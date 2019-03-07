Event briefs: March 7

Carmel Valley Library Family Concert Series presents Quartet Nouveau March 13

March’s free family music program sponsored by the Friends of the Carmel Valley Library will be held on Wednesday, March 13 at 6:45 p.m. in the library’s community room. It will feature Quartet Nouveau, a San Diego-based string quartet known for their fresh approach to classical music and community outreach. The members of Quartet Nouveau all graduated from the nation’s top universities with master’s and doctoral degrees: Batya McAdam-Somer, violin; Missy Lukin, violin; Annabelle Terbetski, viola; Elizabeth Brown, cello. This concert will feature repertoire by Boccherini, Borodin, and Charles Peck.

Del Mar Foundation to hold ‘First Week of Spring Meet & Greet’ for dogs and owners

The Del Mar Foundation invites dogs and their owners to its “First Week of Spring Meet & Greet” on Saturday, March 23, at 3:30 p.m. at Del Mar Shores Park. The time is special as dogs can be off leash at their owner’s discretion. This event is free but online reservations are encouraged and may be made at delmarfoundation.org, subject to space availability. This event is sponsored by the Del Mar Foundation’s Special Events Committee.

The Del Mar Foundation sponsors programs, makes grants, and manages over $2 million in endowment funds to benefit the greater Del Mar community. The Foundation's community endowment provides long-term funding stability for community needs. For more information, visit www.delmarfoundation.org.

Friends Night Out event at Solana Beach Library to feature music by ‘Charged Particles’

Friends of Solana Beach Library will hold a Friends Night Out event featuring music by “Charged Particles” Tuesday, March 19 at 6:30 p.m. The event is free and refreshments start at 6 p.m.

Downbeat Magazine called the band “something special” and “inventive, invigorating, mesmerizing, beautiful, virtuosic, and lyrical.” In its concert, the band will be joined by tenor saxophonist Tod Dickow to play the music of jazz great Michael Brecker. The Bay Area trio is now in its 28th year of making music.

The Solana Beach Library is located at 157 Stevens Ave., Solana Beach. Phone: (858) 755-1404.

Sculpture designer to speak at Solana Beach Civic and Historical Society meeting March 8

The community is invited to join the Solana Beach Civic and Historical Society at 5 p.m., Friday, March 8 at the Fletcher Cove Community Center at 133 Pacific Avenue for its monthly meeting.

Betsy Schultz , the designer of the new sculpture to be placed in the garden at the Fire Station, will be speaking about her project. The Historical Society’s garden club, the SeaWeeders, has been very active in the creation of the garden. Although the sculpture at the Fire Station has not yet been placed, Schultz will discuss coming attractions regarding the project and will share updates on her recent work.

Schulz has provided creative design solutions and art installations for municipalities, schools, nonprofit groups, businesses, and private individuals across the nation for more than 20 years.

San Diego Museum of Art lecture in Del Mar

‘Off the Wall: Works on Canvas by Popular Muralists’: On Monday, March 18, Leah Cluff, professor of art history, Mira Costa College, discusses works in the San Diego Museum of Art’s collection by Diego Rivera and other muralists. The art lecture will be held in St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, Parish Hall, Del Mar, 15th and Maiden Lane (across from the Del Mar Plaza). Registration and refreshments at 9:30 a.m. and meeting from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Free for San Diego Museum of Art, North County Chapter members. $10 for others. Information: 760-704-6436.

Del Mar Plaza Yogi Sip & Shop

All are welcome to attend a special event on Saturday, March 23, from 4-7:30 p.m. at Del Mar Plaza with rooftop yoga classes taught by Kim Kelly and fitness instructors from her new studio joined with an immersive Meditative Vibes experience. Explore your favorite local pop-up shops, boutiques and health and wellness brands between classes and enjoy happy hour with Pacifica.

For more information and specific event/class times, visit www.yogisipandshop.com or bit.ly/2VDSYSV

Del Mar Plaza is located at 1555 Camino Del Mar, Del Mar, 92014.

NC Rep Theatre School: “Monty Python’s Spamalot Young@Part’

The Theatre School @ North Coast Rep presents the side-splitting musical “Monty Python’s Spamalot Young@Part” March 28-31. This “Monty Python’s Spamalot Young@Part” edition features a book and lyrics by Eric Idle and music by John DuPrez and Eric Idle. Performances are Thursday, March 28, 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.; March 29, 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.; March 30, 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. and March 31, 2 p.m. For tickets, call the box office at 858-481-1055 or visit www.northcoastreptheatreschool.org. North Coast Rep Theatre is located at 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Suite D in Solana Beach.

‘A Pirate’s Life For Me’ play in RSF

The Village Church Community Theater recently announced the opening of ticket sales for the musical comedy “A Pirate’s Life For Me!” Performances are Friday, March 29 at 7 p.m., Saturday, March 30 at 1 p.m. and 5 p.m., and Sunday, March 31 at 2 p.m. Adult tickets are $18 and children/students with ID tickets are $10. For more details, email amyz@villagechurch.org. Show information and tickets are available at www.villagechurchcommunitytheater.org.

Mainly Mozart Concert/Wine Reception in RSF

A Mainly Mozart Concert and Wine Reception will be held at the RSF Garden Club Sunday, March 17 , 5 p.m. (wine reception) and 6 p.m. (concert). Five of Mainly Mozart’s favorite artist join forces with acclaimed guitarist Paul Galbraith, playing his arrangements of Mozart’s Baroque Suite and Piano Sonata No. 17. For tickets, go to mainlymozart.org

‘Doggies on the Deck’ at Del Mar Plaza

“Doggies on the Deck” will be held at the Del Mar Plaza on Saturday, March 9, from 1-4 p.m. The Plaza’s ocean view deck will be transformed into a dog-lover’s wonderland. The event will feature a variety of food, treats, and training vendors as well as adoption services. Address: 1555 Camino Del Mar, Del Mar, 92014. For more information, visit delmarplaza.com.

Looking for water bugs

The San Dieguito River Valley Conservancy (SDRVC) and local naturalist Bob Forthun invite participants to help collect and catalog benthic macroinvertebrates, e.g., insects, arthropods, copepods, and crustaceans, in the San Dieguito River and its tributaries located within the Santa Fe Valley Open Space area. Limited to 15 people. All ages welcome with signed waiver. Saturday March 30, 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. At the Santa Fe Valley Open Space, 8175 Del Dios Rd, Rancho Santa Fe. Directions at www.sdrvc.org. Parking is available at the trailhead.

UCSD Extension #HerPower Event

To commemorate Women’s History Month, UCSD Extension is hosting a free event Tuesday, March 12, from 5-8 p.m., highlighting the successes and challenges of women in thelocal community. A panel of distinguished speakers will share their visions and personal experiences, bringing awareness to issues faced by women working in nontraditional fields and industries. The event will be followed by professional networking opportunities and interacting with nonprofit groups. Appetizers will be served. Parking and registration are free. For more information and tickets, visit go.ucsd.edu/2BzkRnh .

Location: UC San Diego Extension, University City Center (UCC) Rooms 115-118, 6256 Greenwich Drive, San Diego.

San Diego Friends of Jung event in Del Mar

The San Diego Friends of Jung will present Dr. Craig Stephenson Ph.D., speaking on A Jungian Interpretation of Grimms’ “Bearskin”: A Soldier’s Story of Trauma and Transcendence, at the Winston School in Del Mar (215 9th Street, Del Mar) on Friday, March 15, 7:30 p.m. followed by a workshop on Saturday, March 16, 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Stephenson is a certified Jungian analyst in practice as a licensed psychoanalyst in New York City. He serves as director of training for the Jungian Psychoanalytic Association, New York City and is a highly published author. Visit www.jungsandiego.org for more information on the events.

The Seany Foundation Havana Night benefit

On March 23, community members will gather for a gala filled with fedoras, ruffled skirts and a very worthy cause. The Seany Foundation’s 11th Annual Everything is Possible Celebration will benefit children and families faced with a cancer diagnosis.

At this year’s Havana Nights-themed celebration, guests dressed to the nines in Cuban fashion will sip custom cocktails and get a taste of the island’s cuisine. Guests will bid in silent and live auctions as well as mingle with the family that started it all and the community service awardee Phil Pace of Phil’s BBQ.

Havana Nights will take place at 5 p.m. on Saturday, March 23 at downtown San Diego’s El Cortez (702 Ash St, San Diego). To purchase tickets for the gala or donate to the organization, click here. General tickets are $300 and tables of eight are $2,200. To learn more about The Seany Foundation and follow along with its initiatives, visit www.theseanyfoundation.org.

Bernstein Centennial celebrated in ‘Kaddish’ Symphony

La Jolla Symphony & Chorus (LJS&C) celebrates Leonard Bernstein’s Centennial in a concert filled with juxtapositions of light and dark on March 16-17. Anchoring the program is Bernstein’s rarely performed Symphony No. 3, subtitled “Kaddish.” Scored for large forces – chorus, large orchestra, children’s choir, soprano soloist and narrator — the symphony interweaves an ancient Jewish prayer for the dead with text by Bernstein. The program begins with Laurie San Martin’s nights bright days followed by Beethoven’s light-filled Eighth Symphony.

The performances take place in Mandeville Auditorium at UC San Diego on Saturday, March 16 and Sunday, March 17. Concert times are 7:30 p.m. on Saturday and 2 p.m. on Sunday. A pre-concert lecture by Steven Schick is given one hour before concert start. Tickets are $18-$39. Parking is free on weekends. To purchase tickets or for more information, call 858-534-4637 or visit lajollasymphony.com.

Val Kilmer Party and Screening of Cinema Twain

Join the San Diego International Film Festival for a private screening of Cinema Twain with Grammy nominee Val Kilmer, where attendees can meet Kilmer and see the film of his one-man play that took 12 years to produce. Screening includes Q&A with Kilmer, complimentary beer and wine and post screening dessert reception.

The event will be held Thursday, March 14, from 6-9:30 p.m. at Theatre Box in San Diego (701 Fifth Ave., San Diego, 92101). For tickets and more information, visit bit.ly/2ENrTXB

RSF Democratic Club to present expert panel on human trafficking

The Rancho Santa Fe Democratic Club invites the community to hear an expert panel Thursday, March 14, on reducing the epidemic of human trafficking that plague San Diego and North County.

The Rancho Santa Fe Democratic Club meets second Thursdays (except July and December) at 6:30 p.m. at the Lomas Santa Fe Country Club, 1505 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, in Solana Beach. The program begins at 7 p.m. and ends 8:30 p.m., with socializing before (6:30 p.m.) and after.

The cost for this event is $15 for all San Diego County Democratic club members and $25 for others. RSVP at www.rsfdem.org or 323-365-2811.

‘An Afternoon with Gretchen Rubin’ benefits Voices for Children

Voices for Children, in partnership with Warwick’s in La Jolla, is hosting “An Afternoon with Gretchen Rubin,” the first of a new Author Luncheon Series partnership between the two San Diego organizations. The event will feature Rubin’s recently published “Outer Order Inner Calm” and include lunch, conversation with the author, and a complimentary book signing. Proceeds in part will benefit Voices for Children to fund its Court Appointed Special Advocate program.

The event will be held Tuesday, March 19, 11:45 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the UCSD Faculty Club, Atkinson Pavilion. For more information about the event, visit www.speakupnow.org/warwicks or call 858-598-2211. To learn more about VFC and its CASA program, visit www.speakupnow.org.

24th Annual Ugly Dog Contest

The 24th Annual Ugly Dog Contest will be held Sunday, March 24, at the Del Mar Fairgrounds. Registration is at 10 a.m. and the show starts at 11 a.m. Register at bit.ly/2019uglydog

Master Gardener Spring Seminar

From hipsters growing herbs on apartment balconies to seniors tending roses in retirement communities, San Diegans are redefining what it means to garden in smaller living spaces. So the UCCE Master Gardener Program of San Diego County has designed an all-day event to help everyone make the most of their living space. “Urban to Suburban: Gardening Within Your Space” will be held Saturday, March 16, from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the San Diego County Operations Center.

The classes, workshops and exhibits will be at the located at 5520 Overland Avenue, San Diego, CA 92123. Full event details, class fees and the registration form, visit bit.ly/2SITT2x

Fifth Annual Women’s Symposium

The Academy of Our Lady of Peace (OLP), the oldest high school in San Diego and the only all-girls’ school in the county, will host its Fifth Annual Women’s Symposium, Piloting Your Life, on Friday, March 15, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on its historic campus in Normal Heights. San Diego County District Attorney Summer Stephan will serve as keynote speaker, Mara Fortin, owner of Nothing Bundt Cakes, will be the closing speaker, and they will be joined with upwards of 20 other panelists.

The event brings together top women leaders to share their insights and pathways to success with OLP students and the larger community. Through dialogue and conversations, these female leaders share their personal experiences of standing up for themselves and fearlessly chasing their dreams. To purchase tickets or learn more, visit: www.aolp.org/olpws/

Poway Symphony Orchestra to feature acclaimed pianist Fred Moyer

For its next concert, the Poway Symphony Orchestra will be joined by guest artist Fred Moyer to perform the Piano Concerto No.2 by Rachmaninoff. Also on the program are the Hungarian March by Berlioz and the Romeo and Juliet Fantasy Overture by Tchaikovsky. The concert will be held Sunday, March 17, at 4 p.m. at the Poway Center for the Performing Arts (15498 Espola Road, Poway).

The performances will be lead by John LoPiccolo, Music director and Conductor.

Purchase tickets and reserve seats online at www.powaycenter.com or at the center’s box office: phone 858-748-0505. Info: www.powaysymphonyorchestra.org

10th Annual Taste of Our Community

Options For All, an organization that gives individuals with disabilities more options for living their lives to the fullest, will hold its 10th Annual Taste of Our Community on Thursday, March 14, from 6-9 p.m. at BRICK in Liberty Station, located at 2863 Historic Decatur Road. The event celebrates a decade of fundraising for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities in San Diego.

The 10th Annual Taste of Our Community will feature tastings from local top tier restaurants, specialty cocktails, wine and beer tasting, live entertainment, live & silent auctions, an opportunity drawing, raise the paddle, and special guest Steve Cassarino (Chef Roc). Tickets can be purchased online at bit.ly/tasteofourcommunity

Warwick’s to host author Ashton Applewhite

Warwick’s bookstore in La Jolla presents Ashton Applewhite, activist, TED speaker and “Influencer of the Year,” Tuesday, April 2 at 7:30 p.m. Applewhite will discuss her book “This Chair Rocks: A Manifesto Against Ageism.” Reserved seating available. For more about the event, which includes a book signing, visit www.warwicks.com.

Lecture: Aren’t You Supposed to be Retired?

Friday, March 8, 1 p.m.-3 p.m., San Elijo Campus of MiraCosta College, 3333 Manchester Ave, Cardiff, CA 92007, Student Center Conference Room. Free. Lecture: Lecture: Aren’t You Supposed to be Retired? (Confessions of an Old Geologist) Phil Farquharson. “My first volunteer tutoring assignment happened when I was in seventh grade in Waupaca, Wisconsin. After a teaching career spanning 57 years in six states and provinces, at 13 colleges and universities, I formally retired in 2016. In 2017 I returned to the “virtual” classroom, and thus began the greatest teaching adventure of my life so far — teaching introductory geology from all over North America.” Info: lifesanelijo@gmail.com

Beautiful Ballet

 La Jolla Music Society presents The Joffrey Ballet performing “In Creases,” “Encounter,” “Beyond the Shore” and “Joy,” 8 p.m. Friday, March 8 at San Diego Civic Theater, 1100 Third Ave., downtown San Diego. Tickets from $29. (858) 459-3728. ljms.org

 City Ballet will present three works choreographed by George Balanchine, founder of the New York City Ballet, “Balanchine Masterpieces” accompanied by The City Ballet Orchestra, 8 p.m. March 8-9 and 2 p.m. March 10 at Spreckels Theatre, 121 Broadway, downtown San Diego. Tickets from $20. (858) 272-8663. cityballet.org

Time for a Concert?

 Robert Spano conducts Jorge Federico Osorio on piano when he presents Theofanidis’ “Dreamtime Ancestors,” Beethoven’s “Piano Concert No. 2” and Williams’ “Symphony No. 2: A London Symphony.” The San Diego Symphony concert is 8 p.m. March 9 and 2 p.m. March 10 at Copley Symphony Hall, 750 B St., downtown San Diego. Tickets from $23. sandiegosymphony.org

 Opera Exposed! is taking over Opera Wednesdays at the La Jolla Community Center this month, starting with the 7 p.m. March 13 showcase featuring soprano Cherise Ann Reynolds and pianist Ines Irawti at 6811 La Jolla Blvd. Opera Exposed! is San Diego Opera’s community engagement concert series. Concerts include staged operatic arias and scenes featuring University Partnership and Apprentice artists. $10 suggested donation. (858) 459-0831. ljcommunitycenter.org