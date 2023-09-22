Foster students receive ‘Back-to-School’ welcome from Friends of San Pasqual Academy

Volunteers of Friends of San Pasqual Academy display some of the items that were purchased, collected and donated to the foster teens of San Pasqual Academy for a back-to-school event that included skateboard helmets, luggage, school supplies, clothing, shoes, water bottles, socks and hygiene items. The foster students were very appreciative of this event, which was hosted by Friends of San Pasqual Academy supporters.

For most teenagers, the beginning of another school year marks the end of summer and is not a day many look forward to with eagerness. For foster teens, many have never been able to shop for back-to-school items, school supplies or clothing. Many have attended numerous schools and their education has been interrupted. Members of Friends of San Pasqual Academy created a special day for back-to-school shopping to occur for the foster students of San Pasqual Academy. The foster students affectionately call this event “Shop’Til You Drop Day”.

Upon entering the auditorium, each student was greeted by many Friends of Pasqual Academy volunteers and given a shopping bag. The students began their “Shopping Spree”with excitement and appreciation. Road Runner Sports, for many years, donated, once again, numerous pairs of new athletic shoes. The students enjoyed picking out their quality shoes that had been selected by Michael and Fiona Gotfredson, owners of Road Runner Sports. The students loved selecting many of these products to take back to

Rancho Santa Fe Rotarians helped collect school supplies and other items for the foster teens of San Pasqual Academy.

(Courtesy of Friends of San Pasqual Academy)

their dorm room.

Hundreds of school supply items, through the efforts of Rancho Santa Fe Rotary, Escondido Rotary, National Charity League members and many other generous individuals were collected for the deserving foster students. Brand new notebooks, pencils, pens, paper, folders, markers, rulers, protractors, calculators and other supplies were distributed to the delighted students. The Rotary Club of Escondido and National Charity League members also collected backpacks for the foster teens. Friends of San Pasqual Academy members purchased school sweatshirts, sweatpants, and a water bottle that had the school logo on them for each student. Hygiene products, such as shampoo, conditioner, body wash, face wash, deodorant and more were also purchased by Friends of San Pasqual Academy. Luggage was provided for every student by the Forever Kids organization. It was amazing to witness the enthusiasm of each foster student that selected items necessary for the school year. They certainly will be well-prepared, due to the efforts of many donors.

According to Kathy Lathrum, board member of Friends of San Pasqual Academy, “We want to thank the many wonderful individuals, Road Runner Sports, National Charity League members, Rancho Santa Fe and Escondido Rotarians and others for making this event so successful and memorable for all our foster teens. These kids, for the most part, do not have anyone purchasing school supplies or clothing items for them to begin the school year. We do this for our own children and it is great to see so many caring people do this same thing for these wonderful foster teens.” According to Teri Summerhays, “It was overwhelming to see the quantity of items donated out of kindness and generosity to the foster students of San Pasqual Academy. These foster teens are always so amazed of the caring and support they receive from this community and want to convey their sincere feeling of gratitude and say ‘thank you’ for caring so much about them. They really do feel our support and appreciate the time and effort of all our volunteers. We certainly made this 2023 school year begin with an event they will remember. Thank you for making this such a success”!

Friends of San Pasqual Academy is a nonprofit 501 (c) (3) organization that has been supporting the foster teens and alumni of San Pasqual Academy for over 22 years. Board members of Friends of San Pasqual Academy are Dagmar Helgager, Lois Jones, Andrea Reynolds, Teri Summerhays, Kathy Lathrum, Karen Ventura, Debby Syverson and Joan Scott. Friends of San Pasqual Academy also provides college or trade-school scholarships to all graduates. Some of the schools that the foster graduates have attended include UCLA, San Diego State, Calif State San Marcos University, San Francisco State, Cal State Fullerton, San Jose State, Humbolt State, Palomar College and other community colleges. Any questions, contact (858) 759-3298 for more information, and visit www.friendsofsanpasqualacademy.org. Donations can be sent to Friends of San Pasqual Academy, P.O. Box 8202, Rancho Santa Fe, CA 92067. —Friends of San Pasqual Aacdemy news release