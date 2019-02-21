Event briefs: Feb. 21

‘Art with a View’ event in Del Mar to feature monotype printmaking demonstration

The Del Mar Art Center Gallery (DMAC) artists have paired up with the Del Mar Farmers Market to exhibit and sell their artwork the last Saturday of each month, from 1-4 p.m. at an event called “Art with a View.” The title of the event captures its charm — great art, great views, along with plenty of seating to relax and enjoy the afternoon while listening to music curated by DMAC artist Mac Hillenbrand. Also known as “Disk Jockey Mac,” he will bring out his turntables and play a vinyl only set of original ‘60s and ‘70s soul, rock and oldies with an emphasis on songs both breezy and leisurely and maybe even some “Yachtrock.”

A special treat this Saturday, Feb. 23, will be a monotype printmaking demonstration by internationally- acclaimed DMAC artist Julianne Ricksecker, who received the René Carcan International Public Prize for Printmaking in 2018. A monotype is unique, a one-of-a-kind print, developed on a plate and transferred onto paper. Also known as the most painterly method among the printmaking techniques, monotypes are essentially printed paintings. The appeal of the monotype lies in the unique translucency that creates a quality of light very different from a painting on paper or a print, and the beauty of this media is also in its spontaneity and its combination of printmaking, painting and drawing mediums.

“Art with a View” is held on the top level of Del Mar’s new Civic Center located at 1050 Camino Del Mar, from 1-4 p.m. Free parking is available in the underground parking garage. A portion of any purchase will go to support the Del Mar Farmers Market, and DMAC’s chosen nonprofit for 2019, the Helen Woodward Animal Center.

The DMAC artists work in a wide variety of traditional and contemporary media: sculpture, oil, acrylic, fabric, wood, glass, original printmaking, jewelry, ceramics, mosaic, encaustic, and more. Styles and prices vary and there will be something of interest for everyone.

DMAC artists also display and sell their artwork at the Del Mar Cinepolis Theater in Carmel Valley, the La Costa Cinepolis, and the Chase Bank in Del Mar. To learn more about the artists of DMAC, visit www.dmacgallery.com.

Del Mar Rose Society to host Susan Nessel

The Del Mar Rose Society will host guest speaker Susan Nessel from Armstrong Garden Center on Thursday, Feb. 28. Her expert knowledge of roses, new varieties of roses and the German Kordes hybrid roses designed for strength from harmful insects and fungus will be her topics, including discussion of chili thrip. The event will be held Thursday, Feb. 28, 6:30 p.m. at the Powerhouse Community Center, 1658 Coast Blvd, Del Mar. Wine and cheese reception followed by lecture at 7 p.m. Call 760-809-6860. Public welcome.

Broadway Brunch

Join Village Church Music Ministry in Rancho Santa Fe for Broadway Brunch: Songs from the Silver Screen on Sunday, Feb. 24 at 12 p.m. in the Fellowship Center. This presentation will feature beloved songs from hit movie musicals from the Golden Age up to the present day, including favorites from The Wizard of Oz, Guys and Dolls, Frozen, Beauty and the Beast, Rent and A Chorus Line. Address: 6225 Paseo Delicias, Rancho Santa Fe, 92067. Tickets are available on the patio following both services or online at villagechurch.org.

SD Museum of Art lecture in Del Mar

The Art of the Body: Javier Marin, sculptor: Michael Brown, SDMA Curator will discuss Javier Marin, a Mexican sculptor, best known for his precise yet expressive depictions of the human face and figure. He creates human figures that are extremely dynamic and majestic. The art lecture will be held in St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, Parish Hall, Del Mar, 15th and Maiden Lane (across from the Del Mar Plaza). The event will take place Monday, Feb. 25. Registration and refreshments at 9:30 a.m. and meeting from 10 to 1130 a.m. Free for San Diego Museum of Art, North County Chapter members. $10 for others. Information: 760-704-6436.

Friendship Gardeners of Del Mar meeting

Friendship Gardeners of Del Mar will hold its monthly meeting Saturday, Feb. 23 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Several of the club’s members will discuss varieties of “Poppies.” Newcomers are always welcome. Interested in meeting gardeners? Call 858-755-6570 for the Del Mar meeting location.

24th Annual Ugly Dog Contest

The 24th Annual Ugly Dog Contest will be held Sunday, March 24, at the Del Mar Fairgrounds.

Registration is at 10 a.m. and the show starts at 11 a.m. Register at bit.ly/2019uglydog

Nonprofit Guitars & Ukes In The Classroom benefit concert

Local San Diego nonprofit Guitars and Ukes in the Classroom (GITC) will host a benefit concert in partnership with internationally-recognized singer-songwriter Gregory Page on Sunday, Feb. 24, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. in Solana Beach. Tax deductible donations from the event will support free local music programs in San Diego.

The event will include an hour set with Page, a meet-and-greet, a silent auction featuring musical instruments and other offerings, and a variety of refreshments. The event will be held in the home of GITC’s Board President Scott Fischel. Seats can be reserved online at bit.ly/2G9UCrH or visit www.guitarsintheclassroom.org.

‘A Pirates Life For Me!’ play

The Village Church Community Theater in Rancho Santa Fe recently announced the opening of ticket sales for the musical comedy “A Pirate’s Life For Me!” Performances are Friday, March 29 at 7 p.m., Saturday, March 30 at 1 p.m. and 5 p.m., and Sunday, March 31 at 2 p.m. Adult tickets are $18 and children/students with ID tickets are $10. For more details, email amyz@villagechurch.org. Show information and tickets are available online at www.villagechurchcommunitytheater.org.

‘Share the Love’ school supply drive for military families

The “Share the Love” school supply drive continues for the rest of this month until Thursday, Feb. 28. The community at large is encouraged to donate much-needed items for families served by the Armed Services YMCA in San Diego and Camp Pendleton. Donations can be dropped off at the local neighborhood Mathnasium learning center in Carmel Valley 3435 Del Mar Heights Road, #100, San Diego, 92130.

For more information on needed donations visit www.mathnasium.com

Serving Seniors Annual Gala

Serving Seniors will host its sixth annual Experience of a Lifetime Gala on Thursday, May 2 from 5:30 to 9 p.m. at the Del Mar Country Club in Rancho Santa Fe. The organization aims to raise $475,000 through this event for its programs and services, including 600,000 nutritious meals, affordable housing, healthcare, and more for nearly 5,000 low-income and homeless seniors in San Diego County.

The theme of this years’ Experience of a Lifetime fundraiser is “Stories for the Ages,” celebrating the organization’s clients’ moving journeys of transformation and hope. More information and to purchase tickets: bit.ly/2BBo2er

Home Start to hold 47th Annual Blue Ribbon Gala

Home Start, Inc., a nonprofit child abuse prevention and treatment agency that has strengthened and developed San Diego’s families and communities since 1972, will hold its 47th Annual Blue Ribbon Gala on Saturday, April 6, from 5:30 p.m. – 11 p.m. at the Hilton San Diego Resort and Spa. Held each April in recognition of National Child Abuse Prevention Month, Home Start’s Blue Ribbon Gala raises funds for the organization’s programs that provide critical assistance to children and families throughout San Diego County.

The gala’s space theme, “Mission Blue: The Great Beyond,” will feature a three-course meal, silent and live auction, photo booth, and live entertainment.

RSVP for this event by Friday March, 29. For more information, visit www.blueribbongala.com or contact Mark Lagace, mlagace@home-start.org, (619) 692-0727 ext. 144.

Fifth Annual Women’s Symposium

The Academy of Our Lady of Peace (OLP), the oldest high school in San Diego and the only all-girls’ school in the county, will host its Fifth Annual Women’s Symposium, Piloting Your Life, on Friday, March 15, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on its historic campus in Normal Heights. San Diego County District Attorney Summer Stephan will serve as keynote speaker, Mara Fortin, owner of Nothing Bundt Cakes, will be the closing speaker, and they will be joined with upwards of 20 other panelists.

The event brings together top women leaders to share their insights and pathways to success with OLP students and the larger community. Through dialogue and conversations, these female leaders share their personal experiences of standing up for themselves and fearlessly chasing their dreams.

To purchase tickets or learn more, visit: www.aolp.org/olpws/

North Coast Symphony ‘Soloist Spotlight’

The North Coast Symphony Orchestra “Soloist Spotlight” concert will be held on Sunday, March 3, 2:30 p.m., at the Saints Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church, 3459 Manchester Avenue, in Cardiff. Featured soloist Ray Nowak, trumpeter with the San Diego Symphony, will perform the exciting Trumpet Concerto in A-Flat Major by Alexander Arutiunian. The orchestra will perform Symphony No. 8 by Antonín Dvorák and Polovtsian Dances by Alexander Borodin. Tickets available at the door: $10 general, $8 seniors/students/military, $25/family max.

Conducted by Dan Swem, the orchestra is funded in part by the City of Encinitas, the Mizel Family Foundation, and donations from members and the public. This concert is also supported by a generous donation by the Watts Family in Memory of Eileen Lievanos. For more information, visit www.northcoastsymphony.com.

Crest Canyon Volunteer Clean-Up

“Crest Canyon Volunteer Clean-Up” Saturday, Feb. 23, 9 a.m.-12 p.m. at Racetrack View Drive Trailhead. Bring: Water, protective clothing, gloves, and close-toed shoes.

Know before you go: This is an outdoor, physical work session. Please protect your skin and eyes. Participants under 18 years of age must provide a liability waiver signed by their parent or legal guardian as provided on SDCL’s event website calendar. Sign up at www.sdcanyonlands.org/events-calendar

Direct questions to: Samantha Collins, sami@sdcanyonlands.org, 619-920-9134.

Los Angeles Balalaika Orchestra concert

Encinitas Friends of the Arts will present a concert featuring the internationally-renowned Los Angeles Balalaika Orchestra on Saturday, March 2, 7 p.m., at the Encinitas Community Center, 1140 Oakcrest Park Drive, Encinitas, 92024.

Tickets are $35 for adults and $20 for children ages 12 and under. To purchase tickets, visit: www.encinitasarts.org/calendar. The concert is expected to sell out, purchase tickets in advance. For more information, contact Naimeh Woodward, Encinitasarts@gmail.com, (760) 298-1708, or visit the concert website: www.encinitasarts.org.

Author Visits

D.G. Wills Books presents three authors in two events this week: Colorado poet Maureen Owen will read from her book “Edges of Water” and New York poet Barbara Henning will read from her book “Just Like That,” 7 p.m. Feb. 22; then U.C. Berkeley neuroscientist Prof. David E. Presti will discuss his new book “Mind Beyond Brain: Buddhism, Science, and the Paranormal,” 7 p.m. Feb. 23 at 7461 Girard Ave., La Jolla. Free. (858) 456-1800. dgwillsbooks.com

Catch a Concert

 Percussionist Gene Perry and his ensemble will demonstrate African and Afro-Caribbean drumming and dance styles with audience participation, 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 21 at UC San Diego Faculty Club, 9500 Gilman Drive (at Muir Lane). Children and amateurs welcome. Bring your own percussion instruments if possible. Free. (858) 822-0265. bjulesro@ucsd.edu

 Husband-and-wife duo flutist Holly Hoffman and pianist Mike Wofford help kick off the 2019 Fourth Friday Jazz concert series with selections from The Great American Songbook, 8 p.m. Feb. 22 at La Jolla Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. $23 in advance, $25 at the door. (858) 459-0831. ljcommunitycenter.org

 Grammy-nominated cellist Amit Peled and pianist Karen Joy Davis join forces in a program featuring one of Rachmaninoff’s great masterpieces, “Sonata for Cello and Piano in g minor,” 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 24 at the Salk Institute’s Conrad T. Prebys Auditorium, 10010 North Torrey Pines Road. $60. (858) 597-0657. music.salk.edu

 The Athenaeum’s spring jazz program at The Auditorium at TSRI features rare local performances by some of the leading artists in jazz, and opens 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 26 with Charles McPherson 80th Birthday Celebrations, 10620 John Jay Hopkins Drive. $90-$105 series, $32-$37 each concert. (858) 454-5872. ljathenaeum.org/jazz-at-tsri

 The 29th annual Barbara and William Karatz chamber concert series continues 7:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 25 with “rising star” Thomas Mesa on cello and 2005 World Piano Competition Ilya Yakushev on piano at the Athenaeum Music & Arts Library, 1008 Wall St. $40-$45. (858) 454-5872. ljathenaeum.org/chamber

 Explore the various musical styles that form the roots of the African Blues, when Malian guitar virtuoso Habib Koité presents a guitar workshop, 2 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 26 at the UC San Diego Social Science building, 9500 Gilman Drive (off Ridge Walk). Free, but registration required: bit.ly/habibworkshop or call (858) 822-0265.

 With a voice that can be boisterous and bold or soft and breathy, Nellie McKay has starred on Broadway in “The Threepenny Opera,” opened for Lou Reed at Carnegie Hall, performed a duet with Eartha Kitt and recorded a dazzling tribute to Doris Day. Hear her in concert, 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 21 at the Jewish Community Center, 4126 Executive. Tickets from $33. lfjcc.org

 Fred Benedetti performs solo guitar in “The Renaissance to the Present Day,” 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 23 at the Mount Soledad Presbyterian Church, 6551 Soledad Mountain Road. Tickets at the door $5-$10. (858) 248-9300.

Fundraising Dinner

Friends of the International Center at UC San Diego hosts its annual fundraising dinner 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 23 at Great Hall at I-house, 9500 Gilman Drive (off Scholars Lane North at Thurgood Marshall Lane) on UCSD campus. The dinner doubles as a scholarship fundraiser and includes Indian-inspired menu and post-dinner presentation by professor Christopher Wills. Tickets from $25. ficindia2019.eventbrite.com

New Art

 Maritime Museum of San Diego, home to 500 years of seafaring history and a collection of historic vessels and exhibits, presents two new exhibits: Arthur Beaumont’s “Art of the Sea” and the Plein Air Painters Association of San Diego’s “Sea and Shore,” on view Feb. 23 to Sept. 30 at 1492 North Harbor Drive. Admission $18, with discounts. (619) 234-9153. sdmaritime.org