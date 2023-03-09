Rancho Santa Fe Women’s Fund hosts yearly grant presentation

The Rancho Santa Fe Women’s Fund (RSFWF) convened on Feb. 21 at the Rancho Santa Fe Golf Club for its yearly grant presentation. Since September, its two grant committees have diligently reviewed over 50 grant requests from San Diego charitable organizations, focusing this year on the areas of women’s services and military services. The RSF Women’s Fund two grant chairs, Cathy Burch and Kathy Sage, presented the slate of the semi-final round of 14 organizations’ requests—describing the purpose and the particulars of each project. The next step is in-person site visits. Members will then vote on the final round, each of whom will receive a grant of between $25,000 to $75,000 of the total $400,000 grant pool.

An additional highlight of the meeting was a talk by Deacon Jim Vargas, who is president and CEO of Father Joe’s Villages. He addressed the group on the timely topic of the current state of homelessness in San Diego. This topic touches so many of the organizations that the RSFWF has supported over its 19-year history, and RSFWF members were grateful to hear Vargas’ expertise and insights. Visit rsfwomensfund.org.