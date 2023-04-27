Advertisement
Rancho Valencia hosts Mother’s Day brunch

Rancho Valencia's Mother's Day event will include a petting zoo.
(Rancho Valencia )
On Sunday, May 14, the Rancho Valencia Resort will celebrate Mother’s Day with an array of brunch and lunch offerings. From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., guests can enjoy an all-day buffet featuring the resort’s legendary raw bar, spring salads and carving stations, before visiting the dessert bar full of sweet goodies. The resort will also serve up fun for the kids with a petting zoo, pony rides on the lawn, face painting and a special craft- making station to take home a gift for mom.
Reservations can be made at (858) 759-6246. 5921 Valencia Circle, Rancho Santa Fe.

