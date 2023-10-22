Outstanding local high school students honored at Encinitas Chamber of Commerce’s October Rising Star of the Month program

The Encinitas Chamber of Commerce hosted its second Rising Star of the Month event for the 2023-24 school year on Oct. 4. The chamber has partnered with MiraCosta College’s San Elijo campus this school year which will host and sponsor the monthly breakfasts honoring exceptional seniors from the local high schools in the San Dieguito Union High School District.

The honorary program recognizes high school students who have demonstrated character, integrity, love of learning and involvement in school and community, and/or have overcome challenging life circumstances without compromising their education. Each month during the school year, additional San Dieguito Union High School students will be celebrated at a recognition breakfast. All Rising Star students will have the opportunity to apply for a scholarship which will be awarded in May 2024 at the Encinitas Chamber’s annual Salute to Education event, according to an Encinitas Chamber of Commerce news release..

The Encinitas Chamber’s Rising Stars honored were Edric Saphire from Canyon Crest Academy, Maiya Rosetto-Arvizu from La Costa Canyon High School, John Gruber from San Dieguito High School Academy and Kyra Dominguez from Torrey Pines High School. Their families and local city officials were in attendance, including Shannon Bradley, representing Congressman Mike Levin; Matt Rubel, representing Senator Catherine Blakespear; Robson Winter, representing Assemblymember Tasha Boerner; San Diego County Sherriff Captain Christopher Lawrence and representatives from the City of Encinitas Fire Department. Encinitas Chamber of Commerce CEO Sherry Yardley, Encinitas Chamber of Commerce Board members and San Dieguito Union High School principals and district officials were also in attendance.

Meet the students:

Canyon Crest Academy - Edric Saphire

“Our vision at CCA is for our students to be ‘Creative, Confident, and Accepting’ - Edric is all three,” said Principal Brett Killeen in the news release. “He is an amazing and accomplished musician (he specializes in the trombone and bugle) and his composition of a Bassoon Sextet in B Flat Major will be performed at Mainly Mozart on Nov. 14. Edric is also an intrinsic learner and gifted student who is one of the nicest people you will ever encounter. To round out his interests, he is also a proud Boy Scout and is working toward earning Eagle Scout distinction.”

La Costa Canyon High School - Maiya Rosetto-Arvizu

“Maiya is an incredibly selfless individual who has given more to her school than she can possibly imagine,” said Principal Justin Conn in the news release. “She has been a part of our AVID program for four years, and is an exemplary classmate and student in all of her classes. She has been a part of our Peer-Assisted Listeners program, which recently went through a major structural change. She embraced that change and has become the club president this year - leading to a larger school impact than ever before. Maiya is bilingual and volunteers to lead campus tours for incoming Spanish-speaking students. She represents the Maverick Mindset in all ways!”

San Dieguito Academy - John Gruber

“JT is a dedicated student who has a passion for computer science,” said Principal Cara Dolnik in the news release. “Having already completed all computer CTE courses, he is now a peer tutor in the entry level class helping 9th grade students with no experience of computer science. He builds community as the president of the gaming club which brings together 9th-12th grade students who have a mutual joy of video games. JT is a role model to students both in class and in the club, demonstrating knowledge, patience and kindness-- all traits to which SDA students should aspire.”

Torrey Pines High School - Kyra Dominguez

“Kyra Dominguez is a remarkable student leader who has made a significant impact on the TPHS community by advocating for diversity, equity and inclusion on campus,” said Principal Rob Coppo in the news release. “In her leadership roles in the Black Student Union, the AVID club, Link Crew and the rugby team, Kyra fosters an inclusive environment where students of all backgrounds feel welcomed and valued. Kyra is deeply invested in her education. She not only seeks to get the most out of her own high school experience, she actively takes steps to ensure others have an amazing experience, too--both current and future Falcons alike!”

MiraCosta College is the Rising Star of the Month Event and Breakfast Sponsor for Rising Star. Scholarship donors are California Coast Credit Union, The Cottage Encinitas, Encinitas Historical Society and the Encinitas Rotary Club. Gift donors include Gelato 101 Encinitas, The Baked Bear, Sambazon, Ki’s Restaurant, Broad Street Dough Co., Chick-fil-A, Cox Communications, Raising Cane’s and the Community Resource Center (CRC). Go to encinitaschamber.com/events/rising-star/ for more information on how to donate and be a part of enriching and uplifting the community.