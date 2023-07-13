RSF_WHITE_GREY.svg
Advertisement
Lifestyle

Senator Blakespear harvests for the hungry

Volunteers at the July 8 event in RSF held to provide food for Feeding San Diego.
Volunteers at the July 8 event in RSF held to provide food for Feeding San Diego.
(Fernando Hernandez)
Share

Senator Catherine Blakespear led a group of 40 volunteers on July 8 at a private home in Rancho Santa Fe. They gleaned 1,600 pounds of Valencia oranges for Feeding San Diego. This harvest provides more than 4,800 servings for the food insecure of San Diego, and diverts a ton of edible fruit from the landfill. For more information or to volunteer, visit www.producegood.org.

ProduceGood Co-Executive Director
ProduceGood Co-Executive Director Alexanda White, Senator Catherine Blakespear, ProduceGood Co-Executive Director Nita Kurmins Gilson, Patty O’Connor from Feeding San Diego
(Fernando Hernandez)

LifestylePhilanthropy

Become a press patron

Support local journalism

At a time when local news is more important than ever, support from our readers is essential. If you are able to, please support the Rancho Santa Fe Review today.

More on the Subject

Advertisement