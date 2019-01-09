Event briefs: Jan. 10

Earl Warren Winter Arts Festival

Earl Warren Middle School’s Winter Arts Festival will be held on Thursday, Jan. 17, from 5-8 p.m. at the school. Enjoy art viewing and performances by band, guitar and drama students. This is a fundraising event.

Earl Warren Middle School is located at 155 Stevens Ave, Solana Beach, 92075.

Del Mar Rose Society to host Mohammed Bendahmane

The Del Mar Rose Society hosts the world-renowned research director/principal investigator who deciphered the genome of the rose, Mohammed Bendahmane at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 17. He will be discussing the genes involved in the pathways of biosynthesis of perfume and color, and also the evolution of the Rosaceae family.

The group meets at the Powerhouse Community Center, 1658 Coast Blvd, Del Mar. Wine and cheese reception is 6:30 p.m. followed by the lecture at 7 p.m. Call 760-809-6860. Public welcome

Friendship Gardeners of Del Mar to meet Jan. 26

Friendship Gardeners of Del Mar will hold its monthly meeting Saturday, Jan. 26, from 1 p.m.-3 p.m. Come learn about “Edible Gardens” presented by Master Gardener Lynlee Austell-Slayter. Newcomers are welcome. Call 858-755-6570 for Del Mar meeting location.

NC Rep presents ‘Moon Over Buffalo’

For its initial play of 2019, North Coast Rep is pulling out all the stops with an old-fashioned knockabout farce, “Moon Over Buffalo,” to run Jan. 9- Feb. 3.

Written by comedy genius Ken Ludwig (Lend Me a Tenor), this laugh-a-minute show-within-a-show is an evening of mayhem filled with comic inventions and running gags, with everyone in the wrong costumes reading the wrong lines.

Hailed by the New York Post as “one of the most hysterical things ever put on a stage,” this play is a love letter to live theater that will leave audiences exhausted from laughter.

North Coast Repertory Theatre is located at 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach, 92075. Call 858-481-1055, or visit www.northcoastrep.org to purchase tickets.

Help needed to plant the Brigantine Basin

The San Dieguito River Valley Conservancy invites volunteers to help plant hundreds of native plants in the Brigantine Basin on Saturday, Jan. 12 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Volunteers should meet at 3193 Camino Del Mar 92014. Free street-parking is available on S. Cedros Ave. for up to two hours or pay-parking is available on Camino Del Mar. For more information, contact Conservation Manager Jonathan Appelbaum, jonathan@sdrvc.org.

Organ concert at Village Church: Greg Zelek

An organ concert featuring Greg Zelek will be held Sunday, Jan. 20, 4 p.m. at the Village Church in Rancho Santa Fe. The Village Church is partnering with the Palomar Chapter of the American Guild of Organists for the event.. Zelek will present a variety of repertoire including works by Bach, Vierne and Guilmant and his performances will be played on the church’s renowned Austin-Allen organ. This is a non-ticketed event. A free-will offering will be taken.

Zelek, 26, is recognized as one of the nation’s top young organists and was named by Diapason magazine as one of the “top 20 organists under 30.” Zelek is the principal organist of the Madison Symphony Orchestra and Curator of the Overture Concert Organ Series. Since September of 2017, Zelek has held the Wayne Curtis and Maybelle Slavens Hall and Francis Vincent and Lettie von Dunnebacke Curatorship.

The Village Church is located at 6225 Paseo Delicias, Rancho Santa Fe, 92067. Visit villagechurch.org.

Upcoming events at Village Church in RSF

Pergola Dedication, Sunday, Jan. 13, 11:45 a.m. Join the festivities Sunday, Jan. 13 immediately following the 10:30 a.m. service, as the church dedicates its new pergola. Cake and music will be available for celebrating.

Ladle Fellowship, Sunday, Jan. 13, 11:45 a.m. - 4 p.m. Join the Village Church Student Ministries as they serve the homeless of San Diego through Ladle Fellowship kitchen ministry at the First Presbyterian Church in Downtown San Diego (320 Date St). Participants will leave from the top church parking lot immediately following the 10:30 a.m. service. For more information and to reserve your spot on the church bus, contact Kierney Loucas at kierneyl@villagechurch.org.

Theater auditions Jan. 20, 1 - 4 p.m. and Jan. 21, 5 - 8 p.m. The Village Church Community Theater will hold auditions for “A Pirate’s Life for Me!” on Jan. 20 and 21. All who are ages 8 through adult are encouraged to audition. The performance dates are March 29-31. Contact Amy Zajac to an audition appointment. For full audition details, visit villagechurchcommunitytheater.org.

Theology on Tap, Saturday, Jan. 26, 4 - 7 p.m. A learning/inspiration gathering to hear from industry leaders on integrating faith in the workplace. A network gathering with Theology on Tap draft beer, food and conversation to expand your connections and contacts while gathering insight and wisdom. Free event, registration required. Adults 21+. To register online, visit villagechurch.org/theology-on-tap.

2nd annual fundraiser for Veloyouth

The 2nd annual fundraiser for Veloyouth will be held Thursday, Jan. 10 from 5-8 p.m.at SBicca’s restaurant, 215 Fifteenth Street, Del Mar, 92014.

The event will feature celebrity bartnders John Sarkisian and Dan Sbicca.

San Diego VeloYouth (SDVY) offers at-risk and disadvantaged teens 18 hours of coaching in cycling at the track in Balboa Park’s San Diego Velodrome. The athletes give back (through community service), become mentors to their peers, and “pay it forward” as steps towards earning their own bike, according to the organization’s website at veloyouth.org.

Volunteers needed for tree planting at Gonzales Canyon

The San Dieguito River Valley Conservancy is seeking volunteers to help plant native trees in Gonzales Canyon on Sunday, Jan. 20 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Gonzales Canyon is at 13510 Sword Way in Del Mar. Street parking is available on Sword Way. Gloves, tools, and water will be provided. All ages welcome with a waiver.

Questions? Contact Jonathan Appelbaum, Conservation Manager, jonathan@sdrvc.org, or 858-344-6654.

Madison Gallery ‘Black Desert’ exhibit

Madison Gallery presents Black Desert, a group exhibition featuring the work of James Austin Murray and Mareo Rodriguez. These two artists find inspiration in light as the most important source of energy and life. The exhibition will run Jan. 16-March 11. A grand opening reception will be held Saturday, Jan. 19 from 6-9 p.m.

Madison Gallery is located at 320 S Cedros Ave, Ste. 200, Solana Beach, 92075. For more information, call 858-523-9155, info@madisongalleries.com or visit madisongalleries.com

Roger Anderson Chorale and Friends: ‘Dancing In The Dark’

The Roger Anderson Chorale collaborates with the Grossmont String Quintet and the Performing Arts Workshop of Encinitas at the White Box Theatre in Liberty Station, San Diego’s newest mixed-use art mecca. The first of RAC’s free concerts for the 2019 season, “Dancing in The Dark,” reunites the Chorale with its old friends.

Roger Anderson Chorale and Friends perform “Dancing in the Dark” at the White Box Theare in Liberty Station Saturday, Jan. 19 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, Jan. 20 at 2 p.m.

The event address is 2590 Truxton Road, Studio 205, San Diego, 92106

JCompany Jr. theater to perform ‘Newsies’

Five young La Jolla actors make up the musical cast of “Newsies,” the first JCompany production of the new year. See matinee and evening shows weekends Jan. 11-27 at the Jewish Community Center, 4126 Executive Drive. “Newsies” is the rousing tale of Jack Kelly, a charismatic newsboy and leader of a ragged band of teenage “newsies,” who dreams only of a better life far from the hardship of the streets. Tickets: $17-$25. (858) 362-1348. jcompanysd.org

Playwrights Project presents ‘Plays by Young Writers’

Playwrights Project will produce its 34th annual festival of “Plays by Young Writers,” sponsored by the Sheila and Jeffrey Lipinsky Family Fund, at The Sheryl and Harvey White Theatre in the Conrad Prebys Theatre Center at The Old Globe on Jan. 10 - Jan. 26. The festival will feature winning scripts from Playwrights Project’s California Young Playwrights Contest for ages 18 and under. Contest winners were selected from 415 plays submitted by students from across the state. Three scripts will receive full professional productions, and two scripts will receive staged readings in this highly regarded festival of new voices.

Visit playwrightsproject.org, (858) 384-2970 or write@playwrightsproject.org.

NC Symphony ‘Carnival of the Animals’

The North Coast Symphony Orchestra chamber music players will present Carnival of the Animals and Septet for piano, trumpet and strings, both by Camille Saint-Saëns, on Jan. 19 at 2 p.m. at the Carlsbad Dove Library Schulman Auditorium, 1775 Dove Lane, Carlsbad.

Guest pianist Byron Chow will be featured on both pieces. Especially enjoyed by children, the whimsical Carnival of the Animals includes a narrator, and each movement represents a different animal, including a lion, donkey and elephant, as well as giraffes, an aquarium, and an aviary.

Admission is free, donations are encouraged. Visit www.northcoastsymphony.com. This performance is funded by a grant from the Carlsbad Library and Arts Foundation.

San Diego Sunroad Marina Boat Show

San Diego Sunroad Marina Boat Show is back by popular demand. Hosted by the Sunroad Resort Marina, the 29-year annual San Diego tradition will be held Jan. 24 -27 and will be expanding this year with the addition of more floating docks to moor several larger vessels. In addition to the tremendous boats, there will also be a plethora of marine vendors and electronics with the latest nautical products and services, boating seminars, free boat rides, as well as food and beverages vendors. The San Diego Sunroad Boat Show will be in the Sunroad Resort Marina located on Harbor Island at 955 Harbor Island Drive-. Show hours are: Thursday, Jan. 24 from noon to 6 p.m., Friday, Jan. 25 from noon to 6 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 26 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday, Jan. 27 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

For more information, call 619-497-5254 or visit www.bigbayboatshow.com

Docent volunteer opportunities announced at Maritime Museum of San Diego

Maritime Museum of San Diego, home to one of the world’s finest collections of historic vessels and 500 years of seafaring history, from sail to steam to submarine, opened its docent volunteer training program to newcomers Jan. 7. The 501c3 nonprofit museum enjoys an international reputation for excellence in restoring, maintaining, and operating historic vessels, including the world’s oldest active sailing ship, Star of India.

Aspiring docents are invited to attend the 2019 training series of lectures and ship tours at the Maritime Museum of San Diego on the upper deck of the historic 1898 steam ferryboat Berkeley. Interested members of the community can obtain more information about the Docent Training Program by contacting the Docent Training Coordinator Dr. Jim Cassidy at 661-406-0605 or at jimdcass@aol.com.

Membership in the Maritime Museum of San Diego is required to be a docent.

Artist talk: YESNIK

Experience a unique opportunity as featured artist YESNIK leads an engaging discussion about both his work and artistic process on Jan. 11 from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Lux Art Institute, 1550 South El Camino Real. He explores duality and scale in his dynamic practice that includes paintings, sculpture, and murals. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2SJ9JLr.

San Diego North Coast Singers auditions

Children and teenagers, grades 2-12, are invited to join for the 26th anniversary season. Auditions will be held through Jan. 22 at San Dieguito United Methodist Church, 170 Calle Magdalena. San Diego North Coast Singers is one of the top children's choruses in San Diego with more than 100 boys and girls in four ensembles. The program ignites a love of singing and creativity while facilitating the development of individual voices, musical literacy, confidence, and leadership skills. Need-based scholarships are available. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2GY46HE. To RSVP for an audition, email info@northcoastsingers.com.

Big Band Concert

The Coastal Cities Jazz Band along with vocalist Michael Ruhl and vibraphonist Anthony Smith will perform Big Band Charts recorded by Terry Gibbs "Dream Band" on Jan. 20 at 2 p.m. at the Carlsbad Community Church, 3175 Harding Street in Carlsbad. Tunes such as "Begin the Begin," "Ja Da" and "Flying Home" will be performed. Ruhl will provide the audience with some of his favorite tunes. For more information and advanced tickets, call Gary Adcock at 858-775-1113.

Families Make History

A new year is an exciting and hopeful time for all. Join Miss Mary on the patio for fun make-and-take projects for the entire family, a unique and creative way to spend the day. It takes place every Saturday and Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. at the San Dieguito Heritage Museum, 450 Quail Gardens Drive. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2RjRkbe.

Tour the Teten Farm House at Heritage Ranch

Lovingly restored by architect and museum docent David Oakley, the home features its original furniture as well as objects from the period. Tour it every Saturday in January from 12:30 to 4 p.m. at the San Dieguito Heritage Museum, 450 Quail Gardens Drive. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2Voiaxd.

Master Composter Course at Botanic Garden

Join the San Diego Botanic Garden for a five-week course from Jan. 13 to Feb. 17, that provides training in the art and science of composting. Class size will be limited. Encinitas residents receive preferential registration. The classes will be held at the San Diego Botanic Garden, 230 Quail Gardens Drive. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2SHN81J.

Yappy Hour