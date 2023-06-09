Longtime RSF Golf Club professional retires

A large crowd turned out May 31 at the Rancho Santa Fe Golf Club to honor Director of Instruction Scott Johnson, who retired June 3 after working at the club for 39 years. Director of Golf Michael Jack wrote the following in the club’s monthly newsletter:

“Our current Professional Emeritus Chuck Courtney hired Scott in June of 1984 and in short time Scott became Chuck’s First Assistant Professional. In 2007, Scott was promoted to Head Golf Professional where he ran the Golf Operations until 2012. Scott then assumed his current role as Director of Instruction and has remained in this role ever since. Scott and his wife Carla will be packing up and moving full time to the north side of Kauai. Scott has impacted so many of us here at Rancho Santa Fe over nearly 4 decades of unwavering commitment. His management of our Junior Golf programming has grown steadily with amazing results. We will dearly miss his dry sense of humor, humble demeanor and, of course, his welcoming smile. We wish him all the best and hope he will visit soon.”