Future Legends welcomes esteemed mentors Dr. Randa H. Dandan and Dr. Imad S. Dandan

Future Legends, a leading mentorship organization committed to nurturing future leaders, recently announced the addition of two distinguished mentors, Dr. Randa H. Dandan, Ph.D., and Dr. Imad S. Dandan, MD, FACS, to its growing network of accomplished professionals, according to a news release.

Dr. Randa H. Dandan, a retired professor of pharmacology renowned for her expertise in cardiovascular physiology, brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the mentorship program. Her extensive background includes authoring multiple scientific papers and book chapters in her field and serving as an editor for Goodman and Gilman’s Pharmacological Basis of Therapeutics. Randa’s journey began with a Ph.D. from Cleveland State University, following her studies at the American University of Beirut. She is eager to pass on her wisdom to the next generation of aspiring leaders.

Joining her is Dr. Imad S. Dandan, MD, FACS, a highly trained general surgeon holding dual board certifications in general surgery and surgical critical care. Currently serving as a professor of surgery at Scripps Clinic, Imad’s expertise lies in trauma and acute care surgery, where he actively practices at Scripps Memorial Hospital in La Jolla. His commitment extends to mentoring future surgeons, engaging in clinical research, and sharing his wealth of knowledge and experience. Imad initiated his medical journey at the American University of Beirut in 1983.

Elsa Steer, one of Future Legends’ mentees, has the privilege of being guided by these exceptional mentors. Their dedication to fostering the next generation of leaders aligns perfectly with Future Legends’ mission to empower youth with the skills, knowledge, and mentorship needed to become future legends in their respective fields.

Future Legends invites you to learn more about their mentorship program and the incredible mentors and mentees they bring together by visiting futurelegends.org. Join Future Legends in celebrating the addition of Dr. Randa H. Dandan and Dr. Imad S. Dandan, whose mentorship will undoubtedly inspire future legends like Elsa Steer to reach new heights.

Future Legends is a Rancho Santa Fe -based 501 (c) (3) non-profit organization dedicated to providing mentors and financial support to deserving high school seniors embarking on college education. In addition to academic support, Future Legends also provides life skills training, empowering scholars through its emphasis on both education and values. Visit www.futurelegends.org for more information.