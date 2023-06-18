Harvesting for San Diego’s Hungry

Students and Professor Amy Lerner, PhD, from UCSD’s “Food Systems” class volunteered for the pick. In the orange shirt is Alexandra White, ProduceGood co-executive director and co-founder.

Volunteers from UCSD’s “Food Systems” class came to Rancho Santa Fe on Friday, June 2, to glean 1,000 pounds of Valencia oranges for Feeding San Diego. The harvest was organized by local nonprofit, ProduceGood, which strives to end food waste and feed the hungry. ProduceGood has diverted more than 700 tons of edible food from landfills and it helps feed the 25% of San Diegans who are food insecure. Learn more, volunteer or donate at producegood.org. —Sarah Sleeper

Nita Kurmins Gilson, ProduceGood co-executive director and co-founder (left), picked oranges along with the volunteers.

