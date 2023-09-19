Del Mar Plaza to add Cottage brunch spot, specialty gourmet market next year

Two new tenants will arrive at Del Mar Plaza next year with the additions of the Valley Farm Market and The Cottage, a breakfast and brunch specialist out of La Jolla.

The eatery and Valley Farm Market, a specialty gourmet market and butcher shop, will take over the plaza’s streetfront spaces on Camino Del Mar that used to house retail such as Banana Republic, Folio and Made in Earth. Both are aiming for openings in spring/summer of 2024.

Plans for the new market include a deli-style eatery concept that will serve daily prepared dishes and freshly caught seafood.

“Valley Farm Market and The Cottage embody the future of Del Mar Plaza and represent the caliber of tenants we are handpicking to elevate the overall experience,” said owner Patricia Brutten of Brixton Capital in a news release. “We are aligned with the needs and interests of the community and focused on offering neighborhood-serving goods and services, world-class dining, public art, and events.

“Our vision encompasses a captivating mix of local retail and restaurants as well as fitness and beauty tenants we are also looking to bring into the fold in the spring/summer of 2024.”

The Cottage has been a La Jolla breakfast destination since 1992, serving up favorites like stuffed French toast and Capellini crab cakes. Now co-owned by founder Jason Peaslee and Bernardo Kanarek, this will be the third Cottage location after opening an Encinitas outpost last year.

Ikedo Design, which also designed the Encinitas restaurant, will help transform the Del Mar space.

Valley Farm Market’s origins date back to 1956 in Spring Valley, founded by Felix “Curly” and Eleanor Marso. For years the market gained a loyal following for its offerings of local foods, fresh produce, premium pantry staples and award-winning meats and marinades. The market is now operated by their grandson Derek Marso and the family opened its second market location in La Jolla in 2019.

“We look forward to opening at Del Mar Plaza and ingraining ourselves in the community,” said Marso in the news release. “We want to not only thrive as the neighborhood market, but also engage with our customers by hosting a variety of events including cooking classes, wine and food pairings, and more.”

Since purchasing the plaza, Brixton Capital has worked to revitalize the center, adding new tenants such as Kini Coffee, Paris en Rose Cafe and the gelateria An’s Hatmakers, as well as expanding the upper patio into the Ocean View Deck.

