Event briefs: Nov. 29

Helen Woodward Animal Center's Frost Farm will be held Saturdays and Sundays, Dec. 1-16. Courtesy

‘Frosty Farm’ at Helen Woodward Animal Center

Kids and their parents are invited to Saturdays and Sundays, Dec. 1-16, at Helen Woodward Animal Center's "Frosty Farm" where hands-on animal encounters are combined with family-friendly activities guaranteed to create cheerful memories this holiday season including an elf obstacle course; Cookie decorating; Personal meet and greet with Santa Claus – bring your letters! (a time slot will be assigned to your family based on your excursion time; Photo opportunities with fluffy, feathery, and scaled friends (including some petting time with sheep and goats; Winter-themed craft-making; Holiday music; Face painting; Hot chocolate and more.

Helen Woodward Animal Center’s "Frosty Farm" runs Saturdays and Sundays, Dec. 1-16, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Center’s Education Building (6461 El Apajo Road in Rancho Santa Fe).

Annual Light Up a Life fundraiser at Del Mar Plaza

The 6th Annual Light Up a Life fundraiser will be held Sunday, Dec. 2, 2-5 p.m., at the Del Mar Plaza (Upper ocean view deck/Il Fornaio). The event raises funds to benefit San Diego Center for Children (www.centerforchildren.org).

Santa will be available for photos (bring your camera/phone) for you, your family and pets from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., followed by live entertainment by Chris Lomeli, Italian cuisine, spirits and special beverages from Il Fornaio. Admission: $20 donation and an unwrapped gift for age 12 and over. 100 percent is tax deductible and all proceeds benefit a child in need.

Local Author Talk at Del Mar Library

Del Mar Branch Library’s December Local Author Talk will be held Wednesday, Dec. 5, at 6 p.m. The event speaker will be Vincentia Schroeter, PhD, author of “Communication Breakthrough,” who will discuss innovative tools for better listening (even to difficult people) and handy skills for more effective expression. Schroeter’s 42-year career as a clinical psychotherapist focused on body-mind psychology.

The Del Mar Branch Library is located at 1309 Camino Del Mar. For more information, call the library at (858) 755-1666 or visit www.sdcl.org.

Solana Beach Holiday Sing-Along

The 32nd Annual City of Solana Beach Holiday Sing-Along will be held Thursday, Dec. 13, 7:30 p.m., Fletcher Cove Community Center, 133 Pacific Avenue, Solana Beach.

Join family, friends and neighbors to share the joys of the season. Refreshments included.

2nd Annual Solana Beach Hanukkah Party

The 2nd Annual Solana Beach Hanukkah Party will be held Sunday, Dec. 2, from 4:45 p.m. - 6:30 p.m. at La Colonia Community Center (715 Valley Avenue, Solana Beach, 92075). All community members are welcome to attend.

Family Breakfast benefit at St. Therese of Carmel Catholic Parish

The Knights of Columbus at St. Therese of Carmel Catholic Parish are hosting their December Family Breakfast on Sunday, Dec. 2, from 9:30 a.m.- 11 a.m. This is a fundraising event and the beneficiary is Father Joe’s Villages of San Diego. Father Joe’s Villages is one of the largest, most comprehensive providers of services to the homeless in San Diego County.

This family breakfast includes scrambled eggs, bacon, pancakes, potatoes, fruit, coffee and juice. Prices are $8 for adults, $4 for children 5-12, and children under 5 are free.

St. Therese of Carmel is located in Carmel Valley at 4355 Del Mar Trails Road, San Diego, CA 92130. Any questions, call or text 619-540-7129.

Robin Henkel returns to Zel’s Del Mar

Solo blues musician Robin Henkel will perform at Zel’s Del Mar Thursday, Dec. 6, 7-10 p.m.

Zel’s Del Mar is located at 1247 Camino Del Mar, Del Mar, (858) 755-0076.

SB Library holiday book sale

Friends of the Solana Beach Library are holding a big holiday book sale. The sale continues through Dec. 22 at the Title Wave Bookstore during the regular open hours, which are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The sale offers a collection of individually-priced “new and nearly new” books suitable as gifts for your friends and family. There will be children’s picture books, coffee table books and a variety of antique/vintage books. Many used December-themed holiday books will also be available. Visit www.friendsofsolanabeachlibrary.org

All proceeds from this extended sale will be used to support library community programs for all age groups. Friends of the Solana Beach Library is a nonprofit organization.

The library is located at 157 Stevens Avenue on the campus of Earl Warren Middle School.

Botanic Garden of Lights

San Diego Botanic Garden’s annual Garden of Lights returns on Dec. 1 with a magical holiday experience. After the sun goes down Dec.1-23 and 26-30, the garden in Encinitas is transformed into a winter wonderland – Southern California style. More than 125,000 sparkling lights illuminate the flora of the 37-acre urban oasis each evening from 5 to 8:30 p.m.

Garden of Lights also features live music, visits with Santa, snow for sledding every night, horse-drawn wagon rides (on selected evenings), food trucks, holiday crafts and marshmallow roasting. For more information visit sdbgarden.org.

Santa Claus is coming to SB Library

Yes, jolly Santa is arriving at the Solana Beach Library Wednesday, Dec. 5, at 6 p.m., to make his favorite stop on the holiday tour! Coming with Santa is Elf Jingles who is an expert at face painting and making balloon animals. The library’s service-dog friends are coming to watch all the fun, hoping to have a story read to them. Make your own paper ornaments and holiday cards. There will be refreshments, a gift for each child, and music to make it all so merry! The party location is the library, 157 Stevens Ave, Solana Beach.

Village Church Community Theater presents ‘A Charlie Brown Christmas’

The Village Church Community Theater will present “A Charlie Brown Christmas” on Friday, Nov. 30 at 7 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 1 at 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 2 at 2 p.m.

For additional details and to purchase tickets visit the webpage at: www.villagechurchcommunitytheater.org

Village Church Community Theater, 6225 Paseo Delicias, Rancho Santa Fe, 92067.

Coastal Artists presents new exhibit, reception

Coastal Artists will exhibit artworks at La Vida Del Mar from Dec. 1 through Dec. 31, titled “Winter ArtWhirl ‘18.” A reception for the artists will be held on Friday, Dec. 7 from 4:30 - 6 p.m., with refreshments and music.

The exhibit is free and open to the public daily from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. La Vida Del Mar is located at 850 Del Mar Downs Road, Solana Beach, 92075, two blocks east of the Coast Road, and half a block north of Via de la Valle. For more information, visit www.coastal-artists.org or call the Program Department at 858-8755-1224.

Holiday Bazaar

The San Dieguito Art Guild presents the eighth annual Holiday Bazaar on Dec. 1 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Encinitas Community Center, 1140 Oakcrest Park Drive. The event includes shopping for hand-made gifts galore by professional artists. It offers affordable artwork, paintings, jewelry, photography, glass, ceramics, mosaics, fiber art, cards, prints and more while enjoying hot apple cider and delicious treats. This is a chance to purchase one-of-a-kind items. There will also be a silent auction of artworks donated by local artists where the proceeds help support the Off Track Gallery. For more information, visit sandieguitoartguild.com.

Fall Racing Season continues

The Fall Racing Season continues through Dec. 2 at the Del Mar Race Track. A variety of events are being held in addition to the races. (858) 755-1141. delmarracing.com

Book signing at Del Mar Farmers Market

Bali-based Del Mar native Alejandra Cisneros will sign her new design book,”Seen Unseen: Embracing Natural Home Design on Bali” at the Del Mar Farmers Market Saturday, Dec. 1, from 2-4 p.m.

“Seen Unseen: Embracing Natural Home Design on Bali” is “a stunningly photographed design book” that features 11 of her international clients’ mold breaking homes on the island of Bali.

In her book, Cisneros shares her insights on reimagining traditional homes for 21st-century lifestyles in today’s fragile environments.

The Del Mar Farmers Market is open year-round Saturdays, 1-4 p.m., at the Del Mar Civic Center, 1050 Camino Del Mar (between 10th and 11th Streets), Del Mar, 92014. Free parking in the garage. Visit delmarfarmersmarket.org.

Parade of Lights dinner at Maritime Museum of San Diego

Maritime Museum of San Diego will again host the 2018 Parade of Lights Dinner Sunday, Dec.9 and 16. Visitors can explore dockside the entire collection of historic vessels from sail to steam to submarine with just one admission ticket,

Maritime Museum of San Diego has been known for years as the best place on the waterfront to view the annual Parade of Lights on San Diego Bay from the Museum’s historic 1898 steam ferry boat Berkeley located along Star of India wharf. Parade judges are stationed aboard the steam yacht Medea and the brightly decorated boats will this year dawn a new theme – A Tropical Island Christmas as they pass by the Museum. The buffet and no-host bar will be open from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. Tickets are $50 for adults and $25 for children ages 3-12 and can be purchased online at www.sdmaritime.org or by calling 619-234-9153 ext. 106. Children under 3 are free. Tickets to the buffet and parade include Museum general admission.

Foreign Film Center Conference Room. Free

Foreign Film: Chunhyang, Korea, Korean with English subtitles. 2000, 2 hr, R. Based on a 13th century folktale of a stunningly beautiful young woman torn between the man she loves and the governor she's obligated to marry. Info: lifesanelijo@gmail.com

La Jolla Christmas Parade and Holiday Festival

“The Sounds of Christmas,” is the theme of this year’s La Jolla Christmas Parade, which will march through town 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 2 along Girard Avenue and Prospect Street. Floats, performers and more make their way along the parade route, culminating with Santa riding in the La Jolla Beach and Tennis Club’s Old Black Goose, a 1915 Black Packard Convertible. The Holiday Festival stage, featuring entertainment and photos with Santa, will be set up in front of Athenaeum Music & Arts Library, 1008 Wall St., starting at 10:30 a.m. and ending at 1 p.m. Learn more: ljparade.com

The Year to Come

Switching gears from Christmas and Hanukah to another December holiday, La Jolla Playhouse’s “The Year to Come” centers on a Florida family that gathers in their backyard to ring in New Year’s Eve. In between dips in the pool, politically incorrect banter and a highly-anticipated onion dip, their relationships grow and fracture in moments that become family legend. Matinees/evenings Dec. 4-30, 2910 La Jolla Village Drive, on UCSD campus. Tickets from $46. (858) 550-1010. lajollaplayhouse.orgThree Nutcrackers

 The Nutcracker: This year, San Diego Ballet extends the holiday season with its performance of “The Nutcracker,” featuring sugarplum fairies, leaping cossacks and flurries of snowflakes swirling in this magical journey through a young girl’s imagination, performed by an international cast of some 100 colorfully costumed dancers! 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 29 and 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 30. Copley Symphony Hall, 750 B St. Tickets: $40-$100. (619) 294-7311. sandiegoballet.org

 Great Russian Nutcracker: For a different spin on the classic, Akiva Talmi presents the Moscow Ballet in “Great Russian Nutcracker,” with 40 world-class Russian artists bringing this story to life. Experience Tchaikovsky’s master score with the magic of larger than-life-puppets, a growing Christmas tree and life-sized matrioshka dolls, 3 and 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 20 at Copley Symphony Hall, 750 B St., downtown San Diego. Tickets from $28. sandiegosymphony.org

 City Ballet’s Nutcracker: City Ballet of San Diego presents 12 performances of “The Nutcracker,” Dec. 7-9, Dec. 14-16 and Dec. 21-23, accompanied by the City Ballet Orchestra and Chorus. Following each matinee show, members of the cast will be in the lobby to greet the audience and pose for photos. Tickets $50. Spreckels Theatre, 121 Broadway, downtown San Diego. (858) 272-8663. cityballet.org

Worth a Drive

December Nights

December Nights is celebrating its 41st anniversary, 3-11 p.m. Friday, Dec. 7 and noon to 11 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 8 in Balboa Park. December Nights is San Diego’s largest free festival with more than 350,000 attendees. Guests enjoy performances, feast on international culinary treats and experience Balboa Park museums with free admission 5-9 p.m. Carpool or public transportation encouraged, as parking is limited. sandiego.gov/december-nights

‘Noel Noel’

San Diego Symphony presents several family friendly performances of “Noel Noel.” For this series, San Diego Master Chorale and San Diego Children’s Choirs fill the hall with joy in traditional favorites like “Carol of the Bells,” “Silent Night” and “Sleigh Ride.” Broadway darling Bryonha Marie Parham (”Ragtime,” “Book of Mormon,” “Porgy and Bess”) uses her powerhouse voice and her 100-watt personality to give life to “Believe” from Polar Express and “White Christmas.” Take your turn during the audience sing-along. Concerts are 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 15; 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 21; 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 22. For the “family friendly” concert (2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 16) the concert is shortened, but includes music from “A Charlie Brown Christmas” and the story of “The Night Before Christmas.” 750 B St. Tickets from $24. sandiegosymphony.org

The Grinch

After receiving critical acclaim and delighting audiences as The Grinch in 2017, Edward Watts returns to The Old Globe Theatre in Balboa Park for the 2018 production of “Dr. Seuss’s How the Grinch Stole Christmas!” on stage through Dec. 29 at 1363 Old Globe Way, San Diego. Back for its 21st incredible year, the family favorite features the songs “Santa for a Day,” “You’re a Mean One, Mr. Grinch,” and “Welcome, Christmas (Fah Who Doraze).” Tickets from $19 for children, $29 for adults. (619) 234-5623. theoldglobe.org

Winter Jazzerland