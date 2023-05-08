Advertisement
Adopt a Family spring boutique supports victims of terror

Carine Chitayat, CEO and co-founder of Adopt a Family Foundation, with committee member Shira Schaffer and Shanee Zamir.
(Adopt a Family)
The Adopt a Family Foundation held its Spring Boutique on April 30 outdoors at the Chabad Jewish Center of Rancho Santa Fe. Founded in North County San Diego, Adopt a Family provides emotional and financial support to victims of terror in Israel.

Jill Lenain and Jen Davis enjoying the shopping.
(Adopt a Family)

At the event, guests enjoyed a day of shopping from a variety of local vendors and purchased personally-signed children’s books from local authors Noa Nimrodi and Carine Chitayat, the Rancho Santa Fe resident and co-founder of Adopt a Family Foundation. There were also pony rides for the kids.

Committee member Orly Perez and Sareena Perez.
(Adopt a Family)

For more information on Adopt a Family, visit Adoptafamilyfoundation.org

The event included pony rides.
(Adopt a Family)
Chaya Raskin at the boutique.
(Adopt a Family)
Local author Noa Nimrodi.
(Adopt a Family)

