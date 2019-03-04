Canyon Crest Academy Envision Theatre Arts presents a Shakespeare comedy and a singing and dancing extravaganza

Young love, virtue, weddings, and a little bit of villainy are woven through both of Canyon Crest Academy’s spring shows: Much Ado About Nothing and Oklahoma!

Canyon Crest Academy (CCA) Envision Theatre Arts will present Much Ado About Nothing in the intimate 100-seat Black Box Theatre March 14 – 29 and Oklahoma! in the 430-seat Proscenium Theatre March 15 – 30.

In Much Ado About Nothing, directed by CCA Guest Artist Steve Lipinsky, young lovers Hero and Claudio pass the time leading up to their wedding by conspiring with Don Pedro to set a lovers trap for Benedick, an arrogant confirmed bachelor, and Beatrice, his favorite sparing partner. Meanwhile, the evil Don Jon conspires to break up their engagement by accusing Hero of infidelity. Will deception and betrayal result in two romances on the rocks, or is much ado being made out of nothing? Come see for yourself!

In Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Oklahoma! - directed by CCA Envision Theatre Arts Coordinator Jeannine Marquie – two young cowboys, Curly and Will, vie with a violent ranch hand, Jud, and a travelling peddler, Ali, for the hearts of the women they love: Laurey and Ado Annie. A high-spirited rivalry between farmers and cowboys in early 1900s,Oklahoma territory provides a colorful background against which romance, competition, stubbornness, and riding in a “Surrey with the Fringe on Top” play out. CCA’s production of this classic musical features set pieces and props from the 1993 London tour, including the surrey Hugh Jackman (Curly) used; special thanks to local San Diego company The Music and Theatre Company for making CCA’s use of these pieces possible. With Musical Direction by CCA Guest Artist Leigh Scarritt and Choreography by CCA Guest Artist Shirley Johnston, you can expect to leave this show singing, dancing, and smiling!

Both shows are produced with support from the CCA Foundation and Envision along with parent volunteers and show sponsors.

For tickets, show dates and times:

Much Ado About Nothing: bit.ly/2SIQEwP

Oklahoma: bit.ly/2T1QkIR

General: ww.cca-envision.org/events/

Location: Canyon Crest Academy Black Box Theater, 5951 Village Center Loop Rd., Carmel Valley, 92130. Phone: (858) 350-0253.