A novel idea: Rancho Santa Fe’s seed library

Did you know that you can get summer squash seeds along with your latest beach read at the Rancho Santa Fe Library?

The local library is one of 11 seed library locations in San Diego County, provided by the Seeds & Sustainability Project. The project is an effort to encourage gardening, composting and a greater knowledge of the environment.

The high-quality, organic seeds have been adapted specifically for the San Diego region—available seeds include lettuce greens, carrots, beets and a variety of flowers to attract pollinators.

At the library, the seed packets are stored in card catalogs. Each household may receive up to two free packets.

The seeds are paired with related books for all ages as well as library events. Rancho Santa Fe Library will host a succulent arrangement class on Saturday, July 29 at 11 a.m. The RSF Library is located at 17040 Avenida de Acacias, Rancho Santa Fe.

