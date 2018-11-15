Event briefs: Nov. 15

Santa by The Sea/Tree Lighting event in Del Mar

The Del Mar Village Association will present Santa by the Sea Sunday, Dec. 2 from 3-5 p.m.

Come celebrate the holiday season as Santa participates in an afternoon of jolly activities leading up to an annual Tree Lighting at 5 p.m. Holiday treats and refreshments will be available as well as fun-filled holiday crafts for all to enjoy. Design your own rad hat and write a letter to Santa’s workshop. Free event.

Location: NW corner of Camino Del Mar and 15th Street. For more information, visit https://visitdelmarvillage.com/santa-by-the-sea/

Holiday tree lighting event to be held in Solana Beach Dec. 1

The Solana Beach Parks and Recreation Commission invites all to join friends and neighbors on Saturday, Dec. 1 for the annual Holiday Tree Lighting Event at Fletcher Cove Park from 4:30 p.m.-7 p.m. This family-friendly event is free and open to the public.There will be plenty of sweets, treats, cider and hot cocoa to go along with all the fun. Festivities begin at 4:30 p.m. so don’t be late or you might miss Santa’s arrival!

Framed by the magnificent view of the ocean, Fletcher Cove Park provides the perfect backdrop for this annual holiday event. Throughout the evening the community will be entertained by the very merry music of award-winning pianist Robert Parker, and youth choir’s from Saint James Academy in Solana Beach. Once the switch is flipped, and the tree lights turn on, all eyes will be watching for Santa’s arrival by a fire-truck escort, scheduled for 5:20 p.m. Children will have the chance to ask Santa for that most important gift and to remind him just how good they’ve been all year.

Fletcher Cove Park is located at 111 South Sierra Avenue, Solana Beach.

Iwo Jima survivor to speak at Del Sol Lions meeting

The Del Sol Lions will hold its monthly membership meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 27, at the Fletcher Cove Community Center at 6 p.m. World War II veteran Jim Earle will be the guest speaker at the event in honor of Veterans Day. Earle is an Iwo Jima survivor and also a Korean War veteran.

All are welcome to attend the meeting to hear about Earle’s wartime experiences.

Fletcher Cove Community Center is located at 133 Pacific Avenue, Solana Beach, 92075.

RSF Chanukah Celebration to be held Dec. 14 at The Inn

Chabad Jewish Center of RSF presents the 12th RSF Chanukah Celebration on the third night of Chanukah Tuesday, Dec. 4, 5 -7 p.m. at The Inn at Rancho Santa Fe, 5951 Linea Del Cielo, Rancho Santa Fe, 92067.

The celebration will include the RSF Menorah lighting, a live DJ, doughnuts, hot latkes, hot drinks, crafts, face painting, and more. Free admission.

Chanukah gelt for all, with special thanks to Dr Bob and Mao Shillman and The Inn at RSF for making it possible. For more information and to RSVP, visit www.jewishrsf.com or call 858-756-7571.

CV Library: Senior Symposium

The Carmel Valley Branch Library will host a Senior Symposium presentation on the history of lifeguards in San Diego. Michael Martino will speak about his book, Help! San Diego Lifeguards to the Rescue on Monday, Nov. 19 at 1 p.m. Discussion and refreshments will follow the presentation. The Carmel Valley Branch Library is located at 3919 Townsgate Dr., San Diego, 92130. For more information, please contact Carmel Valley Branch Library at (858) 552-1668.

Santa Claus coming to SB Library

Yes, jolly Santa is arriving at the Solana Beach Library Wednesday, Dec. 5 at 6 p.m. to make his favorite stop on the holiday tour! Coming with Santa is Elf Jingles who is an expert at face painting and making balloon animals. The library’s service-dog friends are coming to watch all the fun, hoping to have a story read to them. Make your own paper ornaments and holiday cards. There will be refreshments, a gift for each child, and music to make it all so merry! The party location is the library, 157 Stevens Ave, Solana Beach.

Expert on dementia and unwanted medical care to speak at SB Library

On Saturday, Nov. 17, Thaddeus Mason Pope (J.D., Ph.D.) will speak at a Hemlock Society of San Diego meeting on “Preparing for dementia and avoiding unwanted medical care.” Pope is a world-renowned expert on many areas of health law, including advance directives and medical futility. In more than 130 publications he uses the law both to improve medical decision-making and to protect patient rights at the end of life.

This free presentation is at the Solana Beach Library, 157 Stevens Ave. 92075 from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Reservations not required. For more information, visit www.thaddeuspope.com or www.hemlocksocietysandiego.org.

Bipolar support group meeting in Del Mar

The Del Mar branch of Depression Bipolar Support Alliance will meet from 2-4 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 20, at Pacifica Del Mar restaurant in the Del Mar Plaza. Family and friends are welcome. Parking is validated for the underground garage. For information about the group, contact Roger Alsabrook at 858-525-1509 or rogeralsabrook@yahoo.com.

Cancer awareness event seeks volunteers

Del Mar Village Association is rallying a crowd of well-wishers to cheer on the more than 2,000 anticipated walkers expected to pass through Del Mar from 7:30 to 9 a.m. Friday, Nov. 16, as part of the San Diego Susan G. Komen 3-Day event. The cheering station will welcome walkers with pink balloons and ribbons and hand out water, goodies and commemorative buttons. Meet at 15th Street on Camino Del Mar between 7:30 and 9 a.m. Bottled water donations can be dropped off before Friday at the DMVA office, 1104 Camino Del Mar, Suite 1, or on event day at En Fuego Cantina and Grill, 1342 Camino Del Mar. Call (858) 735-3650, or visit delmarvillage.com or the3day.org —Linda McIntosh, San Diego U-T

Fall Racing Season continues

The Fall Racing Season continues through Dec. 2 at the Del Mar Race Track. A variety of events are being held in addition to the races. (858) 755-1141. delmarracing.com

Del Mar Antique Show

The Del Mar Antique Show runs Nov. 16-18 at the Del Mar Fairgrounds. Established in 1960, this is the longest running family owned antique and vintage show in California. Visit calendarshows.com

Village Church Community Theater presents ‘A Charlie Brown Christmas’

The Village Church Community Theater in Rancho Santa Fe will present “A Charlie Brown Christmas” on Friday, Nov. 30 at 7 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 1 at 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 2 at 2 p.m.

For additional details and to purchase tickets visit the webpage at: villagechurchcommunitytheater.org

Village Church Community Theater, 6225 Paseo Delicias, Rancho Santa Fe, 92067.

The Bishop’s School student artwork showcase

As part of the Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego’s (MCASD) Extended School Program (ESP), 42 student artists from The Bishop’s School will have their work on display at the MCASD on Thursday, Nov. 15, 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the museum’s Downtown at Sundown monthly event.

The showcase, open to the public free of charge, will feature live music performed by Bishop’s student musicians in addition to the artwork by their classmates. MCASD Downtown is located at 1100 Kettner Blvd., San Diego, 92101. Visit www.mcasd.org.

Disney’s Family Volunteer Day in Gonzales Canyon

Join the San Dieguito River Valley Conservancy for a Disney’s Family Volunteer Day event Saturday, Nov. 17, 9 a.m.-noon. Volunteers will be planting native plants in what will become a demonstration garden in Gonzales Canyon.

Register at bit.ly/2DB9kGY

Direct questions to Sami Collins at sami@sdcanyonlands.org, (619) 920-9134.

Warwick’s book launch: A Holocaust survivor’s story of hope, courage and resilience

In her remarkable memoir “Memories, Miracles & Meaning” written at age 95, Fanny Krasner Lebovits recounts her inspirational and emotional story of survival during the Holocaust. She recalls her heartbreaking and triumphant memories, her belief in miracles, and outlines the insights and meaning she has drawn from those experiences.

A book launch will be held Sunday, Nov. 18, from noon-2 p.m. at Warwick’s in La Jolla (7812 Girard Avenue, La Jolla, 92037). Can’t make it to the book signing at Warwick’s? You can pre-order Memories, Miracles & Meaning – Insight of a Holocaust Survivor directly from the publisher, Mascot Books: bit.ly/2PfrNiq

The book will be available for pre-order at Amazon and Barnes & Noble in mid-November.

REI #OptOutside Hike to Piedras Pintadas

In partnership with REI #OptOutside, the San Dieguito River Valley Conservancy is leading a hike on the Piedras Pintadas (painted rocks) trail on Nov. 23 from 10 a.m. to noon. The Piedras Pintadas Trail is filled with interpretive exhibits that describe the life and culture of the Kumeyaay people who lived in this area for thousands of years. The trail takes hikers close to the shoreline of Bernardo Bay and provides plenty of opportunities for wildlife viewing. To register, https://sdrvc2018optoutside.eventbrite.com

Lecture: The FBI and Politics

Friday, Nov. 16, 1 p.m.-3 p.m. San Elijo Campus of MiraCosta College, 3333 Manchester Ave, Cardiff, CA 92007, Room 204. Free. Lecture: The FBI and Politics. MiraCosta Professor Pat Connolly, a retired FBI special agent/attorney who investigated organized crime, public corruption, and terrorism cases while also providing legal advice on sensitive investigative techniques, and representing the FBI on Capitol Hill, will discuss the impact of politics on the day-to-day operations of the FBI. He will provide his perspective while challenging the audience to voice their views in order to develop a better understanding of the appropriate role a national police/intelligence agency should play in a free democratic political system.

For more information, visit lifesanelijo@gmail.com

BobFest: A Bob Dylan Celebration

This event is a celebration of Nobel Prize Laureate and cultural icon, Bob Dylan, including a concert featuring top local musicians, a look at Dylan's visual art, a panel discussion, family story time, and a poetry writing workshop. It will take place Nov. 17 from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Encinitas Library, 540 Cornish Drive. All ages are welcome. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2zPiJXa.

Holiday Bazaar

The San Dieguito Art Guild presents the eighth annual Holiday Bazaar on Dec. 1 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Encinitas Community Center, 1140 Oakcrest Park Drive. The event includes shopping for hand-made gifts galore by professional artists. It offers affordable artwork, paintings, jewelry, photography, glass, ceramics, mosaics, fiber art, cards, prints and more while enjoying hot apple cider and delicious treats. This is a chance to purchase one-of-a-kind items. There will also be a silent auction of artworks donated by local artists where the proceeds help support the Off Track Gallery. For more information, visit https://sandieguitoartguild.com..

Encinitas Holiday Street Fair

The 28th Annual Holiday Street Fair, presented by Encinitas 101 MainStreet Association (www.encinitas101.com), returns to downtown Encinitas on Sunday, Nov. 18 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Coast Hwy 101 will be closed from D Street to J Street, starting at 4 a.m. Parking will be available in the Civic Center lots on the east side Vulcan, between E and F Streets, and in the Moonlight Beach lot at 4th and C Street.

For more information, visit encinitas101.com

Music by the Sea: Quinta Essentia

Quinta Essentia is among Brazil's leading chamber music ensembles. The recorder consort of four brilliant musicians playing ancient and modern instruments from the recorder family, inspires audiences worldwide. Their concerts are a celebration of musical virtuosity, performing the great classics, to popular music of today.

They will perform at the Encinitas Library, 540 Cornish Drive, on Nov. 16 at 7:30 p.m. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2PVXddc.

Lux Opening reception: Rachel Mica Weiss

Be the first to see the work of Rachel Mica Weiss and meet the artist at the opening reception at the Lux Art Institute, 1550 South El Camino Real, on Nov. 16 from 7 to 9 p.m. The evening will include live music, drinks, and incredible art from the Brooklyn-based installation artist and sculptor. Her sculptural practice incorporates stone, cast forms, and wood constructions, as well as textile languages to generate works embedded with gravity and tension.

Her installation practice is rooted in the craft of weaving. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2z36wOX.

Poinsettia Greenhouse Tours

Get a behind-the-scenes look at how lovely poinsettias are grown for the holidays. Tour times: 10 a.m., noon and 2 p.m. on Nov. 17; and noon and 2 p.m. on Nov. 18 Don't forget to bring your camera. Weidner’s Gardens, 695 Normandy Road, Encinitas. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2QFLnku.

LITVAK Dance Fall Concert

Encinitas' new dance company is dedicated to making and presenting quality contemporary dance. Eight core dancers will perform works by local and visiting artists: Amanda Nora Legbeti, Eric Geiger, Madboots Dance, Teresa Jankovic and LITVAKdance artistic director, Sadie Weinberg.

The concert will take place on Nov. 17 at 7 p.m. at Nov. 18 at 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. at San Dieguito Academy's Liggett Theatre, 800 Santa Fe Drive. Fontaine Laing will also the piano. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2Q1LHNG.

Huda Al-Marashi Book Launch

Come out for the launch party of Encinitas author Huda Al-Marashi's Iraqi-American memoir, "First Comes Marriage: My Not-So-Typical American Love Story," on Nov. 17 from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Encinitas Library, 540 Cornish Drive. When Huda meets Hadi, the boy she will ultimately marry, she is 6 years old. Both are the American-born children of Iraqi immigrants, who grew up on opposite ends of California. Author comments with a Q&A at 7:30 p.m. A book sale and signing to follow the Q&A.

For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2DkYP9.

Four Concerts

 Travel to Holland and France without leaving San Diego to hear Cappella Pratensis, an eight-member group that specializes in the music of Josquin des Prez (1450-1521) in a concert titled “The Imitation Game,” 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 18 at St. James by-the-Sea, 743 Prospect St., La Jolla. Tickets from $33. (619) 291-8246. sdems.org

 The Paris-based Modigliani Quartet, formed by four close friends in 2003, is one of the most sought-after string quartets and a regular guest at the world’s top venues. They will perform 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 16 at Conrad Prebys Concert Hall on UC San Diego campus, 9500 Gilman Drive (at Russell Lane). Tickets: From $45. (858) 534-8497. artpower.ucsd.edu

 San Diego Symphony continues its celebration of Leonard Bernstein@100 with works inspired by him and written by colleagues, with “Bernstein and His World” 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 16 and 8 p.m. Saturday Nov. 17 at Copley Symphony Hall, 750 B St., downtown. Steven Sloane conducts Orli Shaham on piano. Tickets from $20. (619) 235-0804. sandiegosymphony.org