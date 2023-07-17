Future Legends celebrates 4th of July

The annual 4th of July Parade is one of Rancho Santa Fe’s most beloved events and this year was another great turnout of the community. Future Legends representatives were out in full force as well and in addition to the faithful board members and mentors, it was a wonderful opportunity for scholars’ home for the summer to spend some time getting to know one another. They loved the experience of walking in the parade. As they have been doing for the past several years, Future Legends had a tent set up for “Music in the Park” with volunteers ready to share about this amazing scholarship and mentorship program. This organization has strong ties to the community and the Rancho Santa Fe Golf Club, and they were grateful to be able to show their support.

If you are interested in learning more about Future Legends and creating your own legacy, visit www.futurelegends.org.

Future Legends is a Rancho Santa Fe -based 501 (c) (3) non-profit organization dedicated to providing mentors and financial support to deserving high school seniors embarking on college education. In addition to academic support, Future Legends also provides life skills training, empowering scholars through its emphasis on both education and values. Founded by Rancho Santa Fe Golf Club in 2012 honoring retired Head Professional Chuck Courtney, the program sponsors scholars studying a wide range of majors, including the arts, biochemistry, computer sciences, medial, law, business and environmental sciences at colleges and universities throughout the country.

Now in its 13th year, the Future Legends Scholarship and Mentorship program has enabled 31 young men and women to actively pursue four-year degrees. In addition, seven scholars are currently working toward their postgraduate degrees.

With a 100% graduation rate to date, Future Legends attributes its success to the mentorship program which pairs scholars with qualified mentors within their field of interest and study. The result is a deep connection that provides personal and professional support to its scholars.