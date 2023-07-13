Senator Blakespear harvests for the hungry
Senator Catherine Blakespear led a group of 40 volunteers on July 8 at a private home in Rancho Santa Fe. They gleaned 1,600 pounds of Valencia oranges for Feeding San Diego. This harvest provides more than 4,800 servings for the food insecure of San Diego, and diverts a ton of edible fruit from the landfill. For more information or to volunteer, visit www.producegood.org.
