Event briefs: Feb. 28

The Elements to perform at Tower 13 Cardiff Beach Bar and Grill March 6

Indie rock band The Elements will take the stage at Tower 13 Cardiff Beach Bar and Grill on Wednesday, March 6 as the featured guest artist at the Open Mic Night. Hosted by musician Semisi Ma’u of Fuula Bula, The Open Mic is an opportunity for musicians to share their passion and play original music. The event takes place from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. The Elements perform at 7 p.m. and will play originals: “Mr. Postman,” “Lighthouse,” “Going Rogue” and “Winterland.” They will also have their CD available.

“We met Semisi about year ago at the Tower 13 Open Mic, and he was very supportive of us. It is an honor and privilege to perform for our community and a fun experience,” said lead singer and bassist Julian Boyer.

The Elements are students at San Dieguito High School Academy where they often perform at ASB events, most recently at the Skate Demo. They perform locally in San Diego at the Leucadia 101 Small Business Saturday, Encinitas 101 Street Fairs, Fiesta Del Sol, and San Diego County Fair to name a few, as well as in Long Beach at 5-time Olympian Tony Azevedo’s Aquatic Games.

“We are honored to have been asked to perform by Semisi as the guest artist. We are so grateful we live in a community that has opportunities that provide exposure for young musicians,” said drummer and guitarist Dylan Herrera.

For more information on The Elements, visit www.TheElements.band or follow on Instagram @theelements.band. For more information on the Tower 13 Open Mic, visit facebook.com/semisi.mau or tower13.com. Tower 13 is located at 2633 S Coast Hwy 101 in Cardiff.

‘Doggies on the Deck’ at Del Mar Plaza

“Doggies on the Deck” will be held at the Del Mar Plaza, 1555 Camino Del Mar, Del Mar, on Saturday, March 9, from 1-4 p.m. The Plaza’s ocean view deck will be transformed into a dog-lover’s wonderland. The event will feature a variety of food, treats, and training vendors as well as adoption services. For more information, visit delmarplaza.com.

Musician Robin Henkel returns to Zel’s Del Mar

Blues solo musician Robin Henkel will perform at Zel’s Del Mar Thursday, March 7 from 7-10 p.m. Zel’s Del Mar is located at 1247 Camino Del Mar, Del Mar, (858) 755-0076.

Rock Steady Boxing for Parkinsons

A new Rock Steady Boxing for Parkinsons is now open. Boxing has proven to help reduce the symptoms of Parkinsons, stiffness, slowness and lack of balance to name a few. Class times are Tuesday, Thursday at noon-1:30 p.m. and Saturday 10:30 a.m. to noon and cost is $15 per class.

Located inside the MMA Academy at 3962 Sorrento Valley Blvd, Suite 900, San Diego. Call for a private assessment (858) 335-1029 or (760) 688-8266.

Evening prayer-remembrance service for the victims of gun violence at St. Peter's Church

“Lenten Evensong,” an evening of prayer and remembrance service for the victims of gun violence will be held Sunday, March 10, at 5 p.m. at St.Peter’s Episcopal Church in Del Mar. All are welcome to attend.

2019 marks the 20th anniversary of the Columbine shooting which was the impetus for creating this service, which coincides with the beginning of the season of Lent. Each piece of music has been chosen to help facilitate conversation surrounding these kind of tragedies and includes Shawn Kirchner’s “Eye for Eye” and Kurt Bestor’s “Prayer of the Children.” A light reception will follow the conclusion of the service.

St. Peter’s Church is located at 334 14th St, Del Mar, 92014. Visit www.stpetersdelmar.net.

Climate change topic at Encinitas North Coast Democratic Club meeting

The Encinitas North Coast Democratic Club will meet on March 9, from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. at the Carlsbad Library, Dove Lane, in Carlsbad. The guest speaker Andy Kopp, deputy executive director of Climate Action Campaign, will present on “Climate Change and San Diego’s Green New Deal.” Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez and Candidate Terra Lawson-Remer (supervisor, District 3) will also be speaking.

There will be an extended social time with refreshments to mingle with others a well as elected officials and candidates running for office. Visit www.encdc.org.

Spring Home/Garden Show in Del Mar

Now in its 34th year, the Spring Home/Garden Show returns to Del Mar Fairgrounds March 1-3 for a three-day event “of inspiring real “Garden Masters” landscapes (created exclusively for the show), hands-on demonstrations, hundreds of home-improvement products and services, exhibitors, educational seminars, plant sales, and face-to-face consultations with top experts.” Visit springhomegardenshow.com.

Big IDEAS will be showcased at UC San Diego’s Qualcomm Institute

Performers will bring to life a unique combination of arts, science and technology during the 2019 season of the primary performance series of the University of California San Diego’s Qualcomm Institute.

The sixth annual Initiative for Digital Exploration of Arts and Sciences (IDEAS) series will kick off on March 1 with “Crossing Boundaries” featuring performances that arise from an interdisciplinary, project-oriented class at UC San Diego with graduate students from multiple academic areas.

Nearly a dozen different events running through the year will be staged and/or presented in the high-tech venues in Atkinson Hall, which is home to the Qualcomm Institute. The institute is the UC San Diego Division of the California Institute for Telecommunications and Information Technology (Calit2).

All performances and presentations will be open to the public and free of charge.

For a list of events and more information about the IDEAS Performing Arts Series at the Qualcomm Institute, visit ideas.calit2.net.

Kids4Community volunteer event

and essay contest

Kids4Community invites the public to volunteer to help feed San Diego’s low-income and homeless neighbors March 23 from 9:30-11 a.m.

The day’s events include packing 500 sack lunches and hygiene kits plus a student essay contest.

Donations for lunches and empty shoe boxes are needed. Please go to kids4.org for more information about the contest requirements and donations needed. This is an all-ages event. 10123 Carroll Canyon Road, San Diego.

Theater for Kids

 Disney’s musical film, “Moana,” comes to the stage with San Diego Junior Theatre performers, ages 8-18, in “Moana, Jr.” March 1-17 at Casa del Prado Theatre, 1800 El Prado in Balboa Park, San Diego. The special pilot production is a partnership with Music Theatre International and Disney Theatrical Group. Tickets: $14-$16. (619) 239-8355. juniortheatre.com

 Based on the DreamWorks animated film, “Madagascar,” the JCompany youth theater presentation revisits favorite characters as they escape from their home in New York’s Central Park Zoo and find themselves on an unexpected journey. “Madagascar: A Musical Adventure,” is onstage 8 p.m. Saturdays; 1 and 4:30 p.m. Sundays, March 8-24 at Jewish Community Center, 4126 Executive Drive. Tickets from $17. (858) 362-1157. sdcjc.org/jc/

Warwick’s to host author Ashton Applewhite

Warwick’s book store in La Jolla presents Ashton Applewhite, activist, TED speaker and “Influencer of the Year” Tuesday, April 2 at 7:30 p.m. Applewhite will discuss her book “This Chair Rocks: A Manifesto Against Ageism.” For more, which includes a book signing, visit www.warwicks.com. Reserved seating available.

DivorceCare support group

DivorceCare divorce recovery seminar and support group meets at Grace Point Church in Carmel Valley on Mondays, from March 18 through June 17 from 7-9 p.m. The church is located at 13340 Hayford Way, San Diego, 92130. DivorceCare features nationally-recognized experts on divorce and recovery topics. Seminar sessions include “Facing My Anger,” “Facing My Loneliness,” “New Relationships,” “KidCare” and “Forgiveness.” For more information, call Grace Point Church at (858) 481-0424 or email divorcecare@gracepointsd.com.

Foreign Film: ‘Nowhere to Call Home: a Tibetan in Bejing’

Friday, March 1, 1 p.m.-3 p.m. San Elijo Campus of MiraCosta College, 3333 Manchester Ave., Cardiff, Room 204. Free. Foreign Film: “Nowhere to Call Home: a Tibetan in Bejing” in Chinese with English subtitles, 2014 drama/documentary. Following a chance encounter on the streets of Beijng, a destitute Tibetan widow tries to give her child to an American journalist, drawing the foreigner into a violent family feud. Info: lifesanelijo@gmail.com

Basketry, gourd classes

A wonderful weekend of basketry and gourd classes will be held May 4-5 at “Weekend in the Garden” at the San Diego Botanical Garden in Encinitas. All classes are open for registration online. Details and information at www.sdbgarden.org/misti.htm

Two Concerts

 The Athenaeum and Camarada present a collaborative concert series that promises abundant possibilities of “classical meets jazz.” The next one is 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 1 with “Sanctuary Suite” a production of world music-inspired jazz grounded in the diverse music of refugees who have found their haven in America, Athenaeum Music & Arts Library, 1008 Wall St., La Jolla. Tickets from $30. (619) 231-3702. camarada.org

 The Jazz at the Athenaeum Winter 2019 series concludes with Grégoire Maret and Kenny Werner in “Tribute to Toots Thielemans,” 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 2 at Athenaeum Music & Arts Library, 1008 Wall St., La Jolla. The Tribute pays homage to the Belgian jazz musician known for his harmonica and guitar playing, as well as his whistling skills. Tickets $23-$28. (858) 454-5872. ljathenaeum.org

 Hear works by Bach, Purcell and Vivaldi, as well as their lesser known contemporaries, arranged and performed by virtuoso recorder player Matthias Maute and his unusual group, when San Diego Early Music Society hosts Ensemble Caprice in “Chaconne: Voices of Eternity,” 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 8 at St. James by-the-Sea Church, 743 Prospect St., La Jolla. Tickets from $33. (619) 291-8246. sdems.org

For One Night Only

The Off-Broadway hit comedy “Men Are from Mars, Women Are from Venus LIVE” moves through a series of vignettes featured in the 1992 classic guide to understanding the opposite sex, in a one-man show starring Ryan Drummond, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 5 at North Coast Rep Theatre, 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach. Tickets: $32. (858) 481-1055. northcoastrep.org

Event to host Holocaust survivor/author

The inaugural speaker in The Bishop’s School’s Woltman Lecture Series is Dr. Edith “Edie” Eva Eger, award-winning author, eminent psychologist and Holocaust survivor. She will discuss her memoir, “The Choice: Embrace the Possible,” 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 5 at 7607 La Jolla Blvd. Books available for purchase/signing after the lecture. Free, but reservations are requested by March 1. To RSVP, go to eventbrite.com and search for “Edith Eva Eger.”

Los Angeles Balalaika Orchestra concert

Encinitas Friends of the Arts will present a concert featuring the internationally-renowned Los Angeles Balalaika Orchestra on Saturday, March 2, 7 p.m., at the Encinitas Community Center, 1140 Oakcrest Park Drive, Encinitas, 92024.

The orchestra of 40 talented musicians plays traditional East European folk instruments such as the balalaika, domra, bayan, and gusli. They will present an exciting program of music from Russia, Ukraine and around the world. The concert is presented by Encinitas Friends of the Arts and the City of Encinitas.

Proceeds from the concert will be used for Encinitas arts education programs for youth and public art. To purchase tickets, visit: www.encinitasarts.org/calendar. The concert is expected to sell out, purchase tickets in advance. For more information, contact Naimeh Woodward, encinitasarts@gmail.com, (760) 298-1708, or visit www.encinitasarts.org.

San Diego Storytelling Festival

Storytellers of San Diego collaborates with Encinitas Library annually to put on a Storytelling Festival for all ages on March 16 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 540 Cornish Drive. Visit www.storytellersofsandiego.org.

North Coast Symphony ‘Soloist Spotlight’

The North Coast Symphony Orchestra “Soloist Spotlight” concert will be held on Sunday, March 3, 2:30 p.m., at the Saints Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church, 3459 Manchester Avenue, in Cardiff. Featured soloist Ray Nowak, trumpeter with the San Diego Symphony, will perform the exciting Trumpet Concerto in A-Flat Major by Alexander Arutiunian. The orchestra will perform Symphony No. 8 by Antonín Dvorák and Polovtsian Dances by Alexander Borodin. Tickets available at the door: $10 general, $8 seniors/students/military, $25/family max. For more information, visit www.northcoastsymphony.com.

Annual Ugly Dog Contest

The 24th Annual Ugly Dog Contest will be held Sunday, March 24, at the Del Mar Fairgrounds. Registration is at 10 a.m. and the show starts at 11 a.m.