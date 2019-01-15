Event briefs: Jan. 17

Carmel Valley Library Family Concert Series presents pianist Lesi Mei Jan. 30

January’s free family music program, sponsored by the Friends of the Carmel Valley Library, will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 30 at 6:45 p.m. in the library’s community room. It will feature pianist Lesi Mei, a recent master’s degree graduate of San Diego State University. Mei has been involved in many fields - such as bioengineering and kinesiology - but piano and classical music have molded her in to the person she is. Locally Mei maintains an active career as soloist and chamber musician, performing in venues such as Temecula’s Merc Theater, Fallbrook Library and varies community centers. In 2016, Mei served on the panel for the San Diego International Piano Competition for Outstanding Amateurs.

Her background and personality manifest in dazzling virtuosity and stunning musicality.

The library is located at 3919 Townsgate Drive in Carmel Valley. For more information call (858) 552-1668.

Charley Hoffman Foundation 10th anniversary celebration Jan. 20 to feature former Eagles band member Don Felder

San Diego resident Charley Hoffman has big plans for the start of his 2019 PGA Tour season and it’s more than just solid play on the golf course. Hoffman will celebrate the 10th anniversary of his Charley Hoffman Foundation on Sunday, Jan. 20 at the Belly Up with a fête that will include live and silent auctions as well as performances by Kelley James and Don Felder, formerly of The Eagles. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and tickets are available for $150 on the events page at www.charleyhoffman.com.

“I have so much to be thankful for in my career and the accomplishments of the Charley Hoffman Foundation are right at the top. Stacy and I knew when we got married that we wanted to use this platform to make an impact in the communities of San Diego and Las Vegas, but I don’t know that we thought we’d be here 10 years later. Having raised over $2.5 million for children’s charities is an incredible feeling and we have so many people to thank for helping us reach this milestone. This has been a team effort and we look forward to celebrating this milestone with family, friends, donors and sponsors on Jan. 20 at the Belly Up.” said Charley Hoffman.

The Charley Hoffman Foundation was created by Hoffman and his wife Stacy in 2009 to raise funds for charities benefiting children in their native and adopted hometowns of San Diego and Las Vegas. Based on the maxim “think local first,” the Foundation’s fundraising activities reward organizations dedicated to providing a positive environment for children through education, sports and health.

Next San Diego Friends of Jung lecture in Del Mar to be held Jan. 25

The San Diego Friends of Jung will present John Beebe, MD, at the Winston School in Del Mar on Friday, Jan. 25, 7:30 p.m. Beebe will speak on “Constructing Cultural Attitudes Through Psychological Types.”

Beebe is a Jungian analyst and psychiatrist who specializes in psychotherapy. He is a Distinguished Life Fellow of the American Psychiatric Association and a past president of the C. G. Jung Institute of San Francisco. He is the author of Integrity in Depth, editor of C. G. Jung’s Aspects of the Masculine, and co-author of The Presence of the Feminine in Film. He is the founding editor of The San Francisco Jung Institute Library Journal (now titled Jung Journal: Culture and Psyche), and a was the first American co-editor of the London-based Journal of Analytical Psychology.

A world-renowned lecturer, he is widely known for his work on psychological types and the psychology of moral process. Beebe’s eight-function, eight-archetype model of type is widely studied and applied in the field. Multiple tests, such as Myers-Brigs, have been developed using portions of Jung’s psychological types.

He has spearheaded a Jungian typological approach to the analysis of film. Using illustrative clips from recent and classic films, Beebe will lead event attendees in exploring these orientations toward what is offered already by our culture. Participants will take away a new way of observing and understanding themselves and others.

Seating will be held from 7 p.m.-7:25 p.m. The program will begin at 7:30 p.m.

Location: Winston School Auditorium, 215 9th Street, Del Mar. (Additional parking at rear.) Lecture fees collected at door: $20 nonmembers, $15 FOJ members and $17 full-time students and seniors (65+).

Saturday workshop scheduled for Jan. 26 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.. $60. Reservations will be taken and fees collected at the Friday lecture. Water provided at both events.

Guest speakers to discuss ‘Who is swimming in our ocean: Great White Sharks’ at Del Mar Foundation event Jan. 28

The Del Mar Foundation (DMF) will present Dr Heidi Dewar and Nicole Nasby Lucas who will give the talk “Who is swimming in our ocean: Great White Sharks” on Monday, Jan. 28, 6 p.m.-8 p.m. at the Del Mar Powerhouse Community Center.

The event is free and will include light refreshments. Reservations are requested and can be made at delmarfoundation.org.

Dewar’s recent focus is on the development and application of electronic tagging technologies with the goal of composing more complex questions to better understand fish in their natural environment. Dewar works with the NOAA team division that researches highly migratory species and collects biological data in support of management. Dewar received her BA in biology from Oregon State University and her PhD in marine biology from Scripps Institution of Oceanography.

Nasby-Lucas’ research interests include the behavior, migration and habitat use of marine fishes and sharks as well as the management and conservation of marine life and their habitats. Nasby-Lucas earned her BA is biology at St. Olaf College, Northfield, MN and her MS in Marine Resources Management from Oregon State University, College of Oceanic and Atmospheric Sciences.

St. Peter’s Unity Concert Series to present ‘Cantiamo: A Night at the Opera’

St. Peter’s Episcopal Church Music Program presents “Cantiamo: A Night at the Opera” Saturday, Jan. 26 at 7 p.m.at the church’s Parish Hall.

For the second offering in this season’s Unity Concert Series, the event will feature selections from opera favorites, including excerpts by Strauss, Verdi, Mozart, Donizetti and more. The artists for this concert include Tasha Koontz, music director, Yewon Lee, accompanist, Katie Polit, soprano, Tzytle Steinman, mezzo soprano, and other rising stars from the San Diego area.

The event performers have sung with opera houses and symphonies across the country including the San Diego Opera. This concert is always a hit so mark it on your calendars and bring your friends. There is something very special about hearing operatic voices in an intimate setting and this year’s music selections will have you laughing and crying and everything in between. It promises to be a night you won’t want to miss. The concert will be followed by a wine and hors d’oeuvres reception. A donation of

$20 is suggested at the door. Visit stpetersdelmar.net. St. Peter’s is located at 334 14th St, Del Mar, 92014; (858) 755-1616.

‘Kick the sugar habit’ topic at SB Library event

Friends of the Solana Beach Library will host Ingrid Saenger, health and fitness coach, on Tuesday, Jan. 22, at the Solana Beach Library. The event will start with social time at 6 p.m. and will be held in the Cove at the Solana Beach Library.

Saenger will address issues such as:

1. Why some people crave sugar?

2. How to kick the sugar habit?

3. What works and doesn’t work?

4. How to experience the best version of yourself?

The Solana Beach Library is located at 157 Stevens Avenue on the campus of Earl Warren Middle School in Solana Beach. There is sufficient parking at the school and library site.

This program is free to the community and is appropriate for young people and adults. Refreshments will be available at 6 p.m. and the program will start promptly at 6:30 p.m.

San Diego North Coast Singers auditions

Children and teenagers, grades 2-12, are invited to join for the 26th anniversary season. Auditions will be held through Jan. 22 at San Dieguito United Methodist Church, 170 Calle Magdalena. San Diego North Coast Singers is one of the top children’s choruses in San Diego with more than 100 boys and girls in four ensembles. The program ignites a love of singing and creativity while facilitating the development of individual voices, musical literacy, confidence, and leadership skills. Need-based scholarships are available. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2GY46HE. To RSVP for an audition, email info@northcoastsingers.com.

Village Church to present ‘Theology on Tap’

The Village Church in Rancho Santa Fe will hold “Theology on Tap” Saturday, Jan. 26, 4 -7 p.m. at the Village Church Fellowship Center. A learning/inspiration gathering to hear from industry leaders on integrating faith in the workplace. A network gathering with Theology on Tap draft beer, food and conversation to expand your connections and contacts while gathering insight and wisdom. Free event, registration required. Adults 21+.

To register online, visit villagechurch.org/theology-on-tap. The Village Church is located at 6225 Paseo Delicias, Rancho Santa Fe, 92067.

San Diego Museum of Art lecture in Del Mar

San Diego Museum of Art, North County Chapter, will present an art lecture Monday, Jan. 28, titled “Founded on Japanese Art: What Vincent van Gogh Learned from Japanese Woodblock Prints.”

Speaker Hilda van Neck-Yoder, PhD, will explore how van Gogh’s aesthetic was profoundly affected by Japanese woodblock prints he bought back by the hundreds in the winter of 1886-1887. The art lecture will be held in St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, Parish Hall, Del Mar, 15th & Maiden Lane (across from the Del Mar Plaza). Registration and refreshments at 9:30 a.m. and meeting from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Free for San Diego Museum of Art, North County Chapter members. $10 for others. Information: 760-704-6436.

Madison Gallery ‘Black Desert’ exhibit

Madison Gallery presents Black Desert, a group exhibition featuring the work of James Austin Murray and Mareo Rodriguez. These two artists find inspiration in light as the most important source of energy and life. The exhibition will run Jan. 16-March 11. A grand opening reception will be held Saturday, Jan. 19 from 6-9 p.m.

Madison Gallery is located at 320 S Cedros Ave, Ste. 200, Solana Beach, 92075. For more information, call 858-523-9155, info@madisongalleries.com or visit madisongalleries.com

Friendship Gardeners of DM to meet Jan. 26

Friendship Gardeners of Del Mar will hold its monthly meeting Saturday, Jan. 26, from 1 p.m.-3 p.m. Come learn about “Edible Gardens” presented by Master Gardener Lynlee Austell-Slayter. Newcomers are welcome. Call 858-755-6570 for Del Mar meeting location.

The Country Friends ‘Havana Night’ gala

The Country Friends presents “Havana Night,” the 2nd Annual “Giving Hearts” Dinner & Dance on Feb. 16, from 6-10 p.m., at the Fairbanks Ranch Country Club. This year’s festivities feature Cuban-themed entertainment, a Latin-inspired menu, and salsa dancing. Co-chairs are Lauren Reynolds and Luis Carranza, with 10 News anchor Steve Atkinson serving as emcee.

The gala honors charities chosen by The Country Friends Board of Directors for funding in 2019 after careful vetting through extensive site visits, interviews, and questionnaires. Proceeds from the evening will benefit The Country Friends Legacy Campaign to ensure giving for many years to come.

For more information, please contact The Country Friends at (858) 756-1192 Ext. 4, or events@thecountryfriends.org. Please RSVP by Feb. 9. Website: thecountryfriends.org

Habitat Native Gardening Workshop in Balboa Park

The California Native Plant Society-San Diego Chapter will hold a special day of speaker presentations from experts in the field of California native gardening and wildlife habitat on Saturday, Jan. 26, from 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. The event will be held at the Museum of Photographic Arts in Balboa Park, 1649 El Prado in San Diego. For registration and more information, visit cnpssd.org/events

Big Band Concert

The Coastal Cities Jazz Band along with vocalist Michael Ruhl and vibraphonist Anthony Smith will perform Big Band Charts recorded by Terry Gibbs “Dream Band” on Jan. 20 at 2 p.m. at the Carlsbad Community Church, 3175 Harding Street in Carlsbad. Tunes such as “Begin the Begin,” “Ja Da” and “Flying Home” will be performed. Ruhl will provide the audience with some of his favorite tunes. For more information and advanced tickets, call Gary Adcock at 858-775-1113.

‘Familiar’ at Old Globe

The Old Globe presents “Familiar” by Tony Award nominee Danai Gurira.A funny, warmhearted look at tradition, marriage, and what it means to be an American family. Runs Jan. 26-March 3 at the Donald and Darlene Shiley Stage in the Old Globe Theatre, part of the Conrad Prebys Theatre Center. www.TheOldGlobe.org.

Cat Show at Fairgrounds

The San Diego Cat Show will be held Jan. 26-27 at the Del Mar Fairgrounds. The nation’s finest cats will vie for top honors at “Food & Water Bowl XXIV,” the largest annual cat show on the West Coast. There will be more than 450 cats from more than 42 recognized cat breeds in competition. Visit www.sandiegocat.org

NC Symphony ‘Carnival of the Animals’

The North Coast Symphony Orchestra chamber music players will present Carnival of the Animals and Septet for piano, trumpet and strings, both by Camille Saint-Saëns, on Jan. 19 at 2 p.m. at the Carlsbad Dove Library Schulman Auditorium, 1775 Dove Lane. Guest pianist Byron Chow will be featured on both pieces. Especially enjoyed by children, the whimsical Carnival of the Animals includes a narrator, and each movement represents a different animal, including a lion, donkey and elephant, as well as giraffes, an aquarium, and an aviary.

Admission is free, donations are encouraged. Visit www.northcoastsymphony.com. This performance is funded by a grant from the Carlsbad Library and Arts Foundation.

Help clean up at Gonzales Canyon

A garden maintenance and trail clearance in Gonzales Canyon will be held Saturday, Jan. 19, 9 a.m.-noon at the intersection of Sword Way and Winstanley Way. Bring: Water, protective clothing, and close-toed shoes,

Know before you go: This is an outdoor, physical work session. Please wear protective clothing, close-toed shoes appropriate for hiking, wear sunscreen, and bring water. Participants under 18 years of age much provide a liability waiver signed by their parent or legal guardian as provided on SDCL’s event website calendar. Sign up at www.sdcanyonlands.org/events-calendar

Volunteers needed for tree planting

The San Dieguito River Valley Conservancy is seeking volunteers to help plant native trees in Gonzales Canyon on Sunday, Jan. 20 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Gonzales Canyon is at 13510 Sword Way in Del Mar. Street parking is available on Sword Way. Gloves, tools, and water will be provided. All ages welcome with a waiver. Questions? Contact Jonathan Appelbaum, Conservation Manager, jonathan@sdrvc.org, or 858-344-6654.

Roger Anderson Chorale and Friends: ‘Dancing In The Dark’

The Roger Anderson Chorale collaborates with the Grossmont String Quintet and the Performing Arts Workshop of Encinitas at the White Box Theatre in Liberty Station, San Diego’s newest mixed-use art mecca. The first of RAC’s free concerts for the 2019 season, “Dancing in The Dark,” reunites the Chorale with its old friends. Roger Anderson Chorale and Friends perform “Dancing in the Dark” at the White Box Theare in Liberty Station, 2590 Truxton Road, Studio 205, San Diego, 92106. Saturday, Jan. 19 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, Jan. 20 at 2 p.m.

San Diego Sunroad Marina Boat Show

San Diego Sunroad Marina Boat Show is back by popular demand. Hosted by the Sunroad Resort Marina, the 29-year annual San Diego tradition will be held Jan. 24 -27 and will be expanding this year with the addition of more floating docks to moor several larger vessels. In addition to the tremendous boats, there will also be a plethora of marine vendors and electronics with the latest nautical products and services, boating seminars, free boat rides, as well as food and beverages vendors. The San Diego Sunroad Boat Show will be in the Sunroad Resort Marina located on Harbor Island at 955 Harbor Island Drive-. Show hours are: Thursday, Jan. 24 from noon to 6 p.m., Friday, Jan. 25 from noon to 6 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 26 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday, Jan. 27 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

For more information, call 619-497-5254 or visit www.bigbayboatshow.com

Day of Creative Renewal

Spend a day in the garden discovering how nature can be both a healer and a mirror for your mind, body and spirit on Jan. 19 from 9 am. to 5 p.m. at the California Center for Creative Renewal, 1905 Crest Drive, Encinitas.

With gently guided activities and a slow, meditative pace, the center will use poetry and art making to reflect on what is most important in our lives. No art experience is necessary. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2ADsWXK.

Families Make History

A new year is an exciting and hopeful time for all. Join Miss Mary on the patio for fun make-and-take projects for the entire family, a unique and creative way to spend the day. It takes place every Saturday and Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. at the San Dieguito Heritage Museum, 450 Quail Gardens Drive, Encinitas. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2RjRkbe.

Tour the Teten Farm House

Lovingly restored by architect and museum docent David Oakley, the home features its original furniture as well as objects from the period. Tour it every Saturday in January from 12:30 to 4 p.m. at the San Dieguito Heritage Museum, 450 Quail Gardens Drive, Encinitas. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2Voiaxd.

First Sunday Music Series

Trails & Rails will perform in the Encinitas Library Community Room, 540 Cornish Drive, Encinitas, on Feb. 3 from 2 to 3 p.m. The trio features Walt Richards on guitar, banjo and mandolin; Paula Strong on back-up guitar; and Mike Craig on acoustic bass.

All three members sing lead and harmony. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2MeFSru.

Forest Bathing

Shinrin-yoku-or Forest Bathing-is a way of connecting people to nature. The positive health effects of walking in a state of relaxation in nature has undergone significant scientific testing and validation, that is trending in gardens and nature reserves across the country.

Try out this technique on Jan. 20 from 9 to 11 a.m. at the San Diego Botanic Garden, 230 Quail Gardens Drive. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2QFzUka.

Tu B’Shvat Food Forest Festival

Join Coastal Roots Farm in the food forest for its annual tree planting festival on Jan. 20 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 800 Ecke Ranch Road, Encinitas. Enjoy guided walks through the forest, a variety of activities, food from local vendors, and much more. One hundred trees will be planted in the food forest. Family friendly; all are welcome. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2slxU77.

There’s Music in the Air

 Hector Berlioz’s passionate fever dreams changed the world of classical music forever when he unleashed his “Symphonie fantastique” to unsuspecting audiences in 1830. This theatrical presentation tells the story of an artist’s self-destructive passion for a beautiful woman.

The music takes an in-depth journey into the heart of Berlioz’s life — his struggles and his passions. Hear it 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 19 at Copley Symphony Hall, 750 B St., downtown San Diego. Tickets from $20. sandiegosymphony.org

 Grammy Award-winning banjo player, La Jolla High School graduate, composer and producer Alison Brown (and her quintet) presents a benefit concert for the Rotary Club of La Jolla, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 19 at Athenaeum Music & Arts Library, 1008 Wall St. Tickets: $40-$100. rotarycluboflajolla.com

 La Jolla Music Society presents pianist Leif Ove Andsnes, 6 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 20 at The Auditorium at TSRI, 10620 John Jay Hopkins Drive. Program includes Schumann’s “Three Romances, Op. 28” and “Carnaval, Op. 9,” Janacek’s “On an overgrown Path, Book I” and Bartok’s “Three Burlesques, Op. 8c, Sz. 47.” Tickets from $35. (858) 459-3728. ljms.org

 Jazz at the Athenaeum winter 2019 series kicks off with two concerts this week: the Cuong Vu Trio performs 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 20; then Sheila Jordan, Cameron Brown and Zion Dyson perform 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 24 at Athenaeum Music & Arts Library, 1008 Wall St., La Jolla. Concert tickets $23-$28, series $105-$130. (858) 454-5872. ljathenaeum.org

 The Ariel Quartet performs the first of a many-part, many-year presentation of Beethoven’s work, 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 18 at Prebys Concert Hall on the UC San Diego campus, 9500 Gilman Drive (at Russell Lane).

Program includes Quartet in F Major, op.18, no. 1; Quartet in G Major, op. 18, no. 2; Quartet in F Minor, op. 95; Quartet in F Major, op. 135. Tickets: $54, with discounts. artpower.ucsd.edu

Restaurant Week

More than 180 restaurants will offer three-course prix-fixe dinner menus for $20, $30, $40 or $50 per person and/or two-course prix-fixe lunch menus for $10, $15 or $20 per person during the 2019 San Diego Restaurant Week, Jan. 20-27.

Tickets are not necessary, but reservations are recommended. For participating restaurants and more details, visit sandiegorestaurantweek.com

Organ Concert

The Village Church in Rancho Santa Fe is partnering with the Palomar Chapter of the American Guild of Organists to welcome organist Greg Zelek for a concert on Sunday, Jan. 20 at 4 p.m. in the Church Sanctuary. Zelek will present a variety of repertoire including works by Bach, Vierne and Guilmant and will all be played on the church’s renowned Austin-Allen organ.

This is a non-ticketed event. A free-will offering will be taken. Address: 6225 Paseo Delicias, Rancho Santa Fe, 92067.

Theater auditions

Jan. 20, 1 - 4 p.m. and Jan. 21, 5 - 8 p.m. The Village Church Community Theater in Rancho Santa Fe will hold auditions for “A Pirate’s Life for Me!” on Jan. 20 and 21. All who are ages 8 through adult are encouraged to audition.