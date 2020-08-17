Copyright © 2020, Rancho Santa Fe Review | CA Notice of Collection
Education

Seven candidates fill ballot for three Rancho Santa Fe School board seats

Multiple local school board seats are up for grabs this November.
(Courtesy)
By Karen BillingStaff Writer 
Aug. 17, 2020
10:37 AM
A seventh candidate has been added to this November’s election for the three Rancho Santa Fe School board seats. Ballots were finalized last week with the addition of Rosemarie Rohatgi, a businesswoman/health care provider. RSF School board candidates include Christopher Blatt, Jason Karches (business owner), Annette Ross (author) , Paul Seitz (local business owner), John Tree (brigadier general/CEO) and Ellen Williams (preschool teacher/businesswoman).

A virtual candidate forum is being planned by current school board members Jee Manghani and Kali Kim. The Review will run candidate profiles in September.

EducationLocal News
Karen Billing

