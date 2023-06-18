Harvesting for San Diego’s Hungry
Volunteers from UCSD’s “Food Systems” class came to Rancho Santa Fe on Friday, June 2, to glean 1,000 pounds of Valencia oranges for Feeding San Diego. The harvest was organized by local nonprofit, ProduceGood, which strives to end food waste and feed the hungry. ProduceGood has diverted more than 700 tons of edible food from landfills and it helps feed the 25% of San Diegans who are food insecure. Learn more, volunteer or donate at producegood.org. —Sarah Sleeper
