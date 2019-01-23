Event briefs: Jan. 31

Del Mar Foundation presents The Barefoot Movement (Bluegrass and Beyond series)

The Del Mar Foundation will present the award-winning band, The Barefoot Movement on Friday, Feb. 8 as part of its Bluegrass and Beyond series. This is an opportunity to hear world-class roots music in Del Mar’s visually and acoustically stellar new Town Hall.

Winners of the International Bluegrass Music Association’s “Momentum Award” for band of the year, The Barefoot Movement is a quartet of immensely talented musicians from North & South Carolina and Tennessee whose music melds Bluegrass and Americana with acoustic modern rock and jazz influences. The ensemble’s tight vocal harmonies and virtuosic instrumentation are anchored by Noah Wall’s powerful lead vocals and fiddling.

Doors will open at 7 p.m. for this 7:30 p.m. performance. For more information and tickets: www.delmarfoundation.org/bluegrass

TPHS Music Department Winter Concert

The Torrey Pines High School Music Department will hold its Winter Concert on Feb. 12 and 13, 7-8 p.m. at Canyon Crest Academy Proscenium Theater, directed by Amy Gelb.

The concert will feature performances by Advanced Orchestra and Jazz Band on Tuesday, Feb. 12, and Choir, Guitar, and Wind Ensemble on Wednesday, Feb. 13. There is a $10 suggested admission per adult; students and children are free.

See www.torreypinesmusic.com for more information about the TPHS music program.

Family Breakfast benefit at St. Therese of Carmel Parish

The Knights of Columbus at St. Therese of Carmel Catholic Parish are hosting their February Family Breakfast on Sunday, Feb. 3 from 9:30 - 11 a.m. This is a fundraising event and the beneficiary is Culture of Life Family Services. Culture of Life Family Services is a nonprofit family medical practice caring for the entire community.

This family breakfast includes scrambled eggs, bacon, pancakes, potatoes, fruit, coffee and juice. Prices are $8 for adults, $4 for children 5-12, and children under 5 are free.

St. Therese of Carmel is located in Carmel Valley at 4355 Del Mar Trails Road, San Diego, 92130. Join the event for a delicious breakfast while supporting Culture of Life Family Services. Any questions, call or text 619-540-7129.

Free bridge games held in Del Mar/Carmel Valley

There are two free bridge games in Del Mar/Carmel Valley area organized by Dr. C. Baxi. Both are open to experienced players (not beginners, no lessons) and are played in a friendly format and are free. New players are welcome.

Locations: Del Mar County Library: Every Thursday from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Carmel Valley Library: Every Tuesday from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Contact: Baxicb1130@hotmail.com

Jurassic Quest at the DM Fairgrounds

Jurassic Quest, “the largest exhibition of lifestyle, moving, and museum-quality dinosaurs in North America,” will be held Feb. 1-3 at the Del Mar Fairgrounds (O’Brien Hall and Bing Crosby Hall). For more information, visit www.jurassicquest.com

Robin Henkel returns to Zel’s Del Mar

Solo blues musician Robin Henkel will perform at Zel’s Del Mar Thursday, Feb. 7 from 7-10 p.m. Zel’s Del Mar is located at 1247 Camino Del Mar, Del Mar, (858) 755-0076.

Blood drive to be held at St. James Church

Saint James Catholic Church is hosting a blood drive in partnership with the San Diego Blood Bank.

The blood drive will be held Sunday, Feb. 10 from 7:30 a.m.-12:45 p.m. at 625 S. Nardo Ave, Solana Beach, 92075 – upper parking lot. Anyone 17 and older, who weighs at least 114 pounds and is in good health may be eligible to donate blood. A good meal and plenty of fluids are recommended prior to donation. All donors must show picture identification. Donors are encouraged to schedule an appointment to donate, but walk-ins are welcome.

To schedule an appointment or for more information, visit www.sandiegobloodbank.org or call 1-800-4MY-SDBB (1-800-469-7322).

NC Rep to hold free reading of ‘Late Company’

North Coast Repertory Theatre presents a free reading of “Late Company” Monday, Feb. 4 at 7:30 p.m.

A successful middle-class couple’s lives are irrevocably changed after their teenage son is mercilessly cyber-bullied. In an attempt to “move on” they invite his chief tormentor and his parents to a dinner party. Content of this play is for mature audiences. High school and up.

The event will include a talk back with the artistic director following the reading. The focus will be on the play and the impact the writing has on the audience.

Visit www.northcoastrep.org. Must reserve tickets. On the website under “shows” click “readings” to reserve seats for Late Company.

NC Rep to present award-winning drama ‘Gabriel’

It is 1943 in the wind-swept Nazi-occupied Isle of Guernsey. A mysterious, handsome man washes ashore and four British women decide to protect him through cunning deceptions and bravery. His presence creates an electrical charge in the household that is already burdened by wartime loss and ever-present danger. A New York Times Critic’s Pick, this powerful tale brims with suspense and intrigue that will keep audiences on the edge of their seats.

Gabriel previews begin Wednesday, Feb. 20. Opening Night on Saturday, Feb. 23, at 8 p.m. Runs through March 17. There will be a special talkback on Friday, March 1, with the cast and artistic director.

North Coast Repertory Theatre is located at 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach, 92075.

For schedule and tickets, visit www.northcoastrep.org.

RSF Art Guild Oil Painting Demonstration

The RSF Art Guild will present “Lynn Gertenbach – Oil Painting Demonstration” on Wednesday Feb. 6, from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the RSF Senior Center, 16780 La Gracia, Rancho Santa Fe.

At the demonstration, Gertenbach will focus on painting a seascape using the Central California Coast for inspiration. Gertenbach has won numerous prestigious awards and is a Signature member of the Plein Air Painters of America, Oil Painters of America, and the California Art Club, where she also serves on the board of advisors. She recently became a member of the Salmagundi Club in New York as well. She received her formal art education at the Colorado Institute of Art, Denver (which later gave her a lifetime achievement award), the Art Center School of Design, LA, and UCLA.

The demostration costs $15 for RSF Art Guild members and $30 for non-members (including lunch provided by Thyme in the Ranch). Registration in advance is required because space is limited; so RSVP early to rsfartguild@gmail.com. Carpooling is advised because of the limited parking.

5k Paw Walk in the Garden

San Diego Botanic Garden is teaming up with Rancho Coastal Humane Society for the seventh annual 5K Paw Walk in the Garden on Feb. 16 from 8 a.m. to noon. This is the one time during the year that pet dogs are allowed in the Garden with their human friends.

‘Heart to Art’

The public is invited to an artists’ reception at the Off Track Gallery, 937 South Coast Highway 101, Encinitas, celebrating hand-crafted artworks by the members of the San Dieguito Art Guild on Feb. 9 from 4 to 7 p.m. The theme for this special sale will be all things heart shaped or Valentine’s Day themed. Included will be jewelry, gourd art, glass, pottery, and paintings. For more information, visit www.OffTrackGallery.com.

Options: The Women’s Event: ‘The Collective Power of Kindness’

Jewish Federation of San Diego County’s Options: The Women’s Event will present “The Collective Power of Kindness” Feb. 24 at 11:30 a.m. at the Hilton La Jolla Torrey Pines. The event guest speaker will be Orly Wahba, educator, activist, author of Kindness Boomerang: How to Save the World (and Yourself), and CEO of Kindness USA.

For more information and to register, visit jewishinsandiego.org/options

Susan G. Komen San Diego’s ‘More Than Pink Annual Dinner’

On April 11, Susan G. Komen San Diego (Komen San Diego) will bring together more than 350 survivors, supporters, community members, corporate leaders and a leading cancer expert at its fifth annual dinner. This year’s event will debut a new name, location and theme. The More Than Pink Dinner will take place at the Hyatt Regency La Jolla at Aventine from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Proceeds from the fundraising dinner will benefit Komen San Diego, the only organization that provides direct services to patients, invests in critical research and advocates for change in Sacramento.

Registration/Website: komensandiego.org/dinner

Sandpipers Square Dance Club Monday night dances

Sandpipers Square Dance Club invites all to Monday night dances, 7:30-9 p.m., for couples, singles and families. No prior dance experience is needed. Live caller guides all dances. Square dancing is a happy place that brightens any day! Price is $6 per person.

Location: Woman’s Club of Carlsbad Hall, 3320 Monroe Street, Carlsbad, 92008.

For more information, call 310-710-7530 or 858-748-4219.

Sweethearts’ Ball Dance

Sweethearts’ Ball Dance is a night of fun for the whole family on Friday, Feb. 15, 6 – 8 p.m. at the Encinitas Community and Senior Center, 1140 Oakcrest Park Drive, Encinitas, CA 92024. Admission price to the Ball Dance is $6 /Encinitas residents and $9/non–residents. Children under the age of 2 are free. Parking for the event is free and all are welcome to attend. Pre-registration is required by Thursday, Feb. 7.

Light hors d’oeuvres, treats and refreshments will be provided. This is a family event for children on up to grandparents. Photo backdrops will be available so bring your camera to capture your memories of the evening.

For more information, visit www.EncinitasParksandRec.com, course #9583, call 760-633-2740, or email encinitasparksandrec@encinitasca.gov.

La Jolla Symphony concert

La Jolla Symphony & Chorus (LJS&C) continues a season-long exploration of the theme “Lineage” with its third concert of the 2018-19 series. On Feb. 9-10, Steven Schick will conduct the orchestra in a program that begins with Philip Glass’s Cello Concerto No. 2, featuring soloist Chicago Symphony cellist Katinka Kleijn, and concludes with Anton Bruckner’s grand Symphony No. 3. In between is the world premiere of an adventurous new work, Community Acoustics, by LJ White, the inaugural recipient of the Brenda and Steven Schick Commission.

The performances take place in Mandeville Auditorium at UC San Diego on Saturday, Feb. 9 and Sunday, Feb. 10. Concert times are 7:30 p.m. on Saturday and 2 p.m. on Sunday. A pre-concert lecture by Steven Schick is given one hour before concert start. Tickets are $15-$35. Parking is free on weekends. To purchase tickets or for more information, call 858-534-4637 or visit lajollasymphony.com.

Walk the Talk, Just in Time for Foster Youth’s 6th annual celebration

Just in Time for Foster Youth (JIT) will hold its 6th annual Walk the Talk fundraising celebration on Saturday, March 23, from 5:30 p.m. – 9 p.m. at the Hyatt Regency La Jolla at Aventine, to raise awareness and resources for transition age foster youth in San Diego County. The theme of this year’s event is “Community of Heroes,” and will honor five women for their heroic work with JIT.

The super celebration will focus on connecting and engaging more than 350 prominent members of the community to JIT’s mission and to the young men and women that they serve. As an integral component of the event, at least 75 youth who are transitioning out of the foster care system will lead the program and share their stories. The festive yet relaxed evening will feature gourmet cuisine, engaging and inspirational entertainment related to JIT’s mission, a unique live auction that includes luxury getaways and much more.

For more information, to purchase tickets or to sponsor or underwrite Walk the Talk, please visit www.jitfosteryouth.org/wtt2019 or contact Diane Cox at (858) 705-1705/Diane@jitfosteryouth.org.

Mike Levin to speak at Encinitas North Coast Democratic Club

The Encinitas North Coast Democratic Club will meet on Saturday, Feb. 9, at the Carlsbad Dove Library, Gowland Room, from 12.30 p.m. to 2.30 p.m. The guest speaker will be Mike Levin, newly elected Congressman for 49th Congressional District, who will speak on: “The View from Washington DC: Policy, Politics and What to Expect in 2019.”

In addition, Hope Nelson from Citizens for a Friendly Airport, will speak on “The Expansion of Palomar Airport.” For more information, visit www.encdc.org.

State of Biodiversity

 Following the State of the Union, State of the State, and State of the City addresses, The Nat will host its second State of Biodiversity Symposium, 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 6 at San Diego Natural History Museum, 1788 El Prado in Balboa Park, San Diego. It will bring national and regional scientists and conservationists together to discuss the latest research findings. Tickets: $65. (619) 232-3821. sdnhm.org

Music in the Air

 Multi-instrumentalist Leyla McCalla is a New York-born Haitian American living in New Orleans, deeply influenced by traditional Creole, Cajun and Haitian music, as well as by American jazz and folk. Hear her perform 8 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 5 at The Loft at UC San Diego, 9500 Gilman Drive (at Price Center Loop). Tickets: $30 with discounts. (858) 534-8497. artpower.ucsd.edu

 Grammy Award-winning entertainer Dan Zanes and his wife, Haitian-American jazz vocalist Claudia Eliaza, perform family-friendly tunes in concert, 11 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 3 at Jewish Community Center’s Garfield Theatre, 4126 Executive Drive. Tickets: $32 adults, $18 children, discounts. (858) 457-3030. sdcjc.org