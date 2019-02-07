Event briefs: Feb. 7

Pianist Vania Pimentel to perform at Carmel Valley Library Feb. 13

February’s free family music program, sponsored by the Friends of the Carmel Valley Library, will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 13 at 6:45 p.m. in the library’s community room. It will feature pianist Vania Pimentel in a program of music from her native country of Brazil. The program will include works by Nazareth, Villa-Lobos, Gnzaga, Guarnieri and more.

Pimentel has been living in San Diego since 2009. She has performed recitals at Palomar College, Fallbrook Library, Coronado Library, Encinitas Library, the Athenaeum, and chamber music in Temecula: Classics at the Merc. She performs frequently in Brazil at the MuBE (Brazilian Museum of Sculpture) in Sao Paulo, at Casa Thomas Jefferson in Brasília, and has given masterclasses at the USP (University of São Paulo) and at the UNESPAR (University of Paraná State) in Curitiba.

The Carmel Valley Library is located at 3919 Townsgate Drive, Carmel Valley, 92130.

Friends of the Powerhouse to hold Valentine’s dinner, dance

The Friends of the Powerhouse will host a Valentine’s dinner and dance, on Thursday, Feb. 14, at Del Mar Powerhouse, 1658 Coast Blvd., Del Mar, 92014. The “Paella with Passion” event will begin at 6 p.m., and include cocktails, flamenco dancing, and dinner, followed by an auction and dancing.

Price per person is $75. Please note that seating is limited. Pay by check to: Friends of the Powerhouse, PO Box 297, Del Mar, CA 92014, or pay with credit card on-line at www.friendsofthepowerhouse.org by Feb 8. Limited parking is available at the old train station.

The mission of Friends of the Powerhouse is to preserve historical and architecturally significant properties, promote social welfare, educate the public and protect the community and its landmarks in the beach area of Del Mar. Some of the Friends past projects include preservation and ongoing enhancement of the Powerhouse Community Center, the Beach Safety Center/Lifeguard Tower, the Tot Lot at Powerhouse Park and adjoining public recreational areas.

The Friends of the Powerhouse is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. For more details. call Jill at 858-755-1641.

CV Library: Senior Symposium: Monday, Feb. 11

Carmel Valley Branch Library is hosting a Senior Symposium presentation by Dr. Gloria Harris who will speak about her book, “Remarkable Women of San Diego,” on Monday, Feb. 11 at 1 p.m. Discussion and refreshments will follow. The Carmel Valley Branch Library is located at 3919 Townsgate Dr., Carmel Valley, 92130. For more information, please contact Carmel Valley Branch Library at (858) 552-1668.

Del Mar Foundation presents The Barefoot Movement

The Del Mar Foundation will present the award-winning band, The Barefoot Movement on Friday, Feb. 8 as part of its Bluegrass and Beyond series. This is an opportunity to hear world-class roots music in Del Mar’s visually and acoustically stellar new Town Hall.

Winners of the International Bluegrass Music Association’s “Momentum Award” for band of the year, The Barefoot Movement is a quartet of immensely talented musicians from North & South Carolina and Tennessee whose music melds Bluegrass and Americana with acoustic modern rock and jazz influences. The ensemble’s tight vocal harmonies and virtuosic instrumentation are anchored by Noah Wall’s powerful lead vocals and fiddling.

Doors will open at 7 p.m. for this 7:30 p.m. performance. For more information and tickets: www.delmarfoundation.org/bluegrass

TPHS Music Department Winter Concert

The Torrey Pines High School Music Department will hold its Winter Concert on Feb. 12 and 13, 7-8 p.m. at Canyon Crest Academy Proscenium Theater, directed by Amy Gelb. The concert will feature performances by Advanced Orchestra and Jazz Band on Tuesday, Feb. 12, and Choir, Guitar, and Wind Ensemble on Wednesday, Feb. 13.

There is a $10 suggested admission per adult; students and children are free.

See www.torreypinesmusic.com for more information about the TPHS music program.

Solana Beach Civic and Historical Society meeting Feb. 8 to feature music by The Solstice Trio

The Solana Beach Civic and Historical Society will hold its next meeting Feb. 8 at the Solana Beach Community Center at 133 Pacific Avenue from 5-7 p.m. Refreshments will be served. The Solstice Trio will be performing at the event. All are welcome to attend.

The Trio is made up of Nathan Sariowan, 16, Phoebe Olszewski, 16, and Stacy Widyono, 14. The young violinists are members of the Mainly Mozart Youth Orchestra and are students of Hernan Constantino, but what really bonded these young people is their passion for music, love of playing together, and summer birthdays.

These talented musicians have been successful solo violinists, winning many awards and recognitions throughout their young careers. This full-of-energy and fun-to-watch trio will be joined by accomplished pianist Sara Sariowan, 10, Nathan’s sister.

The repertoire for this event includes works from the Romantic and 20th-century period that highlight the charm and virtuosity of the violin and piano music.

CCCBand Anniversary Concert with the U.S. Army Brass Quintet

The Coastal Communities Concert Band celebrates its 36th anniversary with a concert, “Musical Sensations,” featuring the U.S. Army Brass Quintet, one of the most highly respected and sought-after groups of its kind.

This concert’s repertoire showcases the CCCBand’s extensive versatility. From Puccini’s Nessun Dorma to the stately Crown Imperial to the passionate Virgen de la Macarena, there is something for everyone.

The concert will be held Sunday, Feb. 17 at 2 p.m. at Carlsbad Community Church, 3175 Harding Road in Carlsbad. Tickets are $20 for adults, $15 for seniors and free for students.

Visit www.cccband.com, (760) 727-3741.

March for Meals 5K Charity Walk

Join Meals on Wheels San Diego County for its annual March for Meals 5K Charity Walk presented by Barona Band of Mission Indians on Saturday, March 23. at 8:30 a.m. This fun fitness event will help support San Diego’s homebound and isolated senior population. Proceeds from the event will help provide nutritious meals and a daily wellness check for this most vulnerable and fragile population.

The March for Meals 5K Charity Walk will be held at a new location this year at Liberty Station NTC Park located at 2455 Cushing Road, 92106.

Event day begins with registration open at 7 a.m. and the Walk begins at 8:30 a.m. Prizes will be awarded to the team and individual with the most funds raised, best costume, and most spirited team. Dogs are welcomed. Entrants may sign up online at bit.ly/2SpWO42

Free musical band clinic in Encinitas

The Coastal Community Concert Band is sponsoring a free clinic with the U.S. Army Band Brass Quintet on Feb. 16 from 1 to 2:30 p.m. at Oak Crest Middle School, 675 Balour St., Encinitas, in the band room. The clinic is open to all — including music teachers, students and musicians — who desire a deeper understanding of music as instructed by one of the best brass ensembles in the nation. The quintet will also be featured in the CCC Band’s 36th anniversary “Musical Sensations” on Feb. 17 at 2 p.m. at Carlsbad Community Church, 3175 Harding Street. For more information about either event, visit www.cccband.com.

NC Rep to present award-winning drama ‘Gabriel’

It is 1943 in the wind-swept Nazi-occupied Isle of Guernsey. A mysterious, handsome man washes ashore and four British women decide to protect him through cunning deceptions and bravery. His presence creates an electrical charge in the household that is already burdened by wartime loss and ever-present danger. A New York Times Critic’s Pick, this powerful tale brims with suspense and intrigue that will keep audiences on the edge of their seats.

Gabriel previews begin Wednesday, Feb. 20. Opening Night on Saturday, Feb. 23, at 8 p.m. Runs through March 17. There will be a special talkback on Friday, March 1, with the cast and artistic director.

North Coast Repertory Theatre is located at 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach, 92075.

For schedule and tickets, visit www.northcoastrep.org.

The Country Friends’ ‘Havana Night’ gala

The Country Friends presents “Havana Night,” the 2nd Annual “Giving Hearts” Dinner & Dance on Feb. 16, from 6-10 p.m., at the Fairbanks Ranch Country Club. This year’s festivities feature Cuban-themed entertainment, a Latin-inspired menu, and salsa dancing. Co-chairs are Lauren Reynolds and Luis Carranza, with 10 News anchor Steve Atkinson serving as emcee.

The gala honors charities chosen by The Country Friends Board of Directors for funding in 2019 after careful vetting through extensive site visits, interviews, and questionnaires. “Our ‘Giving Hearts’ gala is a tribute to the many nonprofits that have helped thousands of San Diegans in need over the past year,” says Suzanne Newman, president of The Country Friends. “It is our way of honoring them for their hard work and dedication, compassion and commitment. These agencies represent the true heart of our community.”

For more information about the event or special accommodations, please contact The Country Friends at (858) 756-1192 Ext. 4, or events@thecountryfriends.org. Please RSVP by Feb. 9.

UCSD celebrates Black History Month

This February, the University of California San Diego will celebrate Black History Month with a month-long series of events ranging from a conversation with Alicia Garza, who helped launch the Black Lives Matter movement; to an Afro-Caribbean dance and drumming workshop; and a night of spoken word, poetry and art. Many of the events are free and open to all, and center around this year’s theme of “Black Migrations: The Movement of African Peoples Across the Diaspora.”

All campus and community members are invited to join in UC San Diego’s 17th annual Black History Scholarship Brunch. This annual fundraiser, to be held on Saturday, Feb. 23, spotlights the work of student scholars and supports undergraduate scholarships. The event will include a keynote talk, silent auction, live music performance and Southern-style soul food brunch. All proceeds from the silent auction support undergraduate scholarships, enabling ambitious and motivated students to realize their academic dreams at UC San Diego. All event details can be found at blackhistorymonth.ucsd.edu.

5K Paw Walk in the Garden

San Diego Botanic Garden is teaming up with Rancho Coastal Humane Society for the seventh annual 5K Paw Walk in the Garden on Feb. 16 from 8 a.m. to noon. This is the one time during the year that pet dogs are allowed in the Garden with their human friends. For registration, visit sdbgarden.org/pawwalk.htm.

Ovation Theatre presents Freaky Friday

Encinitas-based Ovation Theatre presents the first community theater production in San Diego County of the musical ‘Freaky Friday,’ a heartfelt, funny and emotional update on the classic American story of an overworked mother and her teenage daughter who magically switch bodies, with just a day to put things right. Ovation Theatre will perform the play from Feb. 8 to 10 and from Feb. 15 to 17 at Brubeck Theater at Palomar College, 1140 West Mission Road in San Marcos. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2RJz6v2.

Lux Reception and Talk

Experience a unique opportunity, as artist-in-residence Courtney Mattison leads an engaging discussion about both her work and artistic process on Feb. 8 from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Lux Art Institute, 1550 South El Camino Real. Be part of the Lux experience. With live music, drinks, hors d’oeuvres and light refreshments. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2HT4HLb.

The Blessing of Food

Learn all about the brachot (blessings) for different types of food on Feb. 10 from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at Coastal Roots Farm, 441 Saxony Road. Harvest vegetables right out of the ground, explore fruit grown on the trees, visit the chickens to learn about collecting eggs and prepare pizza dough to top with items from each good group. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2UI3NTy.

Off Track Gallery Artist Reception