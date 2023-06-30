San Pasqual graduation very meaningful for foster graduates

At the Graduation Ceremony of San Pasqual Academy, former foster alumni are recognized and celebrated by Friends of San Pasqual Academy for attaining their college degrees. Pictured are Joan Scott, graduate Jennifer, who received her degree from Grossmont College, Kathy, who received her degree from San Francisco State, Lois Jones and Teri Summerhays, who are board members of Friends of San Pasqual Academy.

The Graduation Ceremony of San Pasqual Academy was very special and emotional. All the graduates of the Class of 2023 at San Pasqual Academy received numerous scholarships that will assist them to further their education, whether it be a college or trade school. Since all the graduates are foster students, this was very meaningful to them and they now feel reassured that they will continue to be supported by many caring individuals. Many have attended numerous schools, before arriving at San Pasqual Academy. Their education has been repeatedly interrupted. They were not able to participate in school events or join athletic teams due to this instability. San Pasqual Academy provided a safe, stable, nurturing environment for these foster teens, who could heal from traumatic and abusive situations and thrive.

Friends of San Pasqual Academy has been supporting these foster students and graduates for over 22 years. They made graduation very special for them, since it has been very difficult for these particular foster students. In 2021, the foster teens, who live and attend school at San Pasqual Academy were told that their school was closing. Due to the efforts of attorneys Charles Limandri, Paul Jonna and others, a judge ruled that San Pasqual Academy is to remain open to continue to care for foster teens. This was a huge relief for all. These graduates also had their education interrupted by Covid protocols. Through it all, the foster graduates are very grateful that they were able to receive their high school diploma and continue to be supported and cared for by many dedicated individuals. They are true champions of perseverance and overcoming difficult situations.

The Graduation Ceremony included heartfelt speeches that spoke of appreciation and gratefulness for all the support they received from this community. Their future has been made brighter and they are more prepared to begin this next step of their journey. Friends of San Pasqual Academy is a nonprofit, 501 c 3 organization. For more information, visit friendsofsanpasqualacademy.org. Donations can be sent to Friends of San Pasqual Academy, PO Box 8202, Rancho Santa Fe, CA 92067. —Friends of San Pasqual Academy news release