Conner’s Cause for Children benefit ‘Fashion Fiesta’ to be held May 5

Join Conner’s Cause for Children at its 7th annual boutique event on Sunday, May 5, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. at The Hive at Leichtag Commons, 441 Saxony Road, Encinitas, 92024. The event features an exciting day of shopping, raffle prizes, tasty tacos, magnificent margaritas and delectable desserts from Thyme in the Ranch. From finding a gift for mom to something festive to wear for Mother’s Day, graduation or summer vacation, celebrate spring and summer with the event’s on-point vendors offering a large selection of clothing, jewelry, accessories and gifts.

Founded in 1995 to honor the memory of brave little hero, Conner Champ, Conner’s Cause for Children is a one-of-a-kind organization that offers direct financial assistance to local families for a variety of out-of-pocket medical and non-medical costs related to the care of a child with a life-threatening illness or injury.

“The beauty of Conner’s Cause for Children,” according to its executive director, Carol Del Signore, “is that because we are a local organization, we have the flexibility to quickly respond to a family’s urgent needs so they can focus on taking care of their very sick children.”

All proceeds from “Fashion Fiesta!” go directly to Conner’s Cause families to help ensure their children have access to medical care and basic needs.

Fifteen year-old Donovan and four year-old Logan share much more than most siblings. They were both born with cystic fibrosis, a progressive genetic disease that causes persistent lung infections and affects the ability to breathe over time. Three years ago, their family was referred to Conner’s Cause for Children when their father lost his job and their mother became the sole support of the family. Their father is now the primary caregiver for both brothers, but the family struggles to meet basic expenses on one income. Conner’s Cause for Children regularly helps this family with household expenses such as groceries, utilities and phone bills and provides transportation so that Donovan and Logan make it to all of their many critical clinic appointments.