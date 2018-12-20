Event briefs: Dec. 20

Annual Del Mar Lifeguard Penguin Plunge

The Annual Del Mar Lifeguard Penguin Plunge will be held New Year’s Day, Jan. 1, 2019, starting at 11 a.m. sharp. The event is held on the beach in front of the City of Del Mar Beach Safety Center ( 1700 Coast Blvd., Del Mar).

Donuts and refreshments provided courtesy of Poseidon Restaurant. Participant certificates available to those who take the plunge. For

more information, call Del Mar Lifeguards at (858) 755-1556.

Holiday Concert with Peter Sprague

On Christmas Eve, from 1-4 p.m. American jazz artist Peter Sprague will perform a free concert in the L’Auberge Del Mar Amphitheater (1540 Camino Del Mar, Del Mar, CA 92014).

Port of San Diego Holiday Bowl Parade

America’s Largest Balloon Parade – the Port of San Diego Holiday Bowl Parade will take place Monday, Dec. 31 on Harbor Drive along the North Embarcadero area of downtown San Diego.

The parade will start at 10 a.m. at the County Administration building, just south of Grape Street, on North Harbor Drive. It will proceed south on Harbor Drive and will end where North Harbor Drive curves around to meet Pacific Highway.

More than 100,000 street-side spectators are expected for this year’s event, along with a national television audience.

This year’s parade theme is “New Year’s Eve on the Wonderfront.” The event will showcase 29 gigantic balloons, 20 specialty units, 40 marching bands and 4 floats. The Grand Marshal is former San Diego County Supervisor Ron Roberts. Parade viewing along the street is free and reserved grandstand seats are available for $22 (or $25 day of event, if available). For schedules and routes, please visit www.sdmts.com.

River Valley Conservancy looking for volunteers

The San Dieguito River Valley Conservancy is looking for volunteers to celebrate the Conservancy’s “New Years Resolution Habitat Restoration” event. Volunteers will help plant dozens of native plants along River Path Del Mar Phase II on Saturday, Dec. 29, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Volunteers will meet at the Grand Ave. bridge at 2193 San Dieguito Dr. in Del Mar.

For more information, contact Jonathan Appelbaum, SDRVC conservation manager, at jonathan@sdrvc.org. To register: www.sdrvc.org

SD International Auto Show

The San Diego International Auto Show will be held Dec. 27-30 at the San Diego Convention Center. The event will feature over 400 of the latest new models, a dozen test drives, exotics, automotive products and more. Visit www.sdautoshow.com

Sharp Memorial Hospital free January programs for seniors

The Senior Resource Center at Sharp Memorial Hospital offers free health education and screening programs for seniors and their families each month. The Senior Resource Center also provides free information and assistance for health information and community resources, call 858-939-4790. For information on additional programs, call 1-800-827-4277 or visit our web site at www.sharp.com.

San Diego Symphony January festival: ‘Hearing the Future’

The San Diego Symphony has an exciting line-up to kick-off the New Year—starting with its annual January festival titled, “Hearing the Future.” Returning for its fourth year, the month-long festival explores the concept of “creation” and the artistic expression that springs from youthful composers and artists.

The festival is curated by composer-conductor and 2018 MacArthur Fellow and Genius Award recipient Matthew Aucoin, a passionate futurist at the age of 28. His ideas on music, theater, poetry, and the world stage reflect his youthful perspective with fervor and an infectious enthusiasm as to what is possible.

The exploration begins with the first concerts conducted by San Diego Symphony’s Music Director Designate Rafael Payare. In two programs in the span of one week, Payare will provide a prospective glimpse of his creative vision as the 13th music director.

A complete festival line-up is available at www.sandiegosymphony.org/festival.

Horizon Christian Fellowship’s Living Nativity

Be transported back in time to see the wonder and beauty of Horizon Christian Fellowship’s Living Nativity Dec. 20-23 with free nightly tours from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Along with nightly tours there will also be a marketplace full of activities for the whole family including camel rides, snow hill sledding, petting zoo, crafts, food trucks and more. Horizon Christian Fellowship is located at 6365 El Apajo Road in Rancho Santa Fe.

Botanic Garden of Lights

San Diego Botanic Garden’s annual Garden of Lights is being held now through Dec. 23 and Dec. 26-30. The garden in Encinitas has been transformed into a winter wonderland – Southern California style. More than 125,000 sparkling lights illuminate the flora of the 37-acre urban oasis each evening from 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Garden of Lights also features live music, visits with Santa, snow for sledding every night, horse-drawn wagon rides (on selected evenings), food trucks, holiday crafts and marshmallow roasting. For more information visit sdbgarden.org.

Taking the Stage

 Comedian Alonzo Bodden (winner of the third season of TV’s “Last Comic Standing”) has shows in La Jolla this week: 7:30 and 9:45 p.m. Friday, Dec. 21; 7:30 and 9:45 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 22; and 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 23 at La Jolla Comedy Store, 916 Pearl St. Tickets: $20. (858) 454-9176. thecomedystore.com/la-jolla

 National Comedy Theatre improv provides an highly interactive comedy show, appropriate for all audiences. Guests pick the games, suggest scenarios, help call the fouls, and then ultimately decide which team is the evening’s winner, 7:30 and 9:45 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. 3717 India St. Mission Hills.

Tickets: $18, with discounts. (619) 295-4999. nationalcomedy.com

 Through Dec. 30, Cygnet Theatre presents matinees and evening shows of “A Christmas Carol,” featuring new music, creative stagecraft and puppetry and live sound effects, 4040 Twiggs St., Old Town. Tickets: from $35 at (619) 337-1525 or cygnettheatre.com

Osher Lifelong Learning at UC San Diego Open House

One of the best kept secrets in San Diego is the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at UC San Diego. Come discover the joys of continued learning at an Open House on Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. on UC San Diego’s Extended Studies campus, 9600 North Torrey Pines Road. Presented by the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute, this membership program for adults over 50 offers daytime lectures, seminars and guided tours by renowned university faculty and community leaders.

Subjects include science, medicine, international relations, law, art and humanities among others. There are no prerequisites, exams or credit – simply the joy of learning. To learn more visit the UCSD program at olli.ucsd.edu or call 858-534-3409.

Some highlights during the winter quarter will be lectures on such subjects as:

 Can we be Alone in Space

Ethics in Science and Technology

Popular Music of the ‘60s in a Cultural Context