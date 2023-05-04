Rancho Santa Fe Women’s Fund hosts Grant Presentation event

Members of the Rancho Santa Fe Women’s Fund gathered at the RSF Golf Club April 25 for the organization’s annual Grant Presentation event.

The two grant committees of the Women’s Fund reviewed over 150 grant proposals from San Diego charitable organizations to narrow down the pool to 11 finalists, each of whom presented a brief overview of the project requiring funding. This year, the two areas of focus are women’s services and military services. The maximum grant that can be requested is $75,000.

For the 2022 to 2023 cycle, the RSFWF available grant pool is the highest ever at over $440,000, due in part to a historic number of members joining as well as to the Above and Beyond initiative, created by Advisory Board President Susan Hoehn.

The RSWF membership will vote on the proposals, with those in the top rank receiving their funding at a Grant Awards Luncheon at Fairbanks Country Club on May 17.

The Rancho Santa Fe Women’s Fund seeks to effect positive change in the San Diego community through the power of collective giving. Since its inception in 2004, the RSFWF has donated over $4 million to 100 local nonprofit organizations.

In addition to its philanthropic work, the Women’s Fund also provides opportunities for women to connect and engage. RSFWF members have the chance to attend events, network with other women, and learn about important community issues. For more information, visit www.rsfwomensfund.org.