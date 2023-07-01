Rancho Valencia Resort upgrades its poolside experience

Just in time for the return of the San Diego sun, Rancho Valencia Resort and Spa has unveiled The Paddock, a new pool at the resort with “elevated family fun in mind”.

The Paddock at the Rancho Santa Fe resort gives guests a place to relax poolside with custom cabanas, retro arcade-style games, and a full food and beverage menu.

“Rancho Valencia has always been a place that inspires the most memorable experiences,” said General Manager Laura McIver in a new release. “Whether diving deeper into wellbeing practices, finding reasons to celebrate, indulging in culinary excellence or connecting with loved ones, we’re proud to continue to elevate the family journey on property with the addition of our new resort pool, and excited for it to serve as the backdrop for countless cherished vacation memories to come.”

The Paddock pool area at Rancho Valencia. (Rancho Valencia Resort & Spa)

Designed by longtime resort architect Doug Mansfield with Megan Hersch of Studio MG Interior, the Paddock includes two four-person cabanas and two deluxe cabanas with room for six to eight people. A fully outfitted “Game Cabana” comes stocked with a classic arcade game console, foosball, a craft table and an Xbox.

The pool has fun, floating pool toys and will have a schedule of hourly activities—plus complimentary popcorn and ice cream.

Last year, Rancho Valencia was named the No. 1 resort in California and one of the top three in the nation in the latest rankings by U.S. News & World Report.

For more information on Rancho Valencia Resort & Spa, visit ranchovalencia.com

