Adopt a Family spring boutique supports victims of terror

Carine Chitayat, CEO and co-founder of Adopt a Family Foundation, with committee member Shira Schaffer and Shanee Zamir.

The Adopt a Family Foundation held its Spring Boutique on April 30 outdoors at the Chabad Jewish Center of Rancho Santa Fe. Founded in North County San Diego, Adopt a Family provides emotional and financial support to victims of terror in Israel.

Jill Lenain and Jen Davis enjoying the shopping. (Adopt a Family)

At the event, guests enjoyed a day of shopping from a variety of local vendors and purchased personally-signed children’s books from local authors Noa Nimrodi and Carine Chitayat, the Rancho Santa Fe resident and co-founder of Adopt a Family Foundation. There were also pony rides for the kids.

Committee member Orly Perez and Sareena Perez. (Adopt a Family)

For more information on Adopt a Family, visit Adoptafamilyfoundation.org

The event included pony rides. (Adopt a Family)

Chaya Raskin at the boutique. (Adopt a Family)