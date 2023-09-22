Dynamic duo of mentorship joins Future Legends

Future Legends, the renowned mentorship program dedicated to nurturing and empowering future leaders, recently welcomed mentors Carl A. Larson and Paloma Larson, Esq., to its team. These accomplished legal professionals will embark on a transformative journey with their talented scholar, Clara Steer, as she prepares to attend Vanderbilt University, according to a news release.

Carl, a seasoned attorney and partner at Burkhardt & Larson in Rancho Santa Fe, brings a wealth of legal expertise to the program. He specializes in business law, estate planning, and trust administration, with an AV Preeminent Rating by Martindale-Hubbell. He holds a Juris Doctor degree from the University of California, Davis, and an LL.M. Taxation degree from the University of San Diego. Beyond his legal accomplishments, Carl actively engages with the community, serving as president of the Rancho Santa Fe Rotary Club and supporting various philanthropic endeavors, including the Library Guild of Rancho Santa Fe.

“I am excited to join Future Legends as a mentor and guide Clara Steer on her academic journey. My goal is to empower her with a strong foundation in legal knowledge and instill in her the importance of ethics, integrity, and community engagement,” said Carl in the news release.

Paloma Larson, Esq., a rising star in the legal field, brings a fresh perspective to the mentorship program. Admitted to the State Bar of California in January 2021, Paloma holds a degree in Media Studies from UC Berkeley and a J.D. from UCLA School of Law. She has a passion for real estate law and specializes in assisting clients with land sale deals, loan agreement modifications, and legal analyses. Beyond her legal pursuits, Paloma enjoys hiking, exploring mixed media art, and indulging in her passion for hip hop dance.

“I am honored to be part of Future Legends and to guide Clara Steer on her path to success. I believe in fostering creativity, critical thinking, and adaptability in the legal profession, and I look forward to sharing these values with Clara,” said Paloma in the news release.

Steer, the bright and ambitious scholar, has been selected as the latest recipient of the Future Legends scholarship. Hailing from Carlsbad, Steer has exhibited exceptional academic prowess, leadership skills, and a dedication to community service. Her acceptance into Vanderbilt University is a testament to her hard work and potential for greatness.

The introduction of Steer to her mentors, Carl and Paloma, marks the beginning of a promising journey filled with growth and accomplishment. Future Legends’ mentorship program aims to provide Steer with invaluable support, guidance, and opportunities to flourish throughout her academic journey and beyond.

“We are delighted to welcome Carl A. Larson and Paloma Larson, Esq. to the Future Legends mentorship program. Their impressive achievements, dedication to community, and passion for mentoring make them the perfect mentors for Clara Steer as she prepares for her academic journey at Vanderbilt,” said Vearl Smith, founding Chairman for Future Legends, in the news release.“With such exceptional mentors by her side, we are confident that Clara will reach new heights and become an inspiration to others.”

Future Legends’ mentorship program has garnered acclaim for nurturing the potential of young scholars by pairing them with accomplished mentors who have excelled in their respective fields. By providing personalized guidance and support, the program aims to equip scholars like Steer with the tools they need to shape a brighter future for themselves and society. Visit www.futurelegends.org for more information.

—Future Legends news release