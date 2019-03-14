Event briefs: March 14

Jay Johnson with perform at the North Coast Rep April 15-16. Courtesy of North Coast Repertory Theater

Tony Award winner coming to Variety Nights at North Coast Rep

Jay Johnson, who starred in the classic television series “SOAP,” comes to North Coast Repertory Theater on April 15 and 16 at 7:30 p.m., as he deconstructs the ancient art of ventriloquism from its historical association with the occult to the present day. It’s a heartfelt story about Johnson’s childhood dream of becoming a practitioner of this unusual art and the mystical connection with his mentor and teacher. This solo show won the Tony Award for “Best Theatrical Event” on Broadway.

Show is 90 minutes. To buy tickets call (858) 481-1055 or northcoastrep.org. Tickets are $35 regular and $30 for subscribers. North Coast Repertory Theatre is located at 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach.

Randy Noojin in ‘Seeger’ at North Coast Rep

‘Seeger,’ written and performed by Randy Noojin, will be held at North Coast Rep in Solana Beach Monday, March 18, at 7:30 p.m.

Back by popular demand, Seeger is a multimedia solo show about America’s beloved folksinger/activist Pete Seeger, where he uses his signature songs, including, “If I Had a Hammer,” “Turn, Turn, Turn,” “Where Have All the Flowers Gone,” “Bring Em Home,” “We Shall Overcome,” and “Guantanamera,” to tell the story of his personal struggles for free speech in America.

To buy tickets call (858) 481-1055 or northcoastrep.org. North Coast Repertory Theatre is located at 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach.

23rd Annual Meet The Chefs

The 23rd Annual Meet The Chefs event will be held Sunday April 14, 1:30-4 p.m., at Hilton San Diego Del Mar, 15575 Jimmy Durante Blvd, Del Mar, 92014. VIP entry and reception from 12:30-1:30 p.m.

This event treats guests to sample signature dishes from over a dozen premier restaurants and chefs in San Diego, complemented by an extensive selection of wines and champagne. The event also includes auction items, opportunity drawings, and live music. All proceeds raised will directly benefit Casa de Amparo’s mission to treat, prevent and help heal children suffering from abuse and neglect.

For tickets and more information, visit casadeamparo.org/event/22nd-annual-meet-the-chefs/

Del Mar Wine Tasting - 2019 Family Winemakers

Family Winemakers will host its annual tasting of family-produced and hard-to-find California wines on Sunday, March 17, 2-5 p.m., at the Del Mar Fairgrounds Activity Center. The Sunday tasting is a one-day event of award-winning small, family-owned wineries that create wines from many of the state’s fabled wine growing regions. Great wine=a family tradition!

To purchase tickets: 19sdconsumer.eventbrite.com or visit familywinemakers.org/taste

Del Mar Art Show

The Del Mar Arts Advisory Committee will present an exhibition of painted works by local artists Friday, March 29, 6-8 p.m., at Del Mar Town Hall.

The event will include a juried painting show, UCSD graduate theatre student performance, wine and cheese reception and more. Sponsored by the Del Mar Foundation.

For more information, visit www.delmar.ca.us/749/Public-Art

Celtic Celebration concert

A Celtic Celebration concert will be held Sunday, March 24, 6 to 8 p.m. at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of San Dieguito, 1036 Solana Drive, Solana Beach, 92075.

The event will feature a concert by the Máirtín de Cógáin Project. This group is lead by Cork Renaissance man Máirtín de Cógáin, who was crowned All-Ireland Storytelling Champion twice, a noted singer, a heart-beating bodhrán (Irish drum) player and actor.

Tickets: celtic.brownpapertickets.com; Pre General Admission: $15; Pre Reserved Seating: $40 (includes complementary beverage); At the door: $20.

‘First Week of Spring Meet & Greet’ for dogs and owners

The Del Mar Foundation invites dogs and their owners to its “First Week of Spring Meet & Greet” on Saturday, March 23, at 3:30 p.m. at Del Mar Shores Park. The time is special as dogs can be off leash at their owner’s discretion. This event is free but online reservations are encouraged and may be made at delmarfoundation.org, subject to space availability. This event is sponsored by the Del Mar Foundation’s Special Events Committee. For more information, visit www.delmarfoundation.org.

Bipolar support group meeting in Del Mar

The Del Mar branch of Depression Bipolar Support Alliance will meet from 2-4 p.m. Tuesday, March 19, at Pacifica Del Mar restaurant in the Del Mar Plaza. Family and friends are welcome. Parking is validated for the underground garage. For information about the group, contact Roger Alsabrook at 858-525-1509 or rogeralsabrook@yahoo.com.

DivorceCare support group

DivorceCare divorce recovery seminar and support group meets at Grace Point Church in Carmel Valley on Mondays, from March 18 through June 17 from 7-9 p.m. The church is located at 13340 Hayford Way, San Diego, 92130. DivorceCare features nationally-recognized experts on divorce and recovery topics. Seminar sessions include “Facing My Anger,” “Facing My Loneliness,” “New Relationships,” “KidCare” and “Forgiveness.” For more information, call Grace Point Church at (858) 481-0424 or email divorcecare@gracepointsd.com.

Kids4Community volunteer event and essay contest

Kids4Community invites the public to volunteer to help feed San Diego’s low-income and homeless neighbors March 23 from 9:30-11 a.m.

The day’s events include packing 500 sack lunches and hygiene kits plus a student essay contest. Donations for lunches and empty shoe boxes are needed. Please go to kids4.org for more information about the contest requirements and donations needed. This is an all-ages event. 10123 Carroll Canyon Road, San Diego.

NC Rep Theatre School: “Monty Python’s Spamalot Young@Part’

The Theatre School @ North Coast Rep presents the side-splitting musical “Monty Python’s Spamalot Young@Part” March 28-31. This “Monty Python’s Spamalot Young@Part” edition features a book and lyrics by Eric Idle and music by John DuPrez and Eric Idle. Performances are Thursday, March 28, 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.; March 29, 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.; March 30, 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. and March 31, 2 p.m. For tickets, call the box office at 858-481-1055 or visit www.northcoastreptheatreschool.org. North Coast Rep Theatre is located at 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Suite D in Solana Beach.

Art Alive exhibition at San Diego Museum of Art

The San Diego Museum of Art will hold the 38th annual Art Alive exhibition April 11-14. As the museum’s signature fundraiser and a highly anticipated spring tradition, the event features nearly 100 floral designers’ interpretations of famous works of art throughout the museum, filling the galleries with a brilliant crescendo of color and scent. For more information on the exhibition and its schedule of events, or to purchase tickets, visit www.SDMArt.org.

‘A Pirate’s Life For Me’ play in RSF

The Village Church Community Theater recently announced the opening of ticket sales for the musical comedy “A Pirate’s Life For Me!” Performances are Friday, March 29 at 7 p.m., Saturday, March 30 at 1 p.m. and 5 p.m., and Sunday, March 31 at 2 p.m. Adult tickets are $18 and children/students with ID tickets are $10. For more details, email amyz@villagechurch.org. Show information and tickets are available at www.villagechurchcommunitytheater.org.

San Diego Museum of Art lecture in Del Mar

‘Off the Wall: Works on Canvas by Popular Muralists’: On Monday, March 18, Leah Cluff, professor of art history, Mira Costa College, discusses works in the San Diego Museum of Art’s collection by Diego Rivera and other muralists. The art lecture will be held in St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, Parish Hall, Del Mar, 15th and Maiden Lane (across from the Del Mar Plaza). Registration and refreshments at 9:30 a.m. and meeting from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Free for San Diego Museum of Art, North County Chapter members. $10 for others. Information: 760-704-6436.

Mainly Mozart Concert

A Mainly Mozart Concert and Wine Reception will be held at the RSF Garden Club Sunday, March 17 , 5 p.m. (wine reception) and 6 p.m. (concert). Five of Mainly Mozart’s favorite artist join forces with acclaimed guitarist Paul Galbraith, playing his arrangements of Mozart’s Baroque Suite and Piano Sonata No. 17. For tickets, go to mainlymozart.org

Looking for water bugs

The San Dieguito River Valley Conservancy (SDRVC) and local naturalist Bob Forthun invite participants to help collect and catalog benthic macroinvertebrates, e.g., insects, arthropods, copepods, and crustaceans, in the San Dieguito River and its tributaries located within the Santa Fe Valley Open Space area. Limited to 15 people. All ages welcome with signed waiver. Saturday March 30, 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. At the Santa Fe Valley Open Space, 8175 Del Dios Rd, Rancho Santa Fe. Directions at www.sdrvc.org. Parking is available at the trailhead.

San Diego Friends of Jung event in Del Mar

The San Diego Friends of Jung will present Dr. Craig Stephenson Ph.D., speaking on A Jungian Interpretation of Grimms’ “Bearskin”: A Soldier’s Story of Trauma and Transcendence, at the Winston School in Del Mar (215 9th Street, Del Mar) on Friday, March 15, 7:30 p.m. followed by a workshop on Saturday, March 16, 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Stephenson is a certified Jungian analyst in practice as a licensed psychoanalyst in New York City. He serves as director of training for the Jungian Psychoanalytic Association, New York City and is a highly published author. Visit www.jungsandiego.org for more information on the events.

Last Call for Irish Poetry

The 40th annual (and last) St. Patrick’s Day Opening Reading of Irish Poetry and Prose will start earlier than it has in the past 39 years: 4 p.m. Sunday, March 17 at D.G. Wills books, 7461 Girard Ave. La Jolla. All are invited to read their favorite passages with Guinness and Harp on hand. Free. Arrive early for limited seating; standing-room only once seats are filled. (858) 456-1800. dgwillsbooks.com

Del Mar Plaza Yogi Sip & Shop

All are welcome to attend a special event on Saturday, March 23, from 4-7:30 p.m. at Del Mar Plaza with rooftop yoga classes taught by Kim Kelly and fitness instructors from her new studio joined with an immersive Meditative Vibes experience. Explore your favorite local pop-up shops, boutiques and health and wellness brands between classes and enjoy happy hour with Pacifica.

For more information and specific event/class times, visit www.yogisipandshop.com or bit.ly/2VDSYSV

Del Mar Plaza is located at 1555 Camino Del Mar, Del Mar, 92014.

The Seany Foundation Havana Night benefit

On March 23, community members will gather for a gala filled with fedoras, ruffled skirts and a very worthy cause. The Seany Foundation’s 11th Annual Everything is Possible Celebration will benefit children and families faced with a cancer diagnosis.

At this year’s Havana Nights-themed celebration, guests dressed to the nines in Cuban fashion will sip custom cocktails and get a taste of the island’s cuisine. Guests will bid in silent and live auctions as well as mingle with the family that started it all and the community service awardee Phil Pace of Phil’s BBQ.

Havana Nights will take place at 5 p.m. on Saturday, March 23 at downtown San Diego’s El Cortez (702 Ash St, San Diego). To purchase tickets for the gala or donate to the organization, click here. General tickets are $300 and tables of eight are $2,200. To learn more about The Seany Foundation and follow along with its initiatives, visit www.theseanyfoundation.org.

Master Gardener Spring Seminar

From hipsters growing herbs on apartment balconies to seniors tending roses in retirement communities, San Diegans are redefining what it means to garden in smaller living spaces. So the UCCE Master Gardener Program of San Diego County has designed an all-day event to help everyone make the most of their living space. “Urban to Suburban: Gardening Within Your Space” will be held Saturday, March 16, from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the San Diego County Operations Center.

The classes, workshops and exhibits will be at the located at 5520 Overland Avenue, San Diego, CA 92123. Full event details, class fees and the registration form, visit bit.ly/2SITT2x

Poway Symphony Orchestra to feature acclaimed pianist Fred Moyer

For its next concert, the Poway Symphony Orchestra will be joined by guest artist Fred Moyer to perform the Piano Concerto No.2 by Rachmaninoff. Also on the program are the Hungarian March by Berlioz and the Romeo and Juliet Fantasy Overture by Tchaikovsky. The concert will be held Sunday, March 17, at 4 p.m. at the Poway Center for the Performing Arts (15498 Espola Road, Poway).

The performances will be lead by John LoPiccolo, Music director and Conductor.

Purchase tickets and reserve seats online at www.powaycenter.com or at the center’s box office: phone 858-748-0505. Info: www.powaysymphonyorchestra.org

Warwick’s to host author Ashton Applewhite

Warwick’s bookstore in La Jolla presents Ashton Applewhite, activist, TED speaker and “Influencer of the Year,” Tuesday, April 2 at 7:30 p.m. Applewhite will discuss her book “This Chair Rocks: A Manifesto Against Ageism.” Reserved seating available. For more about the event, which includes a book signing, visit www.warwicks.com.

Views of Rwanda

La Jolla Photo Travelers Club explores the capital of Rwanda at its 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 20 meeting at Wesley Palms, 2404 Loring St. Images of the Genocide Museum, the actual Hotel Rwanda, art galleries and more will be featured. Free. christam10@icloud.com

Celebrating Bernstein

La Jolla Symphony & Chorus celebrates Leonard Bernstein in a concert filled with juxtapositions of light and dark March 16-17. Included in the program is the rarely performed Symphony No. 3, subtitled “Kaddish,” Laurie San Martin’s “nights bright days” and Beethoven’s “Eighth Symphony.” 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 16 and 2 p.m. Sunday, March 17 at Mandeville Auditorium at UC San Diego, 9500 Gilman Drive, La Jolla. Tickets from $18. (858) 534-4637. lajollasymphony.com

Brunch with a Princess

The Lodge at Torrey Pines hosts a meet-and-greet brunch with the cast of La Jolla Playhouse’s world-premiere musical, “Diana,” 10 a.m. Sunday, March 17 at The Lodge, 11480 North Torrey Pines Road. Cast members will also perform musical numbers from the show. $110 per person (all-inclusive). nightout.com/events/diana- cast-meet-and-greet-brunch

Fundraising Talk

Voices for Children and Warwick’s books will host “An Afternoon with Gretchen Rubin,” the first of a new Author Luncheon Series partnership between the two organizations. The event features lunch, conversation and book signing. Proceeds in part benefit Voices for Children. 11:45 a.m. Tuesday, March 19 at UC San Diego Atkinson pavilion, off Muir Lane. Tickets: $150. (858) 598-2211. speakupnow.org

Laugh it Up

Whitney Cummings performs at La Jolla Comedy Store, 7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 14 and 9:45 p.m. Friday March 15, 916 Pearl St., La Jolla. Tickets: $30. (858) 454-9176. thecomedystore.com/la-jolla

Storytelling Festival

This March 16 event features multiple professional and community storytellers for pre-school, children, families and adults from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Encinitas Library, 540 Cornish Drive. Participate in workshops, an “open mic” event and more. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2tVsWOY.

Music By The Sea: Latsos Piano Duo