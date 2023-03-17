America’s Freedom Bell rang 365 times on the eve of the one-year anniversary of Russia’s unprovoked attack on Ukraine

The Spirit of Liberty Foundation and the House of Ukraine held a “Salute to Ukraine Ceremony” on Feb. 23, the eve of the one-year anniversary of Russia’s unprovoked attack on Ukraine, according to a news release.

The Spirit of Liberty Foundation’s iconic America’s Freedom Bell was transported from Arlington National Cemetery in Washington, DC, back to San Diego specifically for the ceremony. The bell was rung 365 times -- one for each day of the year to honor the heroism of the Ukrainian people and the brave Ukrainian solders/freedom fighters.

Father Yurii Sas, from St. John the Baptizer Ukrainian Catholic Church of San Diego, and a Ukrainian refugee ringing the bell.

(Vincent Andrunas)

After the statement from General David Berger, the Commandant of the Marine Corps was read, the first person to ring the Freedom Bell was Robert Modrzejewski, one of the few living Congressional Medal of Honor recipients who knows first-hand what it means to fight for freedom.

Modrzejewski gave an elegant message on the meaning of freedom and his support for Ukraine, the news release stated. Hundreds of people attended and rang the bell, including Ukrainian refugees and many local dignitaries. Father Yurii Sas, from St. John the Baptizer Ukrainian Catholic Church of San Diego, and Very Rev. Myron Mykhaylyuk, from St. Mary Protectress Ukrainian Orthodox Church of San Diego, opened the ceremony with prayers and the Ukrainian national anthem.

“It was a powerful statement of support and solidarity for Ukraine and covered by all seven local television stations including Voice of America, a Ukrainian television station.” Richard Rovsek, chairman of Spirit of Liberty Foundation, said in the news release .