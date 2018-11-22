Event briefs: Nov. 22

‘Snow Day at the Park’ to be held at Ocean Air Rec Center

“Snow Day at the Park” will be presented Saturday, Dec. 1, from 8:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m. at Ocean Air Recreation Center, 4770 Fairport Way, Carmel Valley, 92130.

The event features Snow Sled Run Bunny Slopes, a pancake breakfast, holiday giving, Polar Express Train, a visit from Santa, games and activities.

Support San Diego Toys for Tots & San Diego Food Bank by helping fill Santa’s Sleigh for those in need. Bring two unwrapped toys or two bags of non-perishable food between Nov. 12 and Dec. 1 to receive 4 tickets for the pancake breakfast (otherwise, breakfast is $5/person day of event).

For more information, call the center office at 858-552-1687.

Holiday tree lighting event to be held in Solana Beach Dec. 1

The Solana Beach Parks and Recreation Commission invites all to join friends and neighbors on Saturday, Dec. 1 for the annual Holiday Tree Lighting Event at Fletcher Cove Park from 4:30 p.m.-7 p.m. This family-friendly event is free and open to the public.There will be plenty of sweets, treats, cider and hot cocoa to go along with all the fun.

Festivities begin at 4:30 p.m. so don’t be late or you might miss Santa’s arrival!

Framed by the magnificent view of the ocean, Fletcher Cove Park provides the perfect backdrop for this annual holiday event. Throughout the evening the community will be entertained by the very merry music of award-winning pianist Robert Parker, and youth choir’s from Saint James Academy in Solana Beach. Once the switch is flipped, and the tree lights turn on, all eyes will be watching for Santa’s arrival by a fire-truck escort, scheduled for 5:20 p.m. Children will have the chance to ask Santa for that most important gift and to remind him just how good they’ve been all year.

Fletcher Cove Park is located at 111 South Sierra Avenue, Solana Beach.

Santa by The Sea/Tree Lighting event in Del Mar

The Del Mar Village Association will present Santa by the Sea Sunday, Dec. 2 from 3-5 p.m.

Come celebrate the holiday season as Santa participates in an afternoon of jolly activities leading up to an annual Tree Lighting at 5 p.m. Holiday treats and refreshments will be available as well as fun-filled holiday crafts for all to enjoy. Design your own rad hat and write a letter to Santa’s workshop. Free event.

Location: NW corner of Camino Del Mar and 15th Street. For more information, visit visitdelmarvillage.com/santa-by-the-sea/

Big holiday book sale to be held at Solana Beach Library

Friends of the Solana Beach Library are holding a big holiday book sale. The sale will start on Nov. 26 and continue through Dec. 22 at the Title Wave Bookstore during the regular open hours, which are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The sale will offer a collection of individually-priced “new and nearly new” books suitable as gifts for your friends and family. There will be children’s picture books, coffee table books and a variety of antique/vintage books. Many used December-themed holiday books will also be available. Visit www.friendsofsolanabeachlibrary.org

All proceeds from this extended sale will be used to support library community programs for all age groups. Friends of the Solana Beach Library is a nonprofit organization.

The library is located at 157 Stevens Avenue on the campus of Earl Warren Middle School.

RSF Library Guild to hold Christmas Tea and Raffle

The Library Guild of Rancho Santa Fe will host the 28th Annual Christmas Tea and Tree Raffle on Friday, Dec. 14 from 1:30-4:30 p.m. in the Rancho Santa Fe Library.

Come celebrate the season with a fantastic selection of holiday treats, and join in the raffle for your favorite tabletop holiday creation! Holiday music will be provided by the RSF Roger Rowe school choir at 2:30 p.m. The tea will begin at 1:30 p.m. for adults only, and all ages are welcome from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m., with the raffle to begin at 4 p.m.

Feeling festive? Decorate your own table top tree, wreath or menorah for the library’s raffle. Your creative donations are what make the Christmas Tea a success each year.

Raffle tickets will be available at the library starting Nov. 27. Visit the Guild website at www.rsflibraryguild.com or by calling the office at (858)756-4780 for further information.

RSF Chanukah Celebration to be held Dec. 4 at The Inn

Chabad Jewish Center of RSF presents the 12th RSF Chanukah Celebration on the third night of Chanukah Tuesday, Dec. 4, 5 -7 p.m. at The Inn at Rancho Santa Fe, 5951 Linea Del Cielo, Rancho Santa Fe, 92067.

The celebration will include the RSF Menorah lighting, a live DJ, doughnuts, hot latkes, hot drinks, crafts, face painting, and more. Free admission.

Chanukah gelt for all, with special thanks to Dr Bob and Mao Shillman and The Inn at RSF for making it possible. For more information and to RSVP, visit www.jewishrsf.com or call 858-756-7571.

Adopt a Family Holiday Boutique Nov. 28

The Adopt a Family Foundation’s Holiday Boutique will be held at the Morgan Run Club & Resort on Wednesday, Nov. 28 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Vendors will be offering an assortment of fashion, homeware, treats, gifts for the holidays and more. There also be a book signing by author Mary Ellen Cortellini and live musical entertainment by Yael and Vlady while you shop, mingle with friends and support this important cause. Adopt a Family Foundation is a local organization that provides financial and emotional support to victims of terror in Israel.

Morgan Run is located at 5690 Cancha de Golf in Rancho Santa Fe. For more information visit AdoptaFamilyFoundation.org

Exclusive trunk show benefits USO San Diego

On Thursday, Nov. 29, from 1 p.m.-4 p.m., Bijoux Fantasy will host an exclusive trunk show benefitting USO San Diego. The event will be held at the clubhouse inside Del Mar Country Club, located at 6001 Clubhouse Drive, Rancho Santa Fe, for the launch of a collection of “Bejeweled Everyday Glamour,” that benefits military wives and daughters.

USO San Diego takes no federal or state funding and relies on the generosity of the community to assist in making a difference in the lives of military personnel and their families.

RSVP by Nov. 23 to BijouxFantasy18@gmail.com. Please mention USO event at the gate when you arrive. Follow on Instagram: @BijouxFantasy18

Santa Claus is coming to SB Library