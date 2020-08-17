Seven candidates fill ballot for three Rancho Santa Fe School board seats

A seventh candidate has been added to this November’s election for the three Rancho Santa Fe School board seats. Ballots were finalized last week with the addition of Rosemarie Rohatgi, a businesswoman/health care provider. RSF School board candidates include Christopher Blatt, Jason Karches (business owner), Annette Ross (author) , Paul Seitz (local business owner), John Tree (brigadier general/CEO) and Ellen Williams (preschool teacher/businesswoman).

A virtual candidate forum is being planned by current school board members Jee Manghani and Kali Kim. The Review will run candidate profiles in September.

