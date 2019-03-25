Canyon Crest Academy students help prepare for CCA’s MixTape Gala April 27

Anna Couvrette interviewing comedian London Brown. Courtesy

Canyon Crest Academy, #1 Best Public High School in California (Niche.com), is holding its most important fundraising event of the year on April 27 – the MixTape Gala.

Canyon Crest Academy is located in the the San Dieguito Union High School District, the lowest funded high school district in California, and it depends on events like these to raise money for the school.

To help market the event, CCA Foundation Executive Director Joanne Couvrette and Director of Events Nancy Coker headed up to Los Angeles to film a promotion with celebrity comedian London Brown, who is scheduled to appear at the gala. Born and raised in Los Angeles, Brown is one of L.A.’s hottest up-and-coming comedians. He was the winner of the first Robin Harris Rising Star award and Best International Comedian for 2013 Black Comedy awards in the UK. He has opened on tour for Chris Tucker and shared stages with Katt Williams, Tony Rock and Kevin Hart. He is currently starring opposite Dwayne Johnson on HBO’s hit series Ballers.

The real work of the day was done by CCA Cinema Conservatory students Riley Scott and Gabe Yung, who did the shooting and editing on location at the Natural History Museum in L.A. CCA alum and current USC Theatre student Anna Couvrette asked all of the right questions of Brown in the interview. The Cinema Conservatory program at Canyon Crest Academy operates much like an independent production company and offers an active approach to video and filmmaking techniques and theory. With the help of staff, students and alumni (and, of course, London Brown), a professional promo piece was delivered and can be seen at www.facebook.com/CCAFoundationSD/videos/2108352442587828/

After the shoot, Riley and Gabe were treated to a tour of USC’s School of Cinematic Arts. CCA Envision Cinema Conservatory Alum Gabe Gaurano, who is now attending USC, showed off some of the campus facilities available to filmmaking students.

The theme for the Canyon Crest Academy fundraiser is MixTape and will feature ’80s music, a delicious catered dinner, a live auction, an online auction, and signature ’80s cocktails. With Brown’s fresh and hilarious performance, it’s sure to be a night to remember! The event will be held at a beautiful private home in Rancho Santa Fe. Sponsors for the gala include The Village at Pacific Highlands Ranch, Ranch Events, High Bluff Academy, Ameriprise Financial and InGenius.

Sponsorships and tickets for the CCA MixTape Gala are still available, but going fast. Contact ccagala.com or email Nancy Coker at nancy.coker@canyoncrestfoundation.org with any questions.