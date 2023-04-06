Entrepreneur Marty Cooper feted at Women’s Discussion Group

Del Mar resident Marty Cooper was the guest of honor at the recent Women’s Discussion Group. Rancho Santa Fe resident Muffy Walker set up the group as a way to explore interesting subjects. RSF resident Susan Major, a former Motorola employee, hosted the group.

Cooper is a renowned wireless communications pioneer and entrepreneur who has spent his career striving to make people’s lives better through technology. On April 3, 1973, Cooper made the world’s first cell phone call in New York City after he and his team at Motorola invented the technology. Since then, he’s been known as “the father of the cell phone.”

In his new book “Cutting the Cord,” Cooper offers valuable insights into the growing trend of cord-cutting, where consumers are abandoning traditional cable TV for streaming services. Drawing on his decades of experience in the industry, Cooper explores the reasons behind this trend, its impact on the telecommunications landscape, and its implications for the future of entertainment and communication. “Cutting the Cord” cements Cooper’s reputation as a thought leader and innovator in the industry. —Submitted report