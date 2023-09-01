Village Church accepting donations to help homeless veterans

For the past several years, the Village Church in Rancho Santa Fe and Interfaith Community Services have helped hundreds of veterans find permanent housing in North County complete with all the furniture, appliances and household goods they need. In September, the church is once again collecting donations to purchase bedding, appliances, bathroom items or kitchen goods.

From a “cleaning items package” for $50 to a “complete move-in package” with a bed for $815, donors can view a number of purchase options on the church website at: www.villagechurch.org/homeless-veterans-initiative

You can find out more about this wonderful opportunity to be a blessing to those who served this country by visiting the church patio on Sept. 10, 17 or 24 at 6225 Paseo Delicias in Rancho Santa Fe.

Checks in any amount can also be sent to the Village Church, PO Box 704, Rancho Santa Fe, Calif., 92067 (please add HVI on the memo).

For more information, email gretchens@villagechurch.org