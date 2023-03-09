The Country Friends announces 2023 funded agencies, Art of Fashion co-chairs also named

Janean Stripe, president of The Country Friends (TCF), has announced that three dozen San Diego County charities will receive $213,000 in grants from the Rancho Santa Fe-based nonprofit, according to a news release. Since it was founded in 1954, TCF has donated nearly $15 million to causes which benefit women, children, the elderly, military families, and the disabled. Stripe made the announcement on Feb. 20 during a reception at The Country Friends Consignment Shop on El Tordo in Rancho Santa Fe attended by charity representatives, members of the TCF Board of Directors, and volunteers.

“We are thrilled to continue our long support of so many charities that provide crucial services for the less fortunate in our community,” notes Stripe in the news release. “Many of these nonprofits are small, grass-roots organizations that have few sources of funding.”

Marci Cavanaugh, TCF’s funding director, welcomed agency representatives and explained that the TCF board selects agencies for funding each fall after a careful, year-long review that includes site visits, surveys, and interviews. “We have to make tough decisions about which organizations receive funds because there is so much need in our community,” says Cavanaugh in the news release. “But we encourage agencies that did not receive funding this year to submit applications this fall for funding in 2024.

First Vice President Suzanne Newman also introduced Irina Shkov and Marina Tsvyk, Ukrainian-born sisters and longtime community volunteers, who will serve as co-chairs of the 2023 Art of Fashion, TCF’s largest fundraiser, on Thursday, Sept. 14 at The Inn at Rancho Santa Fe. The luncheon and runway show, marking TCF’s 19th year partnership with South Coast Plaza, will feature selections from the fall-winter collections of the plaza’s renowned international designers and retailers.

The Country Friends also raises funds through its consignment shop, led by Director of Operations Yvette Letourneau, and staffed by 22 volunteers. The nonprofit’s annual holiday and spring luncheons provide additional funds through tickets sales, an opportunity drawing, and a percentage of sales from boutiques offering clothing, handbags, jewelry and other items. This year’s spring luncheon, co-chaired by Maggie Bobileff and Tamara Lafarga-Joseph, will be held on May 10 at The Crosby Club at Rancho Santa Fe. For tickets, email admin@thecountryfriends.org or visit thecountryfriends.org.