is easy, short and flat. Meet at the Dust Devil Rail Staging Area, 13885 El Camino Real, San Diego, 92130. Questions? sdrvc@sdrvc.org. Visit www.sdrvc.org. Important to register: sdrvcfullmoonapril-19-2019.eventbrite.com

Foreign Film: Faces, Places

Friday, April 5, 1 p.m.-3 p,m. San Elijo Campus of MiraCosta College, 3333 Manchester Ave, Cardiff, CA 92007, Room 204. Free.

Foreign Film: Faces, Places. (France) French with English subtitles. Documentary, 2017, PG. 1 hour 34 min. Agnes Varda, one of the leading lights of France’s honored French New Wave cinema era, and professional photographer and muralist, J.R., partake on a special art project. Together, they travel around France in a special box truck equipped as a portable photo booth and traveling printing facility as they take photographs of people around the country. With that inspiration, they also create special colossal mural pictures of individuals, communities and places they want to honor and celebrate.

Info: lifesanelijo@gmail.com

The Grauer School Justice Center for the Performing Arts ribbon cutting

The Grauer School will celebrate the opening of its new Justice Center for the Performing Arts with a ribbon cutting on Tuesday, April 9. The celebration marks the completion of the school’s physical campus, located on six acres on El Camino Real in Encinitas. The school was founded in 1991 in Encinitas.

The ribbon-cutting event begins at 12:30 p.m. and will include representatives of the City of Encinitas, the County of San Diego, and the Encinitas Chamber of Commerce as well as students, alumni and current and past Grauer board members. Visit www.grauerschool.com.

Book Time

 Pulitzer Prize finalist and novelist Nathan Englander joins the Jewish Community Center for a Shabbat dinner and discussion of his new book “Kaddish.com: A Novel,” 6:30 p.m. Friday, April 5 at Lawrence Family Jewish Community Center’s Garfield Theatre, 4126 Executive Drive. $62, with discounts. The comic novel is about a son’s failure to say Kaddish for his father and his subsequent hiring of a stranger through a website called kaddish.com to recite the daily prayer and shepherd his father’s soul safely to rest. lfjcc.org

 As part of Warwick’s Books ongoing Weekends with Locals Program, Monique Minahan, author of “The Grief Practice: Stories of Surviving Loss & Practices for Supporting Loss,” speaks at noon, April 7 at 7812 Girard Ave. (858) 454-0347. warwicks.com

More Than Pink ...