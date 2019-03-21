Event briefs: March 21

Fast-moving satire ‘All in the Timing’ coming to North Coast Rep

“All in the Timing” by award-winning playwright David Ives will be presented at the North Coast Repertory Theatre in Solana Beach April 13 (Opening Night) -May 5. Previews begin April 10.

Ives, described by The New York Times as “wizardly, magical, funny, and original,” has penned six one-act comedies that examine various attempts at relationships and communication with hilarious results. Using inspired language and wordplay, Ives takes delight in pushing audiences’ smart buttons and teasing their brains.

Call 858-481-1055, or visit www.northcoastrep.org to purchase tickets.

‘Meditation for Peace & Wellbeing’ workshop to be held at RSF Library

Longtime meditator Doug Frankel will present “Meditation for Peace & Wellbeing” Saturday, March 23 at 10:30 a.m. the Rancho Santa Fe Library.

Many people all over the world are turning to meditation to help them lead a more peaceful and healthy lifestyle. Scientific studies have proven that the practice of meditation reduces stress and anxiety, as well as decreases the risk of disease. Many doctors recommend meditation to their patients, and those who practice meditation attest to its healing power in their lives. Join Frankel for this engaging and informative workshop and learn to incorporate a simple yet powerful technique into your life.

The Rancho Santa Fe Branch Library is located at 17040 Avenida de Acacias Rancho Santa Fe, 92067; 858-756-2512.

Del Mar Garden Club free community outreach event

Join the Del Mar Garden Club on Wednesday, March 27 at 9:30 a.m. for the club’s annual free community outreach program, “Savoring Year Round Bounty from your Garden” discussion and plant sale featuring seedlings and edible plants that all thrive in Del Mar’s coastal climate.

This will be the first time the Del Mar Garden Club will host this anticipated annual program in the new Del Mar Town Hall at 1050 Camino Del Mar. Free parking is located in front of the building and in the underground lot. Admission is free and open to the public.

Proceeds from the plant sale will be used to support new and ongoing beautification projects in Del Mar. The Del Mar Garden Club is a non-profit 501(c)(3). Visit delmargardenclub.com.

Rancho Santa Fe Senior center presents 5th Annual Healthy aging conference

The Rancho Santa Fe Senior Center will hold the 5th Annual Healthy Aging Conference at Fairbanks Ranch Country Club, in Rancho Santa Fe on Friday, April 26. The conference features dynamic speakers, a delicious lunch, the opportunity to explore senior resources, and prize drawings. Master of Ceremonies for the day is Richard Lederer, PhD, renowned author, speaker and columnist.

Conference speakers include Deborah Szekely, spa industry innovator and founder of the Golden Door and Rancho La Puerta; Mary Walshok, PhD, author, educator, researcher, associate vice chancellor for public programs, and Dean of Extension at UCSD; Alexandra Bunyak, MD, specialist in non-surgical regenerative medicine; and Livia Walsh, RN, LMFT, MS, MA, nurse, licensed psychotherapist, and senior mindfulness teacher at UCSD’s Center for Mindfulness.

The cost of registration is $30 and includes lunch. The deadline for registration is Friday, April 19. You can register for the conference by calling the Rancho Santa Fe Senior Center at 858-756-3041.

The Rancho Santa Fe Senior Center is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit senior service organization providing resource information, informational programs, enrichment classes, and social activities for seniors and their families. Visit rsfseniors.org.

RSF Community Center to host ‘Paint Night Social’

Join Master Artist Susie Romain on Thursday, March 28, 6 – 8:30 p.m. at the Rancho Santa Fe Community Center in Rancho Sante Fe for step-by-step instruction on how to re-create the evening’s colorful spring painting “Spring in Cali.”

Enjoy expressing your creative side while supporting this fundraising event at the Community Center. As a nonprofit organization, the Rancho Santa Fe Community Center strives to enhance the spirit and benefits of community life in Rancho Santa Fe through programs, events, and services of enrichment, recreation and outreach for all ages.

The class is open to the public and all supplies are provided. No experience needed. To register for the class and for information on a complete line up of programs and activities, call the Community Center at 858-756-2461 or visit www.RSFCC.org

Adopt a Family annual gala

The Adopt a Family Foundation will host its annual gala on Sunday, March 31 at Liberty Station. This year’s gala, “Celebrating Bravery Honoring Resilience”, will begin with a 6 p.m. reception followed by a dinner program and live auction.

Adopt a Family Foundation is a local organization that provides financial and emotional support to victims of terror in Israel.

The event will feature Israeli journalist Almog Boker as the night’s guest speaker and a musical performance by Shanee Zamir. Shanee, known as the “The Voice of Peace” in Israel, is a singer, composer and peace advocate.

To learn more about Adopt a Family Foundation and register for the Gala, please visit adoptafamilyfoundation.org

Reptilian Nation Expo

The Reptilian Nation Expo will be held March 30-31 at the Del Mar Fairgrounds (Wyland Center).

Thousands of reptiles, amphibians, arachnids and supplies for sale from breeders and vendors. Live venomous snakes shows plus educational exhibits and presentations.

For more information, visit reptiliannationexpo.com.

Balboa Park’s Spring Fling Food Truck Festival

Balboa Park becomes one of Southern California’s hottest spring break destinations this year when the Balboa Park Conservancy launches the newest installment of its wildly popular food truck event series, the Spring Fling Food Truck Festival. From April 15 to 19, more than a dozen of San Diego’s most popular food trucks will line the El Prado walkway from noon to 7 p.m. Live bands and dancers will perform on the Plaza de Panama stage starting at 4 p.m., and various park and community organizations will host free hands-on activities for families on select dates.

For more information, visit balboaparkconservancy.org/spring/

Rooftop Cinema Club San Diego events return April 3

Rooftop Cinema Club San Diego, the iconic venue beneath the stars that revolutionized the outdoor movie-going experience during its debut season in 2018, will return to the Manchester Grand Hyatt in a little less than a month. Hollywood heartthrobs John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John will get the party started when they star in a Grease sing-along party on opening night on Wednesday, April 3. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. and the film will begin at 8 p.m.

For more information on the full schedule, tickets and more, visit rooftopcinemaclub.com.

Concert benefit for Guitars in the Classroom

Everyone agrees music education is vital for young students, and that budget cuts are threatening this vital subject. Famed local guitarists Fred Benedetti and George Svoboda are actually doing something about it—teaming up with Bodhi Tree Concerts to present a concert in La Jolla that will benefit Guitars in the Classroom. The concert will be held at St. James by-the-Sea in La Jolla on Sunday, March 31 at 4 p.m. Address: 743 Prospect Street, La Jolla. Visit bodhitreeconcerts.org

Rendezvous In The Zoo

Rendezvous In The Zoo (R¨I¨T¨Z) 2019, themed Zoozapalooza, will be held Saturday, June 15, 6:30 p.m.-midnight at the San Diego Zoo. The event will raise money for the new Sanford Children’s Zoo at the San Diego Zoo. R¨I¨T¨Z has raised more than $20 million for exhibits and facilities at the San Diego Zoo, San Diego Zoo Safari Park, and San Diego Zoo Institute for Conservation Research. Proceeds will benefit the completely reimagined Sanford Children’s Zoo, which will be a safe and joyful place where children and families can make lasting connections with animals and discover the natural world through active, hands-on play. For tickets, visit sandiegozoo.org/ritz.

This Week at the Heritage Ranch

Families Make History. Join Miss Mary on the patio for fun make-and-take projects for the entire family, a unique and creative way to spend the day. Every Saturday and Sunday, 12-4 p.m.

Tour The Teten Farm House. One of the first homesteads in Olivenhain is now lovingly restored by architect and museum docent David Oakley. The home features original furniture as well as objects from the period. Every Saturday in March, 12:30-4 p.m.

San Dieguito Heritage Museum, 450 Quail Gardens Drive, Encinitas. Info 760-632-9711.

Southern California Ballet to premiere new ‘Cinderella’

California Ballet will premiere a brand new production of “Cinderella” on April 6-7, staged by its co-artistic directors Martha Leebolt and Toby Batley, former principal dancers of Northern Ballet in Leeds, UK, now in their second year directing SCB.

Taking place on Saturday, April 6 at 7 p.m., and Sunday, April 7 at 1 p.m. at the Poway Center for the Performing Arts, the production will feature world-class guest artist David Ward, formerly of BalletMet, Columbus, Ohio, as the Prince, and Southern California Ballet company dancers in the roles of Cinderella, the Fairy Godmother, the Step Sisters, and Princesses.

Poway Center for the Performing Arts is located at 15498 Espola Road, Poway, 92064. Visit southerncaliforniaballet.org

Del Mar Art Show

The Del Mar Arts Advisory Committee will present an exhibition of painted works by local artists Friday, March 29, 6-8 p.m., at Del Mar Town Hall. The event will include a juried painting show, UCSD graduate theatre student performance, wine and cheese reception and more. Sponsored by the Del Mar Foundation. For more information, visit www.delmar.ca.us/749/Public-Art

23rd Annual Meet The Chefs

The 23rd Annual Meet The Chefs event will be held Sunday April 14, 1:30-4 p.m., at Hilton San Diego Del Mar, 15575 Jimmy Durante Blvd, Del Mar, 92014. VIP entry and reception from 12:30-1:30 p.m.

This event treats guests to sample signature dishes from over a dozen premier restaurants and chefs in San Diego, complemented by an extensive selection of wines and champagne. The event also includes auction items, opportunity drawings, and live music. All proceeds raised will directly benefit Casa de Amparo’s mission to treat, prevent and help heal children suffering from abuse and neglect. For tickets and more information, visit casadeamparo.org/event/22nd- annual-meet-the-chef

‘Mindfulness for Busy People’ workshop

With a shared vision and mission for mind/body wellness, the Spa at Fairmont Grand Del Mar and Mindfully Empowered, have come together to develop four, two-hour, mindfulness courses addressing mindfulness for busy people, athletes, families and parents. Each course offers tools to help increase one’s ability to focus, concentrate, cope with stress and anxiety, manage challenging emotions, and experience an overall sense of emotional and physical well-being.

The next workshop will be held Saturday, March 30, 10 a.m.-12 p.m. on “Mindfulness for Busy People.” This two-hour class will introduce the fundamentals of mindfulness and offer effective tools for managing the stress that often comes with leading a busy lifestyle.

The course is $75 per person and includes a personal journal. Make a reservation by calling 858-314-2020. —News release

Celtic Celebration concert

A Celtic Celebration concert will be held Sunday, March 24, 6 to 8 p.m. at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of San Dieguito, 1036 Solana Drive, Solana Beach, 92075.

The event will feature a concert by the Máirtín de Cógáin Project. This group is lead by Cork Renaissance man Máirtín de Cógáin, who was crowned All-Ireland Storytelling Champion twice, a noted singer, a heart-beating bodhrán (Irish drum) player and actor.

Tickets: celtic.brownpapertickets.com; Pre General Admission: $15; Pre Reserved Seating: $40 (includes complementary beverage); At the door: $20.

‘First Week of Spring Meet & Greet’ for dogs and owners

The Del Mar Foundation invites dogs and their owners to its “First Week of Spring Meet & Greet” on Saturday, March 23, at 3:30 p.m. at Del Mar Shores Park. The time is special as dogs can be off leash at their owner’s discretion. This event is free but online reservations are encouraged and may be made at delmarfoundation.org, subject to space availability. This event is sponsored by the Del Mar Foundation’s Special Events Committee. For more information, visit www.delmarfoundation.org.

NC Rep Theatre School: ‘Monty Python’s Spamalot Young@Part’

The Theatre School @ North Coast Rep presents the side-splitting musical “Monty Python’s Spamalot Young@Part” March 28-31. This “Monty Python’s Spamalot Young@Part” edition features a book and lyrics by Eric Idle and music by John DuPrez and Eric Idle. Performances are Thursday, March 28, 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.; March 29, 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.; March 30, 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. and March 31, 2 p.m. For tickets, call the box office at 858-481-1055 or visit www.northcoastreptheatreschool.org. North Coast Rep Theatre is located at 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Suite D in Solana Beach.

Fostering Hope Golf Classic

The 27th annual Fostering Hope Golf Classic benefiting Voices for Children and presented by Dowling & Yahnke Wealth Management will be held on March 31 and April 1 at The Santaluz Club. The two-day event kicks off with the Fostering Hope Cocktail Party on Sunday evening, March 31, before the 18-hole tournament and awards ceremony on Monday, April 1.

For more information about the event, visit www.speakupnow.org/golf or call 858-598-2261. To learn more about becoming a CASA volunteer, visit the Voices for Children website at www.speakupnow.org.

College band performs March 30 at Solana Beach church

The Concert Band of Luther College will perform Saturday evening, March 30, in Solana Beach, one of six appearances in Minnesota, Arizona and California in its 2019 Southwest Tour.

The concert at Calvary Lutheran Church will feature Konzertstuck for Four French Horns and Band, by Robert Schumann, arranged by Leonard B. Smith. The young musicians from the Decorah, Iowa college will be conducted by Joan deAlbuquerque.

Calvary Lutheran Church is located at 424 Via de la Valle, just north of the county fairgrounds.

The 7 p.m. concert is free and open to the public. For more information, contact Karen Martin-Schramm at Luther, 563-387-1737, or call Calvary at 858-755-2855.

San Diego Symphony’s presents a variety of spring concerts

The San Diego Symphony’s upcoming spring concerts include:

March 31: Peter and The Wolf: The Prokofiev Classic

A beloved story and performance for the whole family, this musical fairy tale tells the story of a young boy who outsmarts a wolf. Children will learn all about the musical composition in this must-see classic.

April 4 + 6: Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix in Concert

Audiences can experience the groundbreaking film as never before: projected in HD with the orchestra performing the magnificent score live to picture.

April 7: An Afternoon with Lea Salonga

Groundbreaking Broadway star Lea Salonga—who has starred in iconic musicals such as Miss Saigon and Les Misérables—is making her Jacobs Music Center debut.

April 11: Pianist Inon Barnatan at the Conrad

One of the most admired pianists of his generation (dubbed by the New York Times), famed pianist Inon Barnatan will take the stage at the brand new Conrad Prebys Performing Arts Center.

April 14: Joshua Bell Plays Brunch

The violin superstar brings his artistry to San Diego Symphony audiences, performing Max Brunch’s hallmark concerto.

For more information, including tickets and location, visit www.sandiegosymphony.org

Art Alive exhibit at San Diego Museum of Art

The San Diego Museum of Art will hold the 38th annual Art Alive exhibition April 11-14. As the museum’s signature fundraiser and a highly anticipated spring tradition, the event features nearly 100 floral designers’ interpretations of famous works of art throughout the museum, filling the galleries with a brilliant crescendo of color and scent. For more information on the exhibition and its schedule of events, or to purchase tickets, visit www.SDMArt.org.

‘A Pirate’s Life For Me’ play in RSF

The Village Church Community Theater recently announced the opening of ticket sales for the musical comedy “A Pirate’s Life For Me!” Performances are Friday, March 29 at 7 p.m., Saturday, March 30 at 1 p.m. and 5 p.m., and Sunday, March 31 at 2 p.m. Adult tickets are $18 and children/students with ID tickets are $10. For more details, email amyz@villagechurch.org. Show information and tickets are available at www.villagechurchcommunitytheater.org.

Warwick’s to host author Ashton Applewhite

Warwick’s bookstore in La Jolla presents Ashton Applewhite, activist, TED speaker and “Influencer of the Year,” Tuesday, April 2 at 7:30 p.m. Applewhite will discuss her book “This Chair Rocks: A Manifesto Against Ageism.” Reserved seating available. For more about the event, which includes a book signing, visit www.warwicks.com.

Looking for water bugs

The San Dieguito River Valley Conservancy (SDRVC) and local naturalist Bob Forthun invite participants to help collect and catalog benthic macroinvertebrates, e.g., insects, arthropods, copepods, and crustaceans, in the San Dieguito River and its tributaries located within the Santa Fe Valley Open Space area. Limited to 15 people. All ages welcome with signed waiver. Saturday March 30, 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. At the Santa Fe Valley Open Space, 8175 Del Dios Road, Rancho Santa Fe. Directions at www.sdrvc.org. Parking is available at the trailhead.

Del Mar Plaza Yogi Sip & Shop

All are welcome to attend a special event on Saturday, March 23, from 4-7:30 p.m. at Del Mar Plaza with rooftop yoga classes taught by Kim Kelly and fitness instructors from her new studio joined with an immersive Meditative Vibes experience. Explore your favorite local pop-up shops, boutiques and health and wellness brands between classes and enjoy happy hour with Pacifica.

For more information and specific event/class times, visit www.yogisipandshop.com or bit.ly/2VDSYSV

Del Mar Plaza is located at 1555 Camino Del Mar, Del Mar.

24th Annual Ugly Dog Contest

The 24th Annual Ugly Dog Contest will be held Sunday, March 24, at the Del Mar Fairgrounds. Registration is at 10 a.m. and the show starts at 11 a.m. Register at bit.ly/2019uglydog

Comedian David Koechener in town

Whammy! Known for his roles in “Anchorman: The legend of Ron Burgundy” and “The Office,” comedian David Koechener performs in multiple shows March 22-24 at the La Jolla Comedy Store, 916 Pearl St. $20. thecomedystore.com/la-jolla/

CARTA anniversary

What do we know for certain? What do we think we know? What do we need to know? How do we proceed? This is the agenda at the CARTA’s 10th anniversary symposium, 1-6 p.m. Saturday, March 23 at the Salk Institute, 10010 North Torrey Pines Road. Admission is free and open to the public, but registration is required: carta.anthropogeny.org

‘Madagascar’

Based on the DreamWorks animated movie, “Madagascar,” the JCompany youth presentation revisits favorite characters as they escape from their home in New York’s Central Park Zoo and find themselves on an unexpected journey with “Madagascar: A Musical Adventure,” 8 p.m. Saturdays and 1 and 4:30 p.m. through March 24. Lawrence Family JCC, 4126 Executive Drive. Tickets from $17. (858) 362-1157. sdcjc.org/jc/

Jazz @ TSRI concert series

Veronica Swift with the Benny Green Trio conclude the Jazz @ TSRI concert series, 7:30 p.m. Sunday, March 24 at the Auditorium at TSRI, 10620 John Jay Hopkins Dr. At age 23, Veronica Swift is being celebrated around the country as one of the top young jazz singers. Tickets from $32. (858) 454-5872. ljathenaeum.org

Leonard Bernstein tribute