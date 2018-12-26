Event briefs: Dec. 28

North Coast Repertory Theatre to present comedy ‘Moon Over Buffalo’

For its initial play of 2019, North Coast Rep is pulling out all the stops with an old-fashioned knockabout farce, “Moon Over Buffalo,” to run Jan. 9- Feb. 3.

Written by comedy genius Ken Ludwig (Lend Me a Tenor), this laugh-a-minute show-within-a-show is an evening of mayhem filled with comic inventions and running gags, with everyone in the wrong costumes reading the wrong lines.

Hailed by the New York Post as “one of the most hysterical things ever put on a stage,” this play is a love letter to live theater that will leave audiences exhausted from laughter.

North Coast Repertory Theatre is located at 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach, 92075. Call 858-481-1055, or visit www.northcoastrep.org to purchase tickets.

Del Mar Lifeguard Penguin Plunge

The Annual Del Mar Lifeguard Penguin Plunge will be held New Year’s Day, Jan. 1, 2019, starting at 11 a.m. sharp. The event is held on the beach in front of the City of Del Mar Beach Safety Center ( 1700 Coast Blvd., Del Mar).

Donuts and refreshments provided courtesy of Poseidon Restaurant. Participant certificates available to those who take the plunge. For more information, call Del Mar Lifeguards at (858) 755-1556.

Frank Glasson and Seachange Brass to perform in Solana Beach

Accomplished music teacher and jazz performer Frank Glasson and his new quintet, Seachange Brass, will hold a premier performance on Jan. 13 at 6 p.m. at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of San Dieguito (1036 Solana Drive, Solana Beach).

A portion of ticket sales will go to the Solana Beach Band Program and other programs supporting school instrumental music. For more information, visit www.UUFSD.org/concerts, and to purchase tickets visit www.uufsd.org/tickets/brass. For more information on Glasson, visit www.sbsd.k12.ca.us/Page/614

Village on Cedros to host New Year’s Eve ‘Eve –Eve’ celebration

The Village on Cedros, located in Solana Beach’s chic Cedros Avenue Design District, will play host to a New Year’s Eve “Eve –Eve” celebration on Saturday, Dec. 29, 7:30 p.m. - 1 a.m. Dec. 30.

In addition to kicking off the New Year, The Village on Cedros will celebrate its major achievement as the first shopping center in the world to be designated hearing-friendly, making it accessible for everyone to enjoy all The Village has to offer. Twenty percent of San Diego County residents have some form of hearing impairment. All merchants of The Village on Cedros have been specifically trained to accommodate this segment of the population. The block party will feature live entertainment, complimentary delicious light bites and non-alcoholic beverages.

Starting at 10 p.m., guests are invited to participate in a silent disco, in which guests will receive headphones to enjoy the music through their own personal experience, while dancing on a 600-square-foot dance floor. Address: The Village on Cedros: 348 S. Cedros Avenue, Solana Beach, CA 92075. Visit www.shopcedros.com

La Jolla Renaissance Singers concerts

The La Jolla Renaissance Singers present Night Song: Seasonal Music for End of Day and Deepest Night on Saturday, Jan. 5 at 3 p.m. at University United Church and Sunday, Jan. 6 at 2:30 p.m. at Sacred Heart Church, Ocean Beach.

This is the season for tuneful melodies in the presence of good friends, a blazing hearth and thick walls to keep out the chill. Enjoy poignant songs full of hope and joy as night descends.

Addresses: University City United Church: 2877 Governor Drive, San Diego; Sacred Heart Church, Ocean Beach: 4776 Saratoga Avenue, San Diego.

For more information, visit ljrs.org or email lajollarenaissancesingers@gmail.com

Port of San Diego Holiday Bowl Parade

America’s Largest Balloon Parade – the Port of San Diego Holiday Bowl Parade will take place Monday, Dec. 31 on Harbor Drive along the North Embarcadero area of downtown San Diego.

The parade will start at 10 a.m. at the County Administration building, just south of Grape Street, on North Harbor Drive. It will proceed south on Harbor Drive and will end where North Harbor Drive curves around to meet Pacific Highway. For schedules and routes, please visit www.sdmts.com.

River Valley Conservancy seeks volunteers

The San Dieguito River Valley Conservancy is looking for volunteers to celebrate the Conservancy’s “New Years Resolution Habitat Restoration” event. Volunteers will help plant dozens of native plants along River Path Del Mar Phase II on Saturday, Dec. 29, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Volunteers will meet at the Grand Ave. bridge at 2193 San Dieguito Dr. in Del Mar. For more information, contact Jonathan Appelbaum, SDRVC conservation manager, at jonathan@sdrvc.org. To register: www.sdrvc.org

Robin Henkel returns to Zel’s Del Mar

Solo blues musician Robin Henkel will perform at Zel’s Del Mar Thursday, Jan. 3, from 7-10 p.m. Zel’s Del Mar is located at 1247 Camino Del Mar, Del Mar, (858) 755-0076.

San Diego International Auto Show, Dec. 27-30

The San Diego International Auto Show will be held Dec. 27-30 at the San Diego Convention Center. The event will feature over 400 of the latest new models, a dozen test drives, exotics, automotive products and more. Visit www.sdautoshow.com

Sharp Memorial Hospital free January programs for seniors

The Senior Resource Center at Sharp Memorial Hospital offers free health education and screening programs for seniors and their families each month. The Senior Resource Center also provides free information and assistance for health information and community resources, call 858-939-4790. For information on additional programs, call 1-800-827-4277 or visit our web site at www.sharp.com.

Botanic Garden of Lights

San Diego Botanic Garden’s annual Garden of Lights is being held through Dec. 30. The garden in Encinitas has been transformed into a winter wonderland — Southern California style.

More than 125,000 sparkling lights illuminate the flora of the 37-acre urban oasis each evening from 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Garden of Lights also features live music, visits with Santa, snow for sledding every night, horse-drawn wagon rides (on selected evenings), food trucks, holiday crafts and marshmallow roasting. For more information visit sdbgarden.org.

Happy New Year!

 Ring in the New Year with comedian Steve Treviño, 7:30 and 10 p.m. Monday, Dec. 31 at La Jolla Comedy Store, 916 Pearl St. Tickets from $30. Treviño is considered one of the country’s hottest comics and the new voice for the 21st century Mexican American. (858) 454-9176. thecomedystore.com/la-jolla

 Switching gears from Christmas and Hanukkah to another December holiday, La Jolla Playhouse’s “The Year to Come” centers on a Florida family that gathers in their backyard to ring in New Year’s Eve. See it in matinees and evening shows through Dec. 30 at 2910 La Jolla Village Drive. Tickets from $46. (858) 550-1010. lajollaplayhouse.org

Last Call for Holiday Shows

 This year, San Diego Ballet extends the holiday season with its performance of “The Nutcracker,” featuring sugarplum fairies, leaping cossacks and flurries of snowflakes swirling in this magical journey through a young girl’s imagination, performed by an international cast of 100 colorfully costumed dancers, 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 29 and 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 30. Copley Symphony Hall, 750 B St., downtown San Diego. Tickets are $40-$100. (619) 294-7311. sandiegoballet.org

 After receiving critical acclaim and delighting audiences as The Grinch in 2017, Edward Watts returns to The Old Globe Theatre for the 2018 production of “Dr. Seuss’s How the Grinch Stole Christmas!” on stage through Dec. 29 at 1363 Old Globe Way in Balboa Park, San Diego. The family favorite features the songs “Santa for a Day,” “You’re a Mean One, Mr. Grinch,” and “Welcome, Christmas (Fah Who Doraze).” Tickets from $19 for children, $29 for adults. (619) 234-5623. theoldglobe.org

Night Sky Know-How

 Start the year with your eyes to the sky, when astronomers lead two planetarium shows, 7 and 8:15 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 2 at the Fleet Science Center, 1875 El Prado in Balboa Park, San Diego. Learn the latest about the New Horizons mission to the outer solar system, which was responsible for the images of Pluto in 2015. Admission: $19.95, with discounts. (619) 238-1233. rhfleet.org/events/sky-tonight

Osher Lifelong Learning at UC San Diego Open House