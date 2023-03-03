The Vision of Children Foundation to host ‘Sip to See, Springtime Tea’ to benefit critical vision research

The Vision of Children Foundation will host a spring tea on Wednesday, May 3, at La Jolla Country Club from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. The co-chairs of “Sip to See, Springtime Tea” are Kristi Pieper and Ginger Levy. This fun midday event will feature a full tea service, high-end opportunity drawings, and boutique shopping where vendors will be donating a portion of their proceeds to The Vision of Children Foundation.

Guests will enjoy socializing with one another in beautiful La Jolla while supporting a worthy cause. The event will also feature a special speaker, Dr. Anne Hanneken, ophthalmologist and associate professor of molecular medicine at Scripps Research Institute.

(L-R) Vivian Hardage (VOC co-founder), Kristi Pieper (event co-chair), and Ginger Levy (event co-chair)

(Gabby Coolbaugh, VOC Development & Communications Associate)

Rancho Santa Fe residents Sam and Vivian Hardage established Vision of Children in 1991 after their son was born with ocular albinism. At the time, there were no researchers studying this rare genetic vision disorder, for which there are no treatments and no cures. The Hardages were determined to encourage scientific research to find a cure for this congenital condition. Today, as it celebrates over 30 years of research, Vision of Children is the foremost organization in the world supporting research for ocular albinism and related vision disorders with projects currently underway at The Shiley Eye Institute at UC San Diego Health, according to a news release.

Proceeds from “Sip to See, Springtime Tea” will help fund critical vision research to find cures for genetic vision disorders and childhood blindness, and to provide support services for visually-impaired children and their families.

Tickets are selling quickly and space is limited. To get your tickets today, visit www.visionofchildren.org