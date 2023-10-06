Designer fashion finds at D&K Boutique’s pop-ups in Rancho Santa Fe village

D&K Boutique continues to bring “tasteful and elevated fashion” to the Rancho Santa Fe village with new designer pop-ups in the coming months. Now through Oct. 13 the boutique tucked into the El Portillo courtyard in the heart of the village is featuring designer Cynthia Rowley.

The space is stocked with Cynthia Rowley-label dresses in luxe fabrics, chunky knit sweaters, wetsuits, oversized puffer jackets and accessories like jewelry, organza flower ties and studded heels. A showstopper is a red embroidered tulle dress with a fishtail silhouette.

Luxury real estate agents Delorine Jackson and Khaki Wenstrom opened up the D&K Boutique last December with the hope to bring a lifestyle to Rancho Santa Fe and help revitalize village retail. The concept for the store involves pop-ups with curated designer brands—the limited time of the pop-ups aims to create a sense of urgency, to get shoppers into the boutique to see what’s next in fashion.

As Cynthia Rowley takes up one space in the cozy boutique, the other side is devoted to local Rancho Santa Fe designer Luciana Emilia—her pieces include “effortlessly elegant” gowns.

Don’t miss out on what’s next at D&K:



Oct. 16 through Oct. 27: CAALO, functional luxury outerwear, inspired by nature

Oct. 30 through Nov. 10: Fanm Mon, “a potpourri of delightful colors, unique motifs, fairytale silhouettes” with international influences

Nov. 13 through Jan. 5, 2024: Tuckernuck, classic style rooted in sport, travel, family and friends with a nod to Nantucket.

D&K is open Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and by appointment on Saturday. The boutique is located at 6012 Paseo Delicias, Rancho Santa Fe.