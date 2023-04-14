Spring made special for foster students of San Pasqual Academy

Volunteers for Friends of San Pasqual Academy display wonderful Easter Baskets and Spring Bags that were purchased and created for the foster teens of San Pasqual Academy. The foster students greatly appreciated these festive and useful baskets and bags that made this holiday very special.

With the arrival of spring comes Easter baskets, bunnies, colored eggs and special candies. This is what the foster students received from many caring individuals, along with other fun items. Friends of San Pasqual Academy, which has been caring for these foster teens for over 20 years, wanted to make sure that the foster students celebrated this holiday and were recognized. Easter baskets, stuffed bunnies and artificial grass were purchased for each foster teen by Friends of San Pasqual Academy. Members from the National Charity League, Del Norte Chapter, coordinated by Amy Jones, purchased and collected personal hygiene items and created fabulous Spring Bags for all the foster youth, that were filled with shampoo, conditioner, deodorant, body wash, dental items, dyed eggs, chocolate eggs and more.

Melissa Kindelin, Ainsley Jones, Jessica Kindelin and Lisa Kindelin helped create beautiful Spring Bags for the foster teens at San Pasqual Academy. Pictured are some of the hygiene products that were placed inside each bag by these caring volunteers.

(Joan Scott)

Kathleen Moskovitz coordinated with members of the Ocean Hills Country Club, that also provided numerous hygiene items, which included lotion, body wash and finger nail polish. They also crafted beautiful festive inserts for all the bags. The wonderful bags and baskets were given to all the foster students and their gratitude was apparent. They greatly appreciated these unique gifts and will remember this holiday as a very special day, where they were supported and cared for by many individuals.

Friends of San Pasqual Academy is currently planning a prom, an awards banquet for the track team, and a senior dinner. They also provide senior portraits and a yearbook, graduation brunch, graduation, Grad Night at Disneyland and all graduates receive college or trade school scholarships.

If you would like more information on Friends of San Pasqual Academy, visit www.friendsofsanpasqualacademy.org. Donations can be sent to Friends of San Pasqual Academy, PO Box 8202, Rancho Santa Fe, CA 92067. Board members include Joan Scott, Teri Summerhays, Lois Jones, Dagmar Helgager, Kathy Lathrum, Andrea Reynolds, Karen Ventura and Debby Syverson.