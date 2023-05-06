‘Curebound Connects: Equities in Cancer Research + Care’ panel event held

Curebound hosted an dynamic panel discussion and talk-back April 18 at the Alexandria Real Estate property Farmer & The Seahorse in La Jolla which explored the disparities within areas of cancer research and care, and how Curebound is building a strategy to drive more equitable outcomes through its collaboration, according to a news release. The event drew a large crowd of community members to listen to the panel of local experts representing many facets of the cancer research continuum, ranging from immunology to population science to biotech commercialization of cancer drugs looking to integrate more diverse patient populations.

Upon launching in 2021, Curebound outlined five cancer research pillars to frame investments in cancer research across six beneficiary institutions, including a commitment to fund research focused on addressing cancer equities in the community. The April 18 event provided an opportunity to learn how the cancer research roadmap is progressing and a strategic discussion on the complexities of cancer disparities and how the community can collaborate to drive equities in cancer care.

Panel members included: Cheryl Anderson PhD, dean of the UC San Diego Herbert Wertheim School of Public Health (moderator); Erica Ollmann Saphire, PhD, president and CEO, La Jolla Institute for Immunology; Ramon Hernandez, DrPH, MPH, associate director for the Division of Child and Community Health UC San Diego, Pediatrics; Christian Dimaano, PhD, MPH, VP, head of Medical Affairs, Kinnate Biopharma; Paula Aristizabal, MD, MAS, pediatric hematologist-oncologist Rady Children’s Hospital.