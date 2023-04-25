D&K Boutique brings fashion-forward events to Rancho Santa Fe village

Local realtors Khaki Wennstrom of Pacific Sotheby’s and Delorine Jackson of Compass partnered together to create D&K, a fashion and lifestyle boutique located in the heart of the Rancho Santa Fe village. The two real estate mavens work for different companies but always respected each other as trusted local agents. Together, they share a passion for timeless style and the importance of community.

The entrepreneurial pair met when Jackson came to visit a beautiful new property Wennstrom had under construction in the Ranch. They realized they both shared the same vision to revitalize the village and when Jackson learned of Wennstrom’s background in fashion, the wheels began turning.

Wennstrom grew up in the Covenant and moved to the east coast after college where she gained experience as the director of sales and weddings at the Ritz Carlton in Boston and running a fashion boutique in Philadelphia.

“It came together very organically,” Wennstrom said. “We both sell real estate in the Ranch and people come from all different areas buying homes. We have to provide them with that town, to give them what they deserve…We’re all about working together and being a community, we’re able to serve our clients better that way.”

The two dreamed up the D&K boutique in November 2022 at a property owned by Jackson and by December it was a reality. “Our whole vision was this lifestyle for Rancho Santa Fe,” Wennstrom said, more than just banks and real estate offices. In the last year, village spaces owned by Delorine and Bob Jackson have become Somich Design, The Household Co., Mitchell’s Floor Covering and Plantology, a shop that offers landscape design and succulents.

The D&K boutique features hand-picked designer clothing, jewelry and handbags. They aim for variety and are constantly evolving—they carry pickleball clothing from Club & Court and children’s clothing from Classic Prep. The goal is to change it up often and keep the inventory fresh, so every time you pop in, something new will catch the eye.

Once a month, the boutique also holds an event with big names in lifestyle and fashion like Jonathan Simkhai, Jane Winchester Paradis of Jane Win Jewelry and Meredith Melling, co-founder of La Ligne. D&K’s events are led by local event planner and private concierge C’est Trop Beau and their courtyard location lends itself beautifully for events— fashion shows and gatherings are lit by string lights and outdoor lanterns.

Coming up on Friday, May 19 from 5-7 p.m., D&K will host an event featuring Tonne Goodman, the creative director and sustainable editor of Vogue Magazine. Goodman will sign and discuss her book “Point of View”. The following month they hope to feature local Rancho Santa Fe designer Luciana Emilia.

Local bakers Sophie Spear and Maggie Meier mixing up dough for their next batch of custom cookies. (Khaki Wennstrom)

Recently, D&K has also partnered up with another pair of young Rancho Santa Fe residents and young entrepreneurs, Sophie Spear and Maggie Meier. Wennstrom ran into the girls selling their custom cookies at the weekend Cars and Coffee event in the village and D&K hired them to make their custom decorated sugar cookies for one of their pop-up events.

Sophie and Maggie have since made cookies for several D&K events (like butterfly cookies for the Jane Win pop-up) as well as Wennstrom’s recent event at a Solana Beach property, little cookies designed to look like a miniature version of the home, complete with a classic Red Dutch door.

The girls have been tapped to make the cookies for the May event with Goodman.

“We’re so excited to have this platform for these little girls to get creative,” Wennstrom said, hoping to stoke their entrepreneurial spirit and encourage them to never be afraid to pursue their dreams.

D&K is located at 6012 Paseo Delicias and is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m Monday through Friday and by appointment on Saturday. Visit dkcurated.com/ for more information.



