Rising to the occasion: RSF Bat Mitzvah girls’ ‘Challah for Chayalot’ brightens dark days

During a most horrific week, the Rancho Santa Fe Bat Mitzvah Club demonstrated unwavering determination by refusing to postpone their first meeting. Instead, they chose to combat darkness with kindness, rising to the occasion in more ways than one. As Devorah Raskin passionately stated in a news release, “The world needs it more than ever, when two people meet, it should help a third. How can we make an impact?”

(JewishRSF)

In an inspiring display of unity, the girls decided to bake challah and donate all proceeds to support their community. The response was heartwarming, and their “Challahs for Chayalot” project sold out within hours, thanks to the dedication of the club members and the generosity of the community. Special thanks were extended to Invita Cafe for their pivotal support. This heartwarming story serves as a reminder that even in challenging times, individuals can make a significant impact when they come together with a shared goal of bringing light and hope to their community.

The success of “Challahs for Chayalot” is only the beginning. It illustrates the power of communities working together to create positive change and, undoubtedly, more uplifting initiatives will follow this inspiring example, like dough rising in the warmth of an oven, bringing light to even the darkest days.

To make an order for “ for Chayalot,” contact Devorah@JewishRSF.com