Last chance to register for Canyon Crest Academy’s 8th Annual CCA Writers’ Conference Feb. 23

Poet Viet Mai Shana Siler

There’s still time to register for the 8th Annual CCA Writers’ Conference. It will be held from 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., on Saturday, Feb. 23, at Canyon Crest Academy.

High school students from all over San Diego County and neighboring areas are welcome to this event, the only free writing conference for high school students in the U.S.

The conference keynote will be given by J.C. Cervantes, author of the New York Times bestselling book, The Storm Runner (Disney-Hyperion), a Rick Riordan Presents selection. She will present “Life is a Game of Inches.”

The inspirational speaker will be national award-winning spoken word poet Viet Mai who is an educator, poet and entrepreneur from San Diego. Upon finding his voice through spoken word poetry, Mai connects with community leaders throughout San Diego and other cities to inspire young people, promote civic engagement, celebrate art and culture, and elevate social consciousness. Mai currently serves as a program facilitator with the Village of Promise Collective Mentoring Program, and as an independent consultant. He will present “Speaking My Narrative Into Empowerment.”

Because of the generosity of the event’s corporate sponsors Hamilton Education, Jersey Mike’s Subs, Art Place.Net, and Jimbo’s Naturally!, as well fundraising by the CCA Creative Writing Club, the conference is free. The event is for high school students only. Registration is required.

More information on all of the speakers and workshops can be found at ccawritersconference2019.weebly.com.