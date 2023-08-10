Torrey Pines High School announces launch of Pilot Concussion Treatment Program

In a groundbreaking effort to prioritize the health and well-being of its student-athletes, Torrey Pines High School recently announced the launch of a state-of-the-art Pilot Concussion Treatment Program, according to a news release. Developed and funded by the Torrey Pines High School Foundation, this innovative initiative aims to provide student-athletes free baseline assessments of cognitive, balance, and function capabilities, enabling accurate post-injury comparisons for better concussion management and treatment.

Concussions remain a prevalent concern in high school sports, often leading to prolonged recoveries and potential long-term consequences. As part of its ongoing commitment to enhancing the overall safety and support for its student-athletes, Torrey Pines High School has taken a proactive approach to address this issue.

The pilot program, overseen by a team of experienced medical professionals, will offer comprehensive baseline assessments for all student-athletes participating in various sports. These assessments will be conducted using cutting-edge technology, ensuring accuracy and consistency in measuring cognitive functions, balance, and other vital capabilities.

“We are thrilled to launch this crucial Pilot Concussion Treatment Program in collaboration with the TPHS Foundation,” said Rob Coppo, principal of Torrey Pines High School, in the news release. “The safety and well-being of our students are paramount, and this initiative reflects our unwavering dedication to protecting them from potential sports-related injuries.”

Under the program’s guidance, each participating student-athlete will receive a thorough assessment of their cognitive abilities, balance, and functional capacity at the beginning of the season. This valuable baseline data will serve as a reference point for healthcare professionals in the event of a concussion or head injury during the course of sports activities.

In the unfortunate instance of a suspected concussion, students will be reassessed to accurately determine the extent of the injury and tailor an individualized treatment plan. The availability of baseline data will facilitate a more precise diagnosis and streamline the rehabilitation process, potentially reducing recovery time and promoting a safer return to sports activities.

The TPHS Foundation’s generous support has made this program a reality.

“We are proud to partner with Torrey Pines High School in this groundbreaking Pilot Concussion Treatment Program,” said Traci Acers, president of the TPHS Foundation, in the news release. “Our mission has always been to enrich the educational experience of our students, and by supporting this program, we aim to ensure a safer environment for our student-athletes to pursue their passion for sports.”

Torrey Pines High School encourages students, parents, coaches, and community members to actively participate in this program and promote concussion awareness and safety throughout the athletic community. By taking a proactive stance on head injury management, the school endeavors to create a culture of safety, care, and resilience among its student-athletes.

For more information about the Pilot Concussion Treatment Program, contact Joe Austin at director@tphsfoundation.org or by phone at 619-581-9644.

For more information on the TPHS Foundation, visit www.torreypinesfoundation.org. —TPHS Foundation news release