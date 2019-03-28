Event briefs: March 28

Acrylic, pen and ink drawing, 12” x 18”, Christopher Conroe, #A Courtesy

Del Mar Arts Committee to host painting exhibitions

The City of Del Mar’s Arts Advisory Committee is hosting its first art show and reception from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 29, at the Del Mar Civic Center Town Hall, 1050 Camino del Mar. The exhibition of works by local artists includes a juried painting show, theatre performance by UC San Diego graduate students, and a wine and cheese reception sponsored by the Del Mar Foundation. For more information, visit www.delmar.ca.us/749/Public-Art

A second juried painting show, from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 30, at the Town Hall, will include plein air painting demonstrations. The Del Mar Art Center Gallery (DMAC) artists have paired up with the Del Mar Farmers Market to exhibit and sell their artwork the last Saturday of each month, from 1-4 p.m., at an event called “Art with a View.” The title of the event captures its charm — great art, great views, along with plenty of seating to relax and enjoy the afternoon while listening to music provided by classical guitarist Ruben De Anda.To learn more about the artists of DMAC visit www.dmacgallery.com.

Del Mar National Horse Show

The Del Mar National Horse Show is steeped in tradition and has a rich history of showcasing some of the most exciting and prestigious world-class equestrian competitions in the country. Celebrating its 74th year, the 2019 event runs April 16-May 5 at the Del Mar Fairgrounds.

Experience the elegance and excitement of three weeks of thrilling competition. The Del Mar National attracts nearly 1,500 horses in three distinct disciplines: Western, Dressage and Hunter/Jumper. New this year: Hunter/Jumper Week will feature Federation Equestre Internationale (FEI) classes — a prestigious designation which tracks points for every registered rider from around the world. For more information: 858-792-4288; delmarnational.com.

Mainly Mozart concert

Mainly Mozart Festival presents “Two Pianos - Eight Hands! Spotlight Chamber Music” Sunday, April 28, 5-7 p.m. at the Rancho Santa Fe Garden Club (17025 Avenida de Acacias, Rancho Santa Fe). The event offers works by Mozart, Saint-Saens and Rachmaninoff. Featuring pianists: Adam Golka, Anne-Marie McDermott, Pedja Muzijevic, Christopher O’Riley.

This performance includes a complimentary one-hour wine reception with light hors d’oeuvres. For tickets, visit bit.ly/2JOvHMK or mainlymozart.org

Robin Henkel returns to Zel’s Del Mar

Solo blues musician Robin Henkel will perform at Zel’s Del Mar Thursday, April 4, 7-10 p.m. Address: 1247 Camino Del Mar, Del Mar, (858) 755-0076.

‘A Pirate’s Life For Me’ play in RSF

The Village Church Community Theater recently announced the opening of ticket sales for the musical comedy “A Pirate’s Life For Me!” Performances are Friday, March 29 at 7 p.m., Saturday, March 30 at 1 p.m. and 5 p.m., and Sunday, March 31 at 2 p.m. Adult tickets are $18 and children/students with ID tickets are $10. For more details, email amyz@villagechurch.org. Show information and tickets are available at www.villagechurchcommunitytheater.org.

ArtFest at San Diego Botanic Garden

ArtFest at San Diego Botanic Garden in Encinitas will be held April 13-14, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. The event features paintings, sculptures, jewelry, Asian art, live music, food trucks and more. Visit www.sdbgarden.org.

Hospice Resale Shop volunteers needed

Hospice of the North Coast is looking for volunteers to work in its Resale Shop at 278-B El Camino Real (Homegoods Shopping Center). One 4-hour shift is required per week. Volunteers will process customer purchases and price and sort donated merchandise. If you are interested, contact Mary Jo Barry, manager, at 760-943 9921. All profits go directly to Hospice for care and assistance to those in need.

Grammy-winning Chanticleer concert

The multiple Grammy award-winning ensemble Chanticleer makes a stop in La Jolla as part of a 2019–20 world tour across the United States and around the world. “Then and there; here and now” will be performed as part of the St. James Music Series on Sunday, May 19, at 4 p.m. at St. James by-the-Sea Episcopal Church, 743 Prospect Street in La Jolla. 858-459-3421, www.sjbts.org

23rd Annual Meet The Chefs

The 23rd Annual Meet The Chefs event will be held Sunday April 14, 1:30-4 p.m., at Hilton San Diego Del Mar, 15575 Jimmy Durante Blvd, Del Mar, 92014. VIP entry and reception from 12:30-1:30 p.m.

This event treats guests to sample signature dishes from over a dozen premier restaurants and chefs in San Diego, complemented by an extensive selection of wines and champagne. The event also includes auction items, opportunity drawings, and live music. All proceeds raised will directly benefit Casa de Amparo’s mission to treat, prevent and help heal children suffering from abuse and neglect. For tickets and more information, visit casadeamparo.org/event/22nd- annual-meet-the-chef

Full-Moon Hike at San Dieguito Lagoon

The San Dieguito River Valley Conservancy is leading a full-moon hike on the Dust Devil Nature Trail at the San Dieguito Lagoon, April 19 from 8 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Dogs are welcome on leash. This free 1.7-mile loop trail is easy, short and flat. Meet at the Dust Devil Rail Staging Area, 13885 El Camino Real, San Diego, 92130.

Questions? sdrvc@sdrvc.org or 858-755-6956. Visit www.sdrvc.org. Important to register: sdrvcfullmoonapril-19-2019.eventbrite.com

Lecture: The Moon

Friday, March 29, 1 p.m.-3 p.m. San Elijo Campus of MiraCosta College, 3333 Manchester Ave, Cardiff, CA 92007, Student Center Conference Room. Free

Lecture: The Moon: An anchor that tethers this unstable planet. Rica French, professor of astronomy. From its very formation, the moon has guided the development of life on Earth. It is largely responsible for the long-term physical stability of this planet. But in this year of celebrating the 50th anniversary of modern humanity’s “claim” on the celestial body, let us appreciate the moon for all that it represents, both physical and metaphorical.

Info: lifesanelijo@gmail.com

‘Pollution, Politics and Your Personal Power’

The League of Women Voters of North County San Diego will present its Conference on Climate Change on the subject of “Pollution, Politics, and Your Personal Power” on Saturday, April 6, from 1-3 p.m. at the Carlsbad Senior Center, 799 Pine Avenue, Carlsbad.

Presenter Eve Simmons, an environmental advocate and Congressional Liaison on climate, has served as a Fish and Wildlife Advisory Commissioner for San Diego County, a delegate to California’s State Assembly, a member of the Environmental and Progressive Caucuses, and a board member of Encinitas EcoFest and the San Diego Energy District Foundation. The event is open to the public.

Retired Rowe teacher to speak at author event

Barbara Brown, a retired teacher from R. Roger Rowe School, was selected by the Friends of the San Diego Central Library (FOCL), to read her most recent work, as part of April Author of the Month, Saturday, April 6, at 1 p.m. Her piece will be one of four read from the San Diego Ink Anthology, Volume 11. There were over 400 submissions and only 39 were selected to be published in this year’s San Diego Ink Anthology. The library is located at 330 Park Blvd, San Diego, 92101.

San Diego Friends of Jung speaker

The San Diego Friends of Jung will present Julie Sgarzi, Ph.D., speaking on “Eros at Your Table,” at The Winston School in Del Mar on Friday, April 5, 7:30 p.m. Sgarzi holds a doctorate in depth psychology and lectures and writes on contemporary issues from a Jungian and depth-psychological perspective. The myth of Philemon and Baucis will serve as a grounding thread for the evening, as a discussion is held on the alchemy that exists in preparing and sharing a meal with friends, family or even strangers. Sgarzi is a board member of Look What She Did!, an organization that captures stories by women about women who inspire them. Seating starts at 7 p.m., the program begins at 7:30 p.m.

The Winston School Auditorium is located at 215 9th Street, Del Mar. Visit www.jungsandiego.org.

Art Alive exhibit

The San Diego Museum of Art will hold the 38th annual Art Alive exhibition April 11-14. As the museum’s signature fundraiser and a highly anticipated spring tradition, the event features nearly 100 floral designers’ interpretations of famous works of art throughout the museum, filling the galleries with a brilliant crescendo of color and scent. For more information on the exhibition and its schedule of events, or to purchase tickets, visit www.SDMArt.org.

Reptilian Nation Expo

The Reptilian Nation Expo will be held March 30-31 at the Del Mar Fairgrounds (Wyland Center).

Thousands of reptiles, amphibians, arachnids and supplies for sale from breeders and vendors. Live venomous snakes shows plus educational exhibits and presentations.

For more information, visit reptiliannationexpo.com.

Book Talks

 Author/activist Ashton Applewhite, recognized by The New York Times, National Public Radio and the American Society on Aging as an expert on ageism, will discuss her latest book “This Chair Rocks: A manifesto against ageism,” 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 2 at Warwick’s Books, 7812 Girard Ave. Free. (858) 454-0347. warwicks.com

 Pulitzer Prize finalist and novelist Nathan Englander joins the Jewish Community Cetner for a Shabbat dinner and discussion of his new book “Kaddish.com: A Novel,” 6:30 p.m. Friday, April 5 at Lawrence Family Jewish Community Center’s Garfield Theatre, 4126 Executive Drive. Tickets: $62, with discounts. The comic novel is about a son’s failure to say Kaddish for his father and his subsequent hiring of a stranger through a website called kaddish.com to recite the daily prayer and shepherd his father’s soul safely to rest. lfjcc.org

 Artist Paul Ecke celebrates the release of his new book “Boy Dreamer: An artist’s memoir of identity, awakening and beating the odds,” and 30 years of art making, at a reception 6 p.m. Saturday, March 30 at Contemporary Fine Arts Gallery, 7946 Ivanhoe Ave. A portion of all book and art sales will be donated to Orangewood Foundation, which benefits foster youth. (858) 551-2010.

‘Cinderella’ Ballet