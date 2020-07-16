RSF School District picks new principal, extends superintendent contract

Megan Loh has been selected as the new K-8 principal at R. Roger Rowe School.

Loh, a former fifth grade teacher, has been at R. Roger Rowe for nine years and had previously served as the K-8 interim principal from August 2018 to April 2019. When the district decided to have two assistant principals for this school year, she was picked to focus on the elementary school.

Megan Loh

(Courtesy)

At the board’s July 9 meeting, Superintendent Donna Tripi said Loh did an “exemplary” job as assistant principal this year, working on the implementation of a new math curriculum, student progress monitoring, protocols for student discipline and was an integral part of the social and emotional learning committee as a new curriculum was developed for the school that includes the hiring of a guidance counselor.

Tripi said as the district moved into distance learning with the pandemic, Loh helped develop the distance learning plan, trained teachers on digital tools, built schedules and supported teachers and parents with their concerns throughout school closure.

Loh began as principal effective July 1 at step one of the certificated administrator’s salary schedule, earning $126,693 a year.

John Galipault, who served as the assistant principal focused on the middle school this year, will continue on as the K-8 assistant principal.

With effusive praise for her performance and professionalism, the board also voted to extend Superintendent Tripi’s contract through June 2023, increasing her annual salary by 7.8% to $205,000 a year.

“After conducting the annual review of our superintendent in which she exceeded expectations, the board unanimously voted to amend Mrs. Tripi’s contract for three years with a salary competitive with the market,” stated Scott Kahn, school board president. “I am excited to provide the district with stable and high-quality leadership as we prepare for new board membership in November’s general election.”

Board member Tyler Seltzer said that he remained confident in their selection of Tripi, noting she arrived in January 2019 to the challenge of a budget deficit and has proved effective during the unprecedented challenge of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I look forward to continuing to work with our wonderful school community,” Tripi said.

Chris Hargrave, the retired middle school principal who served as the interim principal this past school year, will continue to work as a consultant for the district.

On July 9, the board approved an agreement for a reduced number of hours for Hargrave, not to exceed $25,000. She will continue to be a resource for the administrative team and will help support the implementation of the new history and social science curriculum, the new social and emotional learning curriculum, and the new middle school advisory meetings.

