Adopt a Family spring boutique supports victims of terror
The Adopt a Family Foundation held its Spring Boutique on April 30 outdoors at the Chabad Jewish Center of Rancho Santa Fe. Founded in North County San Diego, Adopt a Family provides emotional and financial support to victims of terror in Israel.
At the event, guests enjoyed a day of shopping from a variety of local vendors and purchased personally-signed children’s books from local authors Noa Nimrodi and Carine Chitayat, the Rancho Santa Fe resident and co-founder of Adopt a Family Foundation. There were also pony rides for the kids.
For more information on Adopt a Family, visit Adoptafamilyfoundation.org
