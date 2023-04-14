Future Legends new mentor chairs announced

The mission of Future Legends is to mentor and award scholarships to deserving students in pursuit of higher education. This vision, to be the finest program in the country of its kind, is only possible through the selflessness and dedication of the mentors themselves. They are an integral part of the success of Future Legends and their contribution is priceless.

Jim and Bev Boyce have been the mentor chairs for the past 10 years. They have nurtured the mentorship portion of Future Legends from its humble beginnings into the flourishing program it has today. After thoughtful consideration, they have made the decision to hand the baton to the next generation of volunteers. Founder Vearl Smith shared, “I am extremely appreciative of Jim and Bev’s time and commitment and am equally grateful to Jack and Sheila Giacomini for accepting the newly open position of mentor chairs and making this a seamless transition. We are very excited to experience continued growth under their leadership and care.”

Future Legends is a Rancho Santa Fe -based 501 (c) (3) non-profit organization dedicated to providing mentors and financial support to deserving high school seniors embarking on college education. In addition to academic support, Future Legends also provides life skills training, empowering scholars through its emphasis on both education and values. Founded by the Rancho Santa Fe Golf Club in 2012, honoring retired Head Professional Chuck Courtney, the program sponsors scholars studying a wide range of majors including the arts, biochemistry, computer sciences, medical, law, business and environmental sciences at colleges and universities throughout the country.

With a 100% graduation rate to date, Future Legends attributes its success to the mentorship program which pairs scholars with qualified mentors within their field of interest and study. The result is a deep connection that provides personal and professional support to its scholars. —News release