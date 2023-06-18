Advertisement
Lifestyle

Harvesting for San Diego’s Hungry

Students and Professor Amy Lerner
Students and Professor Amy Lerner, PhD, from UCSD’s “Food Systems” class volunteered for the pick. In the orange shirt is Alexandra White, ProduceGood co-executive director and co-founder.
(Sarah Sleeper)
Share

Volunteers from UCSD’s “Food Systems” class came to Rancho Santa Fe on Friday, June 2, to glean 1,000 pounds of Valencia oranges for Feeding San Diego. The harvest was organized by local nonprofit, ProduceGood, which strives to end food waste and feed the hungry. ProduceGood has diverted more than 700 tons of edible food from landfills and it helps feed the 25% of San Diegans who are food insecure. Learn more, volunteer or donate at producegood.org. —Sarah Sleeper

Nita Kurmins Gilson, ProduceGood co-executive director and co-founder (left), picked oranges along with the volunteers.
Nita Kurmins Gilson, ProduceGood co-executive director and co-founder (left), picked oranges along with the volunteers.
(Sarah Sleeper)
Homeowner Jim Sleeper and his pups Max and Mini were proud to be on the scene for the orange picking event.
Homeowner Jim Sleeper and his pups Max and Mini were proud to be on the scene for the orange picking event.
(Sarah Sleeper)

LifestylePhilanthropy

Become a press patron

Support local journalism

At a time when local news is more important than ever, support from our readers is essential. If you are able to, please support the Rancho Santa Fe Review today.

More on the Subject

Advertisement